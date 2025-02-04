Archaeologists Say They’ve Located Harold II’s Lost Manor House

Archaeologists say they’ve finally uncovered the site of the English king Harold II’s long-lost residence, thanks to an unlikely clue: a centuries-old toilet.

The manor house’s location had been a mystery for years. Now, in a study published in The Antiquaries Journal, researchers argue that it stood on a site in the village of Bosham, England, that’s now home to a private residence. During their studies, they also reanalyzed a latrine that had been discovered at the site in 2006.

The latrine’s presence “confirmed to us that this house sits on the site of an elite residence predating the Norman Conquest,” says co-author Duncan Wright, an archaeologist at Newcastle University, in a statement. “Looking at this vital clue, alongside all our other evidence, it is beyond all reasonable doubt that we have here the location of [Harold’s] … private power center.”

Harold’s residence is depicted twice in an artwork called the Bayeux Tapestry, a famous 11th-century masterpiece of medieval embroidery that narrates the events surrounding the Norman Conquest of England. The piece shows Harold feasting at his residence before he sets sail for Normandy and again when he returns home.

The researchers analyzed the site in Bosham by conducting geophysical surveys, studying historical maps and records, examining existing structures and revisiting discoveries from the 2006 excavation. These techniques revealed the presence of two previously unidentified medieval structures. The researchers also found that the residence was once connected to the nearby Holy Trinity Church, which still stands today.

But their breakthrough came from the latrine, which had been built within a larger timber building. Such features, which began appearing in high-status homes around the 10th century, were rare and signified a royal or aristocratic residence.

“That is absolutely key in identifying a high-status building,” Wright tells BBC Radio Sussex, per BBC News’ Bob Dale. “We’re as sure as we can be that this is the site of King Harold’s residence. You find latrines in other places, but these ones built into grand timber buildings are very much the top end of society.”

Harold took the throne in January 1066, but he ruled for only nine months. He was killed at the Battle of Hastings on October 14, bringing an end to his conflict with William, Duke of Normandy. “By the end of the day, thousands lay dead on the battlefield, and the victorious William was one step nearer to seizing the throne,” as English Heritage writes.

The rise of Norman power reshaped not just the political structure of England, but also the physical landscape. The remnants of aristocratic centers like Harold’s residence offer a rare glimpse into a world that was rapidly disappearing.

“The Norman Conquest saw a new ruling class supplant an English aristocracy that has left little in the way of physical remains, which makes the discovery at Bosham hugely significant,” says co-author Oliver Creighton, an archaeologist at the University of Exeter, in the statement.

The Bosham discovery is part of a larger project called “Where Power Lies,” which examines the origins and development of early aristocratic power centers in medieval England. The researchers have also identified other “lordly centers” across England, illuminating the landscapes that shaped the elite.