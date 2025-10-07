Three Scientists Receive Nobel Prize in Physics for Pioneering Work That Put Quantum Mechanics on a ‘Human Scale’ The trio’s research in the 1980s demonstrated a bizarre quantum phenomenon in a way people could see and hold Marta Hill - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The discovery honored with this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics takes phenomena observed in the subatomic world—the interactions and behavior of tiny particles like electrons and protons—and puts them on an electronic chip large enough to hold in your hand.

Physicists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis received the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics on October 7 for experiments on an electric circuit that demonstrated a quantum phenomenon known as tunneling “on a human scale” for the first time. Their discovery in the 1980s laid the foundation for technologies like cellphones, fiber-optic cables and attempts to build a quantum computer.

“It certainly had not occurred to us in any way that this discovery would have such a significant impact. We were buried in understanding the physics and the calculations,” Clarke said over the phone at a press conference announcing the prize. “I’m completely stunned, of course.”

The trio’s work builds on a century of work in quantum mechanics—the field was first described in 1925 by German physicist Werner Heisenberg.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology,” Olle Eriksson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, says in a press release.

The award celebrates a discovery related to tunneling, a quantum mechanical phenomenon in which a single subatomic particle will sometimes pass through a barrier—like a ball going through a wall instead of bouncing back as it normally would. But this had only been shown on a microscopic level, involving just one particle at a time.

In the 1980s, Clarke, Devoret and Martinis showed that this can also happen with a collection of electrons on a larger scale. Using an electrical circuit chip built from superconductors—which conduct electricity without losing energy—they showed that groups of electrons could tunnel across a barrier. When this happened, the system produced a voltage, connecting quantum mechanics and electrical circuits. In their 1988 paper in the journal Science describing the discovery, they called the system macroscopic, because it was “big enough to get one’s grubby fingers on.”

“When quantum mechanics was discovered, it was thought to be applicable only to very esoteric situations,” Jonathan Bagger, a particle physicist and CEO of the American Physical Society, tells Christian Edwards and Katie Hunt at CNN. “What these guys showed is how actually, you can elevate quantum mechanics to apply to the observable, to the larger world, to the human-scale world.”

The scientists also showed that their superconducting circuit system could only absorb or emit energy in fixed amounts, meaning it was “quantized,” as was predicted by quantum mechanics.

Even in the 1980s, the scientists knew the potential—and eccentricity—of quantum physics. In the 1988 paper, they described their discovery as opening the door to both new technologies and “exotic” new circuits that “would display new quantum phenomena with no equivalents in the microscopic world.”

The three scientists worked together at a lab at the University of California, Berkeley, when the discovery was made. Devoret was a postdoctoral researcher, and Martinis was a PhD student, at the time.

“I always felt very privileged to be able to work with such brilliant people,” Clarke said of his collaborators in a Nobel interview. “It took us a very long time to get all of this worked out. … None of this work would ever have happened without the two of them. They were and are brilliant people.”

Clarke remained at the University of California, Berkeley, and is now a professor emeritus of physics. Devoret is now a professor emeritus of applied physics at the Yale School of Engineering and Applied Science and Martinis is now a professor emeritus of physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Though the Nobel-winning work took place 40 years ago, Nobel Committee member Göran Johansson emphasized the wide-reaching impacts of the discovery.

“Now it is clear that this really inspired so much work and it opened up our horizons so much that it is really for the best of mankind,” Johansson said in a Nobel interview.

The three winners will share the 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million) award. The Nobel Committee announced 2025’s laureates in Physiology or Medicine on October 6 and will continue announcing award winners this week.