Cool Finds Archaeologists Unearth Ancient Celtic Settlement Filled With Jewelry, Amber and Coins in the Czech Republic The 62-acre settlement was likely established in the fourth century B.C.E. Researchers think it may have served as a major trading hub Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient Celtic settlement in the Czech Republic’s Bohemia region. The site is filled with treasures, including jewelry, silver and gold coins, amber, ceramic fragments and foundations of several buildings.

The site was excavated by researchers from the Museum of Eastern Bohemia, the University of Hradec Králové and the archaeological research company Archaia Praha. They first discovered it last year near the city of Hradec Králové, where a highway will soon be built, according to a statement from the museum.

“When we started doing the first work, we came across artifacts that indicated that we had come across something big,” Matouš Holas, an archaeologist at the museum, tells Czech Television, according to a translation by TVP World. “It’s about 13,000 bags of finds. This is undoubtedly a very important location with economic and social functions.”

Established in the fourth century B.C.E., the settlement spans about 62 acres. Holas says it’s linked to the La Tène period, which is often connected to the Celts who spread through parts of Europe during the late Iron Age.

Per the statement, the settlement reached its peak during the second century B.C.E. In addition to houses, researchers discovered traces of production facilities and sanctuaries. As excavation co-leader Tomáš Mangel, an archaeologist at the University of Hradec Králové, tells Live Science’s Owen Jarus, the team also unearthed “pieces of bronze and iron brooches, fragments of armlets, metallic components of belts, glass beads and armlets.”

Quick fact: Who were the Celts? The Celts were a collection of ancient tribes—such as the Gaels, Gauls and Britons—that spread throughout Europe beginning in the second millennium B.C.E.

Historians think the Celts who once occupied Bohemia were part of the Boii tribe. However, the researchers say they can’t know whether this tribe lived at the recently discovered settlement.

“Bohemia is traditionally really connected with [the] Boii,” Mangel tells Live Science. “But the [recent] research shows that we can only say that [the] Boii were settled somewhere in Central Europe.”

Because the settlement was not fortified against potential attackers, researchers think it was a hub for regional trade. Workers at the site may have produced lavish ceramics, which would have been sent on long journeys along trading routes. The researchers also found fragments of amber, which was used in high-quality jewelry.

The site is similar to other ancient settlements on the “amber route corridor,” Maciej Karwowski, an archaeologist at the University of Vienna who wasn’t involved in the research, explains to Live Science. The corridor was a trading system that once carried amber from the Baltic and North seas to Central Europe.

The settlement appears to have been abandoned in the first century B.C.E. “It does not look like a violent disappearance,” says Holas, per TVP World. “We have not found any traces that are associated with it.”

Even so, the settlement’s ancient inhabitants left many of their belongings behind. According to the museum, the archaeological site holds one of the largest troves of artifacts ever discovered in the region.

