Amorous Elk Are Looking for Love Across North America in an Annual Spectacle Called the Rut Fall is mating season for the large, antler-adorned ungulates—and you can catch a glimpse of them at several national parks in the United States and Canada Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent

Fall in North America means colorful foliage, pumpkin spice-flavored goodies, harvest festivals and football. But for elk, autumn is also the most romantic season of the year.

From coast to coast, these antler-adorned ungulates are entering their annual mating season, known as the rut. Right now, amorous males—called bulls—are trying their best to impress nearby females—known as cows—by duking it out with other males and making high-pitched, scream-like calls known as bugles. Their ultimate goal? To form a harem with as many cows as possible, in a bid to ensure their genes get passed down to the next generation.

In Colorado, the elk rut is in full swing, reports KMGH-TV’s Stephanie Butzer. In the northern part of the state, Rocky Mountain National Park has implemented seasonal closures to give the creatures some breathing room through the end of October. And the town of Estes Park, located next to Rocky Mountain National Park’s east entrance, is gearing up for its annual “Elk Fest” from September 27 to 28, which includes activities like wildlife viewing, educational presentations and a bugling contest.

In the meantime, visitors are flocking to the region for a chance to observe the large, charismatic creatures. During mating season, males can weigh upwards of 1,100 pounds, per Rocky Mountain National Park.

“Oh, it’s just jubilation,” says Stephanie McAndrews, who visited Rocky Mountain National Park to see and photograph the elk earlier this month, to the Denver Gazette’s Jonathan Ingraham. “It’s very exciting to see them interact with each other.”

The annual elk breeding season is also underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee and North Carolina, where officials are warning visitors to be extra careful around the unpredictable animals. Officials with Parks Canada, which manages Canada’s national parks, have issued similar messages.

“During the rut, male elk (bulls), experience heightened testosterone levels and are more likely to exhibit defensive behavior as they compete for dominance,” according to a statement from Great Smoky Mountains National Park. “Bulls will charge or challenge anything they perceive as a threat, including people and vehicles. Additionally, female elk (cows), remain protective of their calves, adding to the overall stress amongst elk herds.”

The elk rut typically occurs each year from September through mid-October. But males start preparing even earlier, when they begin shedding the soft velvet that covers their antlers in mid-August. During this late-summer period, males scrape their antlers on trees and wallow in the mud to make themselves darker and smellier, in an effort to attract females and intimidate other males.

As summer fades into fall and the days start getting shorter, bulls experience a surge of testosterone that makes them more aggressive. Cows also go through hormonal changes that induce estrus, or heat, a brief period in which they’re able to get pregnant. Females also release a pheromone that makes them irresistible to males.

“It’s one of nature’s most amazing spectacles, and it’s all about mate selection, breeding and survival of species,” Andy Holland, big game manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told KUNC’s Erin O’Toole in 2020.

If breeding is successful, calves are typically born in late May and early June, when plenty of grasses, forbs and shrubs are available for lactating females to eat. Males regrow their antlers after dropping them in winter, and the process starts all over again the following fall.

Fun fact: Elk antlers A set of antlers on an adult male elk can weigh between 30 and 40 pounds.

Elk were once abundant throughout North America, with more than ten million individuals roaming parts of the United States and Canada before the arrival of Europeans, according to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Since then, however, their numbers have dwindled to around one million, largely due to hunting and habitat loss. Today, elk live throughout the western U.S. and Canada, plus Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Elk were completely wiped out in the southern Appalachian Mountains by the mid-1800s. However, in 2001, the National Park Service reintroduced the species to its historic range by bringing 25 individuals to the Cataloochee Valley region; they re-introduced another 27 individuals the following year. Today, the creatures are thriving, with an estimated total of around 270 elk in western North Carolina. Of those, roughly 150 spend part of the year within Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Wildlife enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of the majestic creatures during the mating season should proceed with caution. National Park Service experts advise staying at least 150 feet away from elk—or even farther, if the animal changes its behavior because of your presence. Respect seasonal closures, listen to ranger instructions, drive slowly and cautiously, use designated vehicle pull-offs and back away slowly if an elk tries to approach.

For the best chances of seeing elk, head outdoors in the early morning or late evening hours, when they tend to be the most active.