Archaeologists Unearth Seven Rare Wampum Beads at 17th-Century English Settlement in Canada

Seven wampum beads have been discovered during excavations at a 17th-century colony in Newfoundland. Hundreds of years ago, Indigenous inhabitants of North America created the small, cylindrical artifacts from mollusk shells.

The coastal Colony of Avalon in Ferryland was chartered by the British statesman George Calvert in 1623. Today, it’s considered one of the best-preserved early English colonial sites in North America. Archaeologists have been conducting major excavations at the site since the 1990s, and they typically find about 3,000 artifacts every week during dig seasons.

This summer, Calum Brydon, an archaeologist at Memorial University, was investigating the ruins of an Avalon storage room when he saw the wampum.

“When I first found it, I wasn’t entirely sure what it was,” Brydon tells CBC News’ Henrike Wilhelm. “There was part of me that realized it’s a shell bead, and it just didn’t quite click.”

“Wampum” is an English word derived from an eastern Algonquian term that means “strings of white.” Indigenous groups of northeastern North America carved the beads from shells of quahog (clams) and whelk (sea snails). They incorporated the beads into belts and necklaces, which were sometimes used to mark important events. Later, they may have used the beads to trade with European settlers.

“The wampum [were] likely brought to Ferryland through trade or exchange with Dutch or New England merchants who had previously traded or exchanged wampum with Indigenous peoples,” Memorial University archaeologist Barry Gaulton, the director of the excavations, tells Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe.

These seven beads are the first wampum ever unearthed at the Colony of Avalon—and likely the first found in the entire Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Gaulton tells Live Science. They indicate that the colony, though remote, wasn’t completely disconnected from the rest of the world.

“You think of Ferryland as a small, isolated fishing village back in the 1600s,” the archaeologist tells CBC News. “But the people of Ferryland were interacting with, trading with [and] communicating with various peoples in various parts of North America and continental Europe.”

Researchers don’t know exactly who made the newly discovered beads, but the artifacts probably arrived in Ferryland in the mid-1600s, Gaulton tells Live Science. They were likely thrown away or lost soon after, ending up in a “domestic midden” dating to the “mid- to late-17th century.”

Calvert was a Roman Catholic who sought refuge in North America from religious persecution. In 1621, he sent Captain Edward Wynne to Newfoundland to establish the settlement of Ferryland. Two years later, Calvert obtained a charter for the colony, which became the province of Avalon.

Fun fact: Archaeology at Avalon In recent decades, researchers at the site have found nearly two million artifacts, including coins, jewelry and fishhooks.

Researchers have uncovered only 35 percent of the four-acre Avalon site. Still, digs have already revealed a bakery, brewery, shops, well, traces of cobblestone road and a prominent house. Earlier this year, the team uncovered “a couple of small gaming pieces made of slate, which were produced here locally in Ferryland back in the 1620s,” Gaulton tells CBC News. These kinds of discoveries shed light on “some of the craft activities and some of the leisure activities of the people here.”

The wampum beads will go on display alongside other artifacts at the Colony of Avalon’s museum. As Gaulton tells CBC News, Ferryland is one of the most “poorly documented” early European settlements on the continent, so researchers rely on archaeology to tell its story. Luckily, the site is continuing to reveal its secrets.

“The amount of artifacts, the preservation of them, is really just incredible,” Brydon tells CBC News. “It’s pretty unique in that regard.”