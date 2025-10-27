Car Backs Up Into Home Where Shakespeare’s Daughter Lived, Causing Serious Damage Hall’s Croft, once the residence of Susanna Shakespeare, is now in stable condition as experts assess the repairs that will be required Christian Thorsberg - Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The 17th-century home of William Shakespeare’s eldest daughter, Susanna, suffered substantial damage after a car errantly reversed into its streetside wall on October 17.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, though the building, Hall’s Croft, which was already undergoing conservation work, may now require additional investment to make up for the damages.

“While we are relieved that no one was injured, we are deeply saddened to see damage to one of Stratford’s most beautiful and historic buildings,” says Rachael North, chief executive of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, in a statement. “Our teams responded quickly to stabilize the affected area, and we are now working closely with conservation experts to determine the repairs required.”

Wooden timbers that date to the 17th century were cracked due to the impact, and damage left the interior exposed to the elements. Officials worked to support the two-story home with scaffolding, according to Sky News, and it is now in stable condition.

Hall’s Croft, located in Stratford-upon-Avon, is protected in England as a Grade I historic building. This designation is reserved for structures of “exceptional” interest and currently fits just 2.5 percent of the country’s listings.

The home was built in 1613, and Susanna lived there with her husband, John Hall, a physician, for about three years, before moving to New Place following William Shakespeare’s death in 1616, taking much of the home’s original furniture with them.

Quick fact: The life of Susanna Hall Information about Shakespeare’s eldest daughter is somewhat limited, though experts think she may have been involved with the publication of the First Folio in some capacity.

In the decade after their move, Hall’s Croft remained vacant. Then, in 1627, it was sold to the Smith family, who kept the home in their possession for a century and made significant changes to the property. Among the additions were a grand staircase, an oak extension, a new kitchen, new corridors and a stable block.

Subsequent alterations in the 18th and 19th centuries included the construction of two-story bay windows, a porch, barge boards, finials and improvements to the master chamber’s ceiling. Parts of Hall’s Croft were used as a boarding school in the mid-1800s. The home later reverted to a private residence, which housed writers such as George Bernard Shaw and Marie Corelli.

But its condition began to deteriorate at the turn of the 20th century, and by the 1940s the historic abode was on the verge of collapse. The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust purchased it in 1949, and it was opened to the public in 1951.

But even in good care, the 400-year-old building has had some challenges.

“One of the problems with these buildings, because they’re all made of natural materials, is they decay slowly over time,” said Mark Ratcliffe, head of estates for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, in a 2019 video detailing the conservation work the home required. “If the materials are changed, or there are different mixes of materials, then that decay happens at different rates.”

External beams were installed in the early 2010s to hold the home up, and 22 pieces of timber were bolted to the outside of the wall, securing 74 failing joints. In the video, the trust shared plans to prioritize a long-term approach to renovation, with each step potentially reversible “should a more suitable, or even sustainable, method of repair emerge in the future.”

As part of these efforts, the University of Staffordshire is creating a 3D photographic model of Hall’s Croft. This spatial archive was published online in January. Another rendering, produced by Sketchfab, allows digital visitors to explore its exterior.

Renovations to the physical home have taken longer than expected, and Hall’s Croft has not been fully open to the public since the beginning of the pandemic. It remains unclear how much this latest incident will set back these efforts.

Such incidents are “a stark reminder of how vulnerable our heritage is, and how vital it is that we continue to invest in its protection,” says North in the statement.