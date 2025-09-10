A New Vaccine Could Help Save Australia’s Beloved Koalas From Chlamydia, and It Just Got Approved The disease causes blindness, infertility, severe urinary tract infections and death in the iconic, furry marsupials, which are also threatened by habitat loss Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

After more than a decade of research, scientists have received the green light on a vaccine to help save Australia’s koalas from chlamydia.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority recently approved the single-dose shot, which was developed by researchers at the University of the Sunshine Coast, as Janel Shorthouse and Jessica Ross report for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. It’s now the first chlamydia vaccine that can be used on koalas in wildlife hospitals, veterinary clinics and in the wild, per NBC News’ Jay Ganglani.

Chlamydia is often fatal in koalas, accounting for up to half of all deaths in the wild. In these marsupials, the infection is caused by two types of bacteria: Chlamydia pecorum and Chlamydia pneumoniae, which can be spread during mating or pass from mothers to babies during birth.

Key context: Chlamydia infections Chlamydia affects a wide range of animals, including reptiles, birds and mammals. In humans, it’s caused by Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria and is typically treated with antibiotics.

For koalas, the disease can cause severe urinary tract infections, infertility and blindness, and it often makes the animals too weak to climb trees for food. In New South Wales and Queensland, infection rates can be as high as 70 percent in some populations, per Reuters’ Christine Chen and Stefica Nicol Bikes.

The new vaccine provides three levels of protection, according to the scientists who developed it. It helps reduce the risk of infection in the first place, prevents the disease’s progression in animals that are already infected and, in some instances, can even reverse symptoms.

During a three-year trial with wild koalas, the vaccine reduced mortality rates from the disease by 65 percent, according to a university statement.

“We’ve seen at least one example of a population that was on the way down, and using the vaccine with other tools, you can turn them around,” Peter Timms, a microbiologist at the University of the Sunshine Coast who helped develop the vaccine, tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Scientists worked on the vaccine with $495,000 from the Australian government’s fund to save koalas, which is also supporting habitat restoration and monitoring, according to Reuters.

Now that the jab has received federal approval, scientists are making up to 500 doses that they hope to distribute starting next year. However, they say they’ll need more funding to increase production.

“We’ve already been getting calls from wildlife hospitals asking for the vaccine,” says Samuel Phillips, another microbiologist at University of the Sunshine Coast who worked on the project, to Reuters. “We estimate that they’ll need at least 1,000 to 2,000 doses per year, and that’s not including the program to go out and try and protect koala populations.”

Until now, antibiotics were veterinarians’ primary option for treating koalas with chlamydia. But these drugs do not safeguard koalas against reinfection, and they can interfere with the animals’ ability to digest their main food: eucalyptus leaves.

Between 224,000 and 524,000 koalas remain in the wild in Australia, according to a 2024 estimate from Australia’s national science agency. But koala populations vary greatly across the continent. Their numbers are declining across much of their range, and they’re listed as endangered in the states of New South Wales and Queensland, as well as in the Australian Capital Territory. However, authorities say the southern states of South Australia and Victoria now have too many koalas in certain locations. These large populations are over-browsing some trees and grappling with issues such as low genetic diversity.

Though chlamydia is a major threat, koalas also face several other challenges. They’re vulnerable to habitat loss and fragmentation due to human development, dog attacks, vehicle strikes, drought and wildfires.

In addition to addressing koalas’ chlamydia crisis, conservationists are taking other steps to protect the furry, gray creatures. This week, the government of New South Wales announced it would add 680 square miles to existing nature reserves to create the 1,837-square-mile Great Koala National Park. Authorities say the park will protect more than 12,000 koalas and provide habitat for more than 100 other threatened species.