Archaeologists in Albania Unearth Tomb Belonging to an Upper-Class Roman Who Died 1,700 Years Ago

Archaeologists have unearthed a rare Roman mausoleum in northeastern Albania. They think it may have belonged to an upper-class individual named Gelliano, who lived in the ancient Roman province of Illyricum up to 1,700 years ago.

The site is the first Roman-era monumental tomb to be discovered in the country, according to a statement from Blendi Gonxhja, Albania’s minister of economy, culture and innovation. Researchers from Albania’s Institute of Archaeology began excavating it last month, after inhabitants of the nearby village of Strikçan noticed an “unusual stone formation on a plateau,” writes Artnet’s Richard Whiddington.

Dating to the third or fourth century C.E., the tomb measures nearly 30 feet long and 20 feet wide. It’s made up of three components: a staircase, entrance hall and a funerary chamber. The chamber held the remains of two people, and its limestone wall features an inscription written in Greek.

“The inscription tells us that the person buried here was named Gelliano, a name typical of the Roman period,” lead archaeologist Erikson Nikolli tells Reuters’ Fatos Bytyci and Florion Goga. “We are uncertain about the identity of the second individual, but it is likely a family member.”

The edges of the tomb’s walls and roof are decorated with intricate carvings. Meanwhile, a second inscription honors Jupiter, the Roman god of the sky. According to the statement, this is the first dedication of its kind to be discovered in the region. Other inscriptions were found on loose stones around the site, though experts say these may have come from another nearby monument.

Northern Albania was once part of the ancient region of Illyria, which also included parts of present-day Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro. The Illyrians were an Indo-European people who lived in organized tribes, some of which united under various kingdoms. Rome warred with Illyrian kingdoms throughout the third and second centuries B.C.E., eventually conquering the entire Balkan Peninsula. While the region was heavily influenced by Roman culture, the Illyrians fought to conserve their language and traditions.

Quick fact: Rome’s influence in Illyria Rome controlled the region for some 600 years, from the last Illyrian king’s surrender in 168 B.C.E. until the empire’s collapse in the fifth century C.E.

During the recent excavations of Gelliano’s tomb, archaeologists found that the site had been looted at least twice, Nikolli tells Reuters. Robbers entered the tomb once in antiquity and again in modern times, when they used heavy machinery to move a large rock to access the site. Despite these incidents, the team unearthed a trove of artifacts, including glass plates, knives and objects made from bone.

“We also uncovered a piece of fabric embroidered with gold thread, which confirms our belief that we are dealing with a member of the upper class,” Nikolli adds.

The discovery has already drawn crowds of curious locals. Albania’s tourism economy has rapidly expanded in recent years, and officials eventually plan to open the site of the tomb to visitors.