Bones Found in Spanish Cave Suggest This Neolithic Group Butchered and Cannibalized a Rival Community

Some 5,700 years ago, a Neolithic farming community in what is now Spain killed and ate members of a neighboring group, likely during a period of conflict, a new analysis of the victims’ bones suggests.

For the study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports last week, a team led by the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES-CERCA) examined 650 fragments of human remains recovered from El Mirador cave in Sierra de Atapuerca. The remains belonged to at least 11 individuals of varying ages, from young children to adults.

Many bones bore signs of deliberate processing for consumption, including cut marks, fractures associated with marrow extraction and evidence of boiling. Several displayed bite marks left by other humans.

“Cannibalism is one of the most complex behaviors to interpret, due to the inherent difficulty of understanding the act of humans consuming other humans,” says lead author Palmira Saladié, a researcher at IPHES-CERCA and the University of Rovira i Virgili, in a statement.

In many instances, Saladié adds, researchers lack sufficient evidence to clearly link cannibalism to “a specific behavioral context,” creating a vacuum filled by “societal biases [that] tend to interpret it invariably as an act of barbarism.”

The study’s authors ruled out ritual funerary practices and famine as possible motives for the incident. Instead, they believe the victims were killed and consumed over a brief period of time, perhaps even just a few days, in an act of “warfare cannibalism.”

An outside group likely attacked the victims, who might have been a family or small community, in a single event that served as “a form of ultimate elimination,” says co-author Antonio Rodríguez-Hidalgo, also of IPHES-CERCA, in the statement.

“This striking episode of cannibalism seems to signal the end of the cave’s use for herding and the beginning of its role as a collective burial place,” Rodríguez-Hidalgo tells Popular Science’s Laura Baisas. “It reflects how life, death and ritual were deeply connected during this period.”

Speaking with IFLScience’s Benjamin Taub, co-author Francesc Marginedas, of IPHES-CERCA and the University of Rovira i Virgili, points out that “the Neolithic period in Europe was not uniformly peaceful.” Similar acts of cannibalism have been documented at Herxheim in Germany and Fontbrégoua in France.

“Conflict and the development of strategies to manage and prevent it are part of human nature,” says Rodríguez-Hidalgo in the statement. “Even in the less stratified and small-scale societies, violent episodes can occur.”

Did you know? Cannibalism and the Franklin expedition In 1845, British explorer John Franklin set out on an expedition to discover the fabled Northwest Passage. None of the 129 officers and crew members survived the ill-fated Arctic voyage.

As early as 1854, reports suggested the stranded men had resorted to “the last dread alternative as a means of sustaining life”: cannibalism. Archaeologists later found physical evidence confirming these claims.

Throughout history, cannibalism has taken place across cultures and eras for varied reasons. Some groups ate the remains of their enemies or prisoners of war, while others consumed the dead for ritual purposes or to honor their gods. Under extreme circumstances, starvation has driven the living to cannibalism as a last resort to survive.

The new research builds on earlier discoveries made in the same cave. In the early 2000s, archaeologists uncovered the remains of six early Bronze Age individuals whose bones showed signs of cannibalism, suggesting the practice, while rare, occurred at different points in time in this area of northern Spain.

“The recurrence of these practices at different moments in recent prehistory makes El Mirador a key site for understanding prehistoric human cannibalism and its relationship to death, as well as possible ritual or cultural interpretations of the human body within the worldview of those communities,” says Saladié in the statement.