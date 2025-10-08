Architects of a New Kind of Molecular Structure Win Nobel Prize in Chemistry Metal-organic frameworks can store huge amounts of gas in a tiny space—enabling advances that could help humans fight climate change and tackle other challenges Marta Hill - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Three researchers were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on October 8 for the development of a new type of molecular architecture that could one day enable innovations from carbon capture to harvesting water from desert air.

The molecular structures are called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and feature large cavities, perfect for capturing and storing gases including hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide.

“Imagine that the tools of chemistry could be used to create entirely new materials with unheard-of properties. … Imagine we could make solid materials full of tiny spaces in which gas molecules can feel at home and with chemical properties that can be adjusted to the specific needs and wishes of different molecules,” Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said during the announcement. “This year’s laureates have achieved just that.”

Key takeaway: A new kind of chemistry The 2025 laureates’ work falls under the umbrella of reticular chemistry, an emerging field within chemistry that involves creating crystalline frameworks using molecular building blocks.

Working separately, but building on each other’s findings, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi made a series of breakthroughs to discover and describe metal-organic frameworks between 1989 and 2003. In the decades since, scientists have built tens of thousands of MOFs. The frameworks can be used for a variety of purposes, like removing chemicals from water or capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Linke likened MOFs to Hermione Granger’s magical beaded bag in the Harry Potter series: “It can store huge amounts of gas in a tiny volume. This type of material … can be created with almost unlimited variations, creating unending possibilities for the greatest benefit to humankind.”

This year’s chemistry laureate Omar Yaghi was born in Amman, Jordan, in 1965 to parents who were refugees from Palestine. When we spoke to him he shared his story:



“I grew up in a very humble home, we were a dozen of us in one room, sharing it with the cattle that we used to… pic.twitter.com/R33AGezHVx — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2025

MOFs have two main components: metal ions and organic, carbon-based molecules that link them. When combined, the metal ions and organic molecules find each other and create a crystalline structure containing cavities.

Robson first showed this in 1989 in a model inspired by the structure of a diamond, combining copper ions with a four-armed molecule. The ends of each arm were attracted to the positively charged copper ions.

“When they were combined, they bonded to form a well-ordered, spacious crystal,” the Nobel Committee explains in a statement. “It was like a diamond filled with innumerable cavities.”

In the decade and a half after Robson’s demonstration, Kitagawa and Yaghi made large strides in defining and advancing MOFs, proving that the structures could be gas-permeable, stable and modifiable. Yaghi coined the term “metal-organic framework” in a 1995 article in Nature.

Most MOFs have only been used on a tiny scale so far. But future production and commercialization could transform the structures into tools that could “contribute to solving some of humankind’s greatest challenges,” the committee writes in the statement.

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 #NobelPrize in Chemistry for the development of a new type of molecular architecture.



In 1989, chemistry laureate Richard Robson tested utilising the inherent properties of atoms in a new way. He… pic.twitter.com/cX6VCmkQID — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2025

Some MOFs as small as a sugar cube can have an internal surface area the size of a soccer field because of their cavities, committee member Olof Ramström said during the announcement. What results is “a new type of material where you can actually tailor the structure very, very, very exactly to get exactly the right size of … cavities so they fit perfectly for one type of gas or one type of molecule,” Ramström said in a Nobel interview.

Along with customizing the MOFs to store specific substances, scientists can modify them to catalyze chemical reactions and conduct electricity.

“Their discovery has enabled a whole range of applications, from gas storage and separations to drug delivery, and also opened up other areas, including porous liquids … which are showing promise in carbon capture and catalysis,” Becky Greenaway, a chemist at Imperial College London, tells Ian Sample at the Guardian. Researchers are still exploring the potential of such substances, which combine the porous properties of solids with the fluidity of liquids and could have a variety of futuristic uses.

The Nobel Committee was able to reach all three laureates Wednesday morning, even catching Yaghi in between flights. Yaghi, a chemist at the University of California, Berkeley, told the Nobel Committee he was delighted and overwhelmed.

“My dream was to publish at least one paper that receives 100 citations. But now my students say our group has garnered over 250,000 citations,” he added with a laugh. “The beauty of chemistry is that if you learn how to control matter on the atomic and molecular level—well, the potential is great. We opened a gold mine in that way.”

Kitagawa, now at Kyoto University in Japan, told the committee he is “deeply honored and delighted that my longstanding research has been recognized.” And Robson, now retired from the University of Melbourne in Australia, tells the Associated Press he was “a bit stunned” to receive the news, but very pleased.

“I’m not really in a condition to withstand it all,” Robson tells the AP. “But here we are.”

The laureates will share the 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million) award. The Nobel Prizes in Physiology and Medicine and Physics were announced earlier this week.