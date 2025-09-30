New Research The Amazon’s Trees Might Be More Resilient to Climate Change Than We Thought A team of nearly 100 researchers found the average tree size in the massive rainforest has increased by more than 3 percent a decade since the 1970s Marta Hill - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The already large trees of the Amazon rainforest are getting bigger on average, a new study found. The finding indicates a surprising resilience in the face of climate change among some of the biggest trees in the world.

A team of nearly 100 researchers monitored and analyzed tree sizes across 188 permanent plots between 1971 and 2010. They found the average tree size—including both small and large trees—increased by 3.3 percent every decade. The researchers attribute the growth to rising carbon dioxide concentrations linked to Earth’s warming climate, suggesting the trees have some level of resilience to climate change, at least in the short term.

The findings were published September 25 in Nature Plants.

“Large trees are hugely beneficial for absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere and this study confirms that,” joint lead author Adriane Esquivel-Muelbert of the University of Cambridge, an environmental scientist who led the research while at the Universities of Birmingham and Leeds, said in a statement. Though climate change could negatively impact trees in the Amazon, Esquivel-Muelbert says, “This shows the remarkable resilience of these forests, at least for now.”

The increase in size is attributed to the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere—the gas acts as a fertilizer, the researchers write. The increased availability of atmospheric carbon dioxide due to climate change serves to boost photosynthesis, speeding up growth.

The Amazon forest’s structure “is changing quite consistently across the whole basin,” joint lead author and University of Bristol research associate Rebecca Banbury Morgan tells Chris Simms at New Scientist. “We have more bigger trees and fewer smaller trees, so the average size has shifted up towards those bigger trees.”

“We’re not seeing signs of them dying off,” Esquivel-Muelbert tells NBC News. “They are increasing in size and number as well.”

These massive trees account for just 1 percent of the trees in the forest, Jonathan Watts at the Guardian reports, but are disproportionately important to the Amazon, accounting for 50 percent of its carbon cycling and storage.

“Forests get much drier after big trees die. It alters the structure of the forest and it takes a long time to bounce back because the big trees take a long time to grow,” Esquivel-Muelbert tells the Guardian. “So it is a little bit hopeful that we find them increasing in size and number across the Amazon. There is some resilience there.”

Did you know? Dwindling vegetation Forests aren’t all that’s at stake in the Amazon: Satellite imagery Forests aren’t all that’s at stake in the Amazon: Satellite imagery reveals that the Brazilian Amazon lost about 10 percent of its non-forest vegetation between 2000 and 2022.

While in the short term this tree size increase is good news, the long-term consequences are unclear. The researchers warn the trees may become more susceptible to other climate-driven factors like drought, heat and wildfire. Human activities like deforestation and the expansion of roads and farms could also endanger the trees’ ability to absorb CO2, they note.

“Although we have shown that trees in intact forest are still increasing in size, any benefits of this in terms of the carbon sink can be quite easily negated by deforestation and logging impacts, so preserving these intact forests is really a priority,” Morgan tells NBC News.

And the number of smaller trees is declining, the researchers note, a trend that could affect the overall ecosystem.

“It is good news but it is qualified good news,” co-author Oliver Phillips, an ecologist at the University of Leeds tells the Guardian. “Our results apply only to intact, mature forests, which is where we are watching closely. They suggest the Amazon forest is remarkably resilient to climate change. My fear is that may count for little, unless we can stop the deforestation itself.”