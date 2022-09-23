Betty White’s Belongings Are Up for Auction

A collection of items from Betty White’s life and career—from scripts and memorabilia to art and jewelry—will go up for auction this weekend.

White, best known for playing Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” died on December 31, 2021, just days before her 100th birthday. She was a “national treasure and a cross-generational icon who made us laugh for 80 years with her illustrious work on film, radio, and television classics,” says Darren Julien, president of Beverly Hills-based Julien’s Auctions, in a statement.

Ceramic figurines, jewelry, newspaper clippings, scrapbooks, paintings, furniture and other items from White’s homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California, are all up for grabs. In addition to decor and other items from White’s personal life, the auction house is also offering up items from the actress’s eight-decade career in Hollywood, including a “Golden Girls” director chair and the show’s first script.

All told, the auction includes more than 1,600 items, ranging from dazzling to mundane. White’s car—a 2000 Cadillac Seville sedan—is for sale alongside her diamond-set wedding ring.

“The items are really nice and just represent a nice lady,” says Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, to the Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Calfas. “This is not an elitist auction … This is not Monets or Picassos.”

White grew up in Los Angeles and began her acting career with various television and radio appearances in the 1940s. In 1952, she began playing the starring role in “Life With Elizabeth,” a sitcom she also co-created and produced. She met her long-time husband Allen Ludden when she began appearing as a guest on several television game shows, including “Password,” which Ludden hosted. The two were married in 1963 and stayed together until Ludden’s death in 1981.

“I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden,” Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and friend, told NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt and Ethan Sacks after her death last year. “She believed she would be with him again.”

With roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” White won over even more fans with her deadpan humor, quotable one-liners and charm. Her 79-year stretch in Hollywood set the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career by a female entertainer. White won numerous awards for her work—including several Emmys and a Grammy—and she was also a passionate animal rights activist.

That legacy continues: Per the Wall Street Journal, proceeds from the auction will go to the various environmental and animal welfare charities White supported.