Thirty Years After Fall of Berlin Wall, a Citywide Celebration

This November, Germany’s capital is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall with a festival featuring large-scale video projections, concerts, open-air exhibitions, an augmented reality app that temporarily resurrects the fractious barrier between east and west, and a floating art installation made up of 30,000 handwritten messages.

As Rachel Loxton reports for the Local, the week-long bash is scheduled to take place between November 4 and 10. Culminating in a musical extravaganza held on the exact date of the wall’s toppling—November 9—the festival will spotlight seven sites central to the so-called Peaceful Revolution, drawing on workshops, panel discussions, film showings, guided tours, poetry readings, theatrical performances and more to trace the timeline of events leading up to Germany’s reunification.

“History is best told at the original locations,” Moritz van Dülmen, CEO of event organizer Kulturprojekte Berlin, says in a press release. “To better understand the Peaceful Revolution and to celebrate the anniversary of the fall of the Wall, we will recount the events of 1989/90 precisely where they took place.”

According to Loxton and Kulterprojekte Berlin, the selected sites include Gethsemane Church, which emerged as a hub for opponents of East Germany’s regime, the German Democratic Republic; Alexanderplatz, where hundreds of thousands of protestors gathered for a November 4, 1989, rally; and Kurfürstendamm, an avenue where visitors will be able to hear stories of those separated by the wall.