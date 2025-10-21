Australian Rainforests Become the First to Emit More Carbon Than They Absorb A new analysis finds tropical forests in Australia are not taking in enough carbon dioxide to keep up with the emissions from their decaying trunks, holding possible implications for global ecosystems Mary Randolph - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When it comes to cooling the planet, tropical forests serve an important purpose as “carbon sinks”—their trees absorb carbon dioxide from the air, storing it within their stems and branches. Now, a new study finds, one Australian rainforest is doing the opposite.

“These findings challenge our future reliance on forests as natural absorbers of extra atmospheric carbon,” the study’s authors write in the Conversation.

The research, published October 15 in the journal Nature, analyzed data from 11,000 trees in wet tropical rainforests in Australia’s northeast region, which scientists had tracked for nearly 50 years. By examining woody biomass from the rainforest, which typically holds a large amount of carbon, researchers found that the forest is emitting more carbon than it absorbs—and this switch happened about 25 years ago.

When trees die and begin to rot, they release stored carbon back into the atmosphere. This shift indicates that trees in this Australian rainforest are dying faster than they were decades ago, lead author Hannah Carle, a forest ecosystems researcher at Western Sydney University, tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Peter de Kruijff. Drier air, higher temperatures and drought might all play a role.

The tracked plants absorbed about 553 pounds of carbon per acre, on average, each year from 1971 to 2000. Then, from 2010 to 2019, they emitted about 830 pounds of carbon per acre, on average, each year.

This is the first rainforest recorded as switching from a carbon sink to a carbon source, and Carle says the phenomenon could reflect a declining ecosystem in Australian wet rainforests overall.

“That’s really significant,” Carle says. “It could be a sort of canary in the coal mine.”

No other rainforests have yet shown evidence of emitting more carbon than they absorb. The Amazon rainforest has shown an overall decline in carbon capacity, and part of it has become a carbon source due to human-caused deforestation and fires—but its trees have responded to increased CO2 in the atmosphere by increasing their own growth.

Australia’s climate has become more extreme due to climate change and prone to more severe cyclones and other natural disasters. Tree deaths resulting from cyclones, the study also found, reduce the rainforest’s capacity to store carbon.

“We know that the moist tropics in Australia occupy a bit of a warmer, drier climate space than tropical forests on other continents, and therefore it might serve as a future analog for what tropical forests will experience in other parts of the world,” Carle tells the Guardian’s Petra Stock.

Scientists know that CO2 in the atmosphere has been consistently increasing as humans burn fossil fuels, but previous research has suggested that tropical rainforests, in response, increase their capacity for carbon storage. This half-century of data challenges that.

“Looking at these long-term empirical datasets, we find that is not the case,” Raphael Trouve, who researches forest dynamics at the University of Melbourne in Australia and was not involved in the study, tells the Guardian. Datasets like this one, he adds, are vital in tracking changes in the climate and environment.

“It allows us to confront the theory with reality and better understand how these systems work,” Trouve says.