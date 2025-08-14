A Student Spotted a Jawbone at a Beach. It Turned Out to Be a New, Mouse-Sized Mammal That Lived Among Dinosaurs The species was named for its pointy teeth and could shed light on early mammal adaptations Amber X. Chen - AAAS Mass Media Fellow Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Though dinosaurs dominated the Earth’s land and seas 145 million years ago, they were far from the only creatures around. Early mammals lived among them, carving out their own ecological niches in order to survive—and some of them even made it past the mass extinction event that wiped out the non-avian dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

Now, a fossil has uncovered a new, rodent-like species of these resilient mammals. The discovery came from a jawbone found last year by Benjamin Weston, at the time an undergraduate paleontology student at the University of Portsmouth, while conducting fieldwork in the cliffs of Durlston Bay near Dorset, England.

“I instantly had my suspicions of what the jaw was when I found it at the beach but couldn’t have imagined where the discovery would take me,” Weston says in a statement.

The fossil, which was described in Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association in July, belongs to an entirely new species under an order of mammals called “multituberculates,” a name that comes from the outgrowths, known as tubercles, on their posterior teeth. There were more than 200 species of multituberculates, which are now extinct, ranging in size from that of a mouse to a beaver.

The discovery marks the first multituberculate jaw fossil uncovered in its area since Victorian times. Scientists named the animal Novaculadon mirabilis—after “novacula,” Latin for razor, to describe its sharp teeth and “mirabilis,” Latin for miraculous, in reference to its preservation after millions of years.

According to the New York Times’ Sara Novak, the fossil contained a full jawbone with most of its teeth intact. Researchers could tell almost immediately that they had a new species on their hands, based on its clearly unique size and shape. But they wanted to get a better view of the parts embedded within rock.

To uncover more about the fossil without causing damage to it, a team of researchers used advanced CT scanning to better differentiate the actual fossil from the pieces of rock that were obscuring some of its crucial characteristics.

These scans were then digitally processed so that researchers could perform a sort of “digital dental surgery” to isolate the fossil’s individual teeth virtually, according to the statement. Researchers then created magnified replicas of the fossil using a 3D printer.

Scientists say the fossil suggests Novaculadon mirabilis was an omnivore, likely having fed on plants, worms and insects. Though its size and burrowing activities are most comparable to modern-day rats, per the New York Times, researchers emphasize that its unique teeth—a sharply pointed incisor and blade-like premolars—indicate the mammal employed a different feeding strategy.

“This wasn’t some meek, pathetic creature—it was an animal that was well adapted to its particular lifestyle,” Steve Brusatte, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh who was not involved in the study, tells the New York Times. “Mammals of this time were very good at living underground.”

Multituberculates like Novaculadon mirabilis eventually became extinct around 33 million years ago, though exactly how that happened—especially after the mammals survived the dinosaur-killing asteroid—is still a mystery to scientists.