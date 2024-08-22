A Roman Road Was Hiding Beneath a Primary School Playing Field in England

A group of British schoolchildren got to witness an archaeological excavation up close when a Roman road was discovered beneath their playing field.

The children attend a small primary school in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a village in Oxfordshire, England. Local historians had long believed that the Romans built a road through the town some 2,000 years ago.

“It’s believed to be one of the first roads in England from 43 C.E., which is the year the Romans invaded,” Jason Debney, chair of the Brightwell Village History Group, tells the Oxford Mail’s Charlotte Coles.

The history group partnered with the Wallingford Historical and Archaeological Society, and researchers began conducting surveys in December. As society member Steve Capel-Davies tells BBC News’ Nathan Briant and Jonathan Eden, preliminary work suggested that the road traced a “very clear” path through the playing field of the primary school.

Researchers began excavating the site earlier this summer. In addition to the ancient road, they have also unearthed Roman coins, pottery and even medieval artifacts. Meanwhile, the village’s schoolchildren got a front-row seat.

“I think the things that they’ve found are just awesome,” Lizzy, a student at the primary school, tells BBC News. “They’re really interesting, and it’s exciting to know that they’ve been underneath our field for 2,000 years.”

The excavated road has two layers: The upper layer is a newer path found closer to the surface. Beneath it is the original cobbled road, which may have been built when the Romans first invaded, as Capel-Davies tells BBC News.

The Roman emperor Claudius launched the invasion of Britain in 43 C.E. By the end of the century, the Romans controlled much of what is now England and Wales. They claimed the territory as a new Roman province—Britannia—and held it until the early fifth century. By 117 C.E., Rome had reached its largest size, encompassing Asia Minor, northern Africa and the majority of Europe.

Roman history is part of the year four curriculum at the primary school, as head teacher Sue Potts tells This is Oxfordshire. This year, students were “able to apply some of their knowledge and understanding” to discuss the Roman road and the excavation process.

“Whilst we have put up a safety barrier to keep the children out of the actual digging site itself, we haven’t stopped them from being able to see what has been happening, and so they have been able to approach the area and talk to the archaeologists during their break and lunchtimes,” Potts adds. “The children have absolutely loved watching the digging work progress.”

The historical society normally excavates “in isolation in a windswept field,” Capel-Davies tells BBC News. This time, however, they’re surrounded by children who are eager to observe. “It’s phenomenal,” he says.

The Romans are famous for their roads, which stretched across hundreds of thousands of miles. In Britannia, Romans built new roads linking settlements and ports like Richborough and Dover to efficiently move troops and messengers delivering imperial mail.

The Roman artifacts found during the dig at Brightwell-cum-Sotwell will be sent to experts, who will conduct careful examinations. Potts is grateful that her students were present to witness such finds being unearthed.

“To have the children come out here every day and watch the dig progress has been fabulous for them,” she tells BBC News. “It’s not every day you find a Roman road beneath your school field.”