This Chilling Recording Reveals Large Bats Catching, Killing and Eating Birds Midflight

The recording gives it away. First, a sudden plunge in altitude, then distressed bird calls before a prolonged series of chewing sounds. The largest bat species in Europe has been caught in the act by researchers; the shocking audio solves the enduring mystery of if—and how—the greater noctule bat catches and eats its prey.

“We finally figured out the murder mystery,” Laura Stidsholt, a bat researcher at Aarhus University in Denmark, tells the New York Times’ Douglas Main.

Over two decades ago, bat researcher Carlos Ibáñez—currently at Doñana Biological Station in Spain—and others discovered feathers in greater noctules’ droppings. Since then, his team has collected more evidence of these rare forest species’ midflight bird-eating behaviors despite doubt from the scientific community. After all, some of the bats’ prey are up to half as heavy as the bats themselves. How could they eat them while flying?

Did you know? Europe's least-studied bat The greater noctule bat is Europe's largest—but it's also the least studied. Part of that is due to its rarity: The bat is The greater noctule bat is Europe's largest—but it's also the least studied. Part of that is due to its rarity: The bat is listed as "vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Why so rare? Habitat disturbance due to energy and mining activities and deforestation.

Answering this question has proved elusive. Since bats hunt at night, filming them would be fruitless, so over the years researchers tried everything from military radar and surveillance cameras to hot air balloons, GPS trackers and ultrasound devices. Part of the difficulty was using devices lightweight enough for the animals to carry. But as Ibáñez and his colleagues describe in a study published yesterday in the journal Science, equipment developed by Aarhus University finally did the trick.

“It’s like flying with the greater noctule bat,” Elena Tena, co-author of the study and a conservation biologist at Doñana Biological Station, tells Scientific American’s Meghan Bartels. “We could interpret everything that the bat was doing.”

Bats identify prey via echolocation, emitting ultrasound waves that bounce off their surroundings. While some insects can hear these echolocation calls, humans and birds can’t, meaning birds may only realize they’re in danger from a hungry bat at the last moment.

Aarhus University provided “backpacks” containing biologgers that recorded the bats' movements, acceleration, altitude and sounds, shedding light on their nighttime hunts over half a mile into the air.

Data from two bats in particular revealed telling details about their chase. In a statement, researchers compare them to fighter jets in a dogfight: The bats dove steeply after their prey at incredible speeds.

One bat shot downward for 30 seconds and the other for 176 seconds, tripling their acceleration and emitting their echolocation attack calls during the dive. While the former gave up, the latter was successful, catching the prey close to the ground. The device’s microphone caught 21 distress calls matching those of a European robin—then 23 minutes of telltale chewing from the bat while it flew at low altitude.

"We knew we had documented something extraordinary….I had to listen to it several times to fully grasp what we had recorded,” Tena says in the statement. Stidsholt explains that a bat eating a flying bird would be equivalent to her catching and eating a 77-pound animal while jogging.

This data, along with the study of songbird wings found under the bats’ hunting grounds, indicate that the bats kill the birds via bite, then rip off their wings, likely to diminish weight and drag. The team suggests the bats then use the membrane between their legs like a pouch and eat the bird while flying.

“Using [these] high-tech approaches, the Science paper is the first to track the hunting maneuver of a greater noctule chasing and catching a robin,” Danilo Russo, a bat ecologist at the University of Naples Federico II who did not participate in the study, tells ScienceNews’ Alison Pearce Stevens. “Although there is no visual observation of the hunting episode, in my opinion, this study nevertheless provides compelling evidence that birds are caught in flight.”

The paper is also significant because studying the greater noctule's ecology is crucial for successful conservation and management strategies. While the audio may feel gruesome, Stidsholt tells the Guardian’s Hannah Devlin that greater noctules in southern Europe are struggling, “so we want this species to have a good meal.”