After Two Years as Runner-Up, Chunk Is Finally Crowned Winner of Fat Bear Week The brown bear heavyweight persevered through a jaw injury this year that will permanently impact his ability to fight and hunt Marta Hill - Staff Contributor

A more than 1,000-pound bear nicknamed Chunk has been deemed the chunkiest chunk of them all by Fat Bear Week voters. The behemoth of a bear garnered almost 100,000 votes in the final round of the online competition, beating out the second-place finisher, Bear 856, by more than 30,000 votes.

“Bear 32 ‘Chunk’ is the boulder-bodied bruiser, built like a freight train with fur. He’s got the girth, the growl and the glory of past seasons behind him,” Katmai National Park and Preserve wrote on Instagram ahead of the final day of voting.

Chunk got close to clinching the crown in both 2023 and 2024, but he ultimately lost twice by a wide margin to 128 Grazer, the first female bear to ever win back-to-back competitions. This year, Grazer lost in the quarterfinals to Bear 856. Grazer’s yearling cub won the Fat Bear Junior competition in mid-September, which guaranteed her a spot in the main competition. She was eliminated from the adults’ bracket on the third day of voting.

Each year, Fat Bear Week voters are tasked with picking the animal that “best exemplifies fatness and success” among the brown bears at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, according to the competition website. The contest is hosted by Katmai National Park and Preserve, Explore.org and the Katmai Conservancy.

The path to victory wasn’t an easy one for Chunk—he was spotted with a broken jaw in June, an injury that surely made it more difficult to eat enough to pack on the pounds. But he managed, nevertheless: Organizers estimate Chunk weighs about 1,200 pounds.

Scientists have no official account of how Chunk sustained the injury, but it may have occurred during a fight with another bear, Mike Fitz, an Explore.org resident naturalist who created Fat Bear Week, tells Natalie B. Compton of the Washington Post. Bears often target their opponent’s head and neck in fights, locking jaws in the process. Last year, Fat Bear Week fans got a close look at this behavior, when bear 402 died in a fight that was captured on an Explore.org live stream, briefly postponing the start of the competition.

Chunk’s injury will permanently affect his ability to fight and hunt, but he “proved immediately adaptable” in the face of his injury, according to his official bio on Explore.org. He changed how he eats and adjusted his behavior to avoid some confrontations with large male bears.

“Chunk used his determination and adaptability to persevere through injury. He will need that ability indefinitely. His broken jaw is a permanent disability that will never return to normal,” his bio reads. “Resilience in the wake of pain and conflict is written on Chunk’s face.”

Chunk’s noticeable brow ridge and scarred muzzle have been constant features of Fat Bear Week—he has competed in every contest since its start in 2014.

“He’s a very resilient bear, and he kind of adapted to a new eating style with his jaw broken,” Katmai park ranger Sarah Bruce tells Ava White of Alaska Public Media. “I think he just has really great stories to tell. I think folks really cling onto what they can learn from the bears through their resilience, through their perseverance and their boldness.”

The runner-up, the bulky Bear 856, enjoyed more than a decade of dominance on the Brooks River, where the bears chow down on salmon to gain weight for the winter. Standing on all four legs, 856 is estimated to be more than five feet tall at the shoulder. His personality matches his impressive size, his bio reads, earning him the distinction of the river’s most consistently dominant bear from 2011 to 2023.

His age is getting the better of him, though. As he enters his mid-20s, 856 is learning to deal with competition from younger and larger males.

“He is very good at picking his battles,” according to his bio. “He still challenges other bears when he feels the odds are in his favor. Adaptability and an intelligence for social conflict give 856 the ability to face the hardships often experienced by elder bears.”

Both bears in the final round showed an impressive growth in girth this season. This year, an exceptional number of salmon were present in Katmai, Fitz tells the Washington Post. They provided more food to go around, which lowered the stakes in competing for prime fishing spots.

“I have always loved seeing these big, giant bears play with each other, and there was a lot of play this year,” Naomi Boak, a former media ranger at Katmai, tells the Washington Post. “That just speaks to how healthy everything was this year—how healthy the bears are.”

This year’s bracket drew more than 1.6 million votes, the highest in the competition’s history. Now that the bears have had their annual five minutes of fame, it’s nearly time for them to put their fat reserves to use and hibernate—rest well, Chunk.