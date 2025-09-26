Astronomers Watched a Black Hole Unexpectedly Flip Its Magnetic Field, Challenging Theoretical Models A series of observations between 2017 and 2021 suggest the supermassive structure’s magnetized plasma is more dynamic than thought Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Observations of a supermassive black hole located 55 million light-years away from Earth have revealed something completely unexpected: Its magnetic field has flipped.

The black hole, dubbed M87* because of its location in the galaxy Messier 87, was observed with the Event Horizon Telescope, a global network of radio telescopes. This virtually Earth-sized observatory captured an image of the black hole, released in 2019, that was groundbreaking in its own right—it was the first picture of a black hole ever taken.

Now, the same black hole is driving more astronomical breakthroughs. Over the span of four years, astronomers kept tabs on M87*. In 2017, the black hole’s magnetic fields spiraled in one direction. In 2018, they had stabilized, and by 2021, they’d reversed. The findings, which will be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, suggest the area around black holes is less stable than previously thought.

Fun fact: The Milky Way’s own black hole At the center of our own galaxy lies a black hole called Sagittarius A* (pronounced “Sagittarius A star”) with more than four million times the mass of our sun. Astronomers imaged it for the first time in 2022.

M87* is more than six billion times the mass of our sun. Researchers would expect the magnetic fields of an object of this size to be stable, so they are not yet sure why this flip happened. “No theoretical models we have today can explain this switch,” says study co-author Chi-kwan Chan, an astronomer at Steward Observatory in Arizona, to Mara Johnson-Groh at Science News.

“I was very surprised to see evidence for such a significant change in M87’s magnetic field over a few years,” adds Jess McIver, an astrophysicist at the University of British Columbia in Canada who was not involved in the research, to Science News. “This changes my thinking about the stability of supermassive black holes and their environments.”

The team compared the polarization, or orientation of light waves, of the black hole’s glowing accretion disk over the years, which indirectly offered information about its magnetic fields’ strength and structure. The magnetic fields of black holes like M87* are thought to help accelerate matter along powerful jets that hurl materials across a galaxy, sowing the seeds for star formation.

According to the new results, magnetic fields play a crucial role in determining how matter gets consumed by a black hole and how energy gets sent out in the jets. This work suggests the magnetized plasma around M87* is “far from static; it’s dynamic and complex, pushing our theoretical models to the limit,” says study co-author Paul Tiede, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard and Smithsonian, in a statement.

The mysterious field reversal could be the result of the black hole’s magnetic structure interacting with outside matter, but astronomers will need to make further observations to fully understand what happened. And these could take time.

“M87 is really massive, so it takes months to years for changes in the accretion flow to occur. Due to this timescale, we really need to have multi-year observations,” says Bart Ripperda, a theoretical astrophysicist at the University of Toronto, in another statement. “In essence, we need a long-time-scale video of the black hole.” Something like a black hole movie, in a way.

The findings are also markers of success for the Event Horizon Telescope, which recently added two new telescopes—one in Arizona and one in France—to its network. These additions allowed for more enhanced and clear observations of the black hole, including the first glimpse of the emission direction at the base of the jet.

“The improved calibration has led to a remarkable boost in data quality and array performance,” says Sebastiano von Fellenberg at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, in a statement, “providing the first constraints on the faint jet base emission.”