Bat Falcon Is Spotted for the First Time in the United States

The falcon in Texas is thought to be a juvenile because of its “buff-(cinnamon) throat and (chest) bars,” the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge wrote on Facebook, adding that it seems like a male “judging by the thickness of the tarsus and beak.”

Why the bird had ventured so far north is a mystery, but the U.S.Fish & Wildlife Service wrote in a Facebook comment that the species’ range “definitely seems to be expanding (according to birdwatching data from the last few decades) but we don't know why.”

Dan Brooks, curator of vertebrate zoology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, tells the Houston Chronicle’s Andrew Dansby that the bird may have just gotten adventurous because of climate change. He said those interested should go see it while it’s still there.

"When it leaves, there's no guarantee he'll come back," he tells the Chronicle.

Though the bird has been in the country since last year, it only began making headlines in mid-February, when the USFWS posted images of the visitor on Facebook. One photo, taken by Peter Witt, shows the young falcon perched on a branch with a large dragonfly clamped in its beak.

Witt visited the refuge earlier this month specifically to see the bird, he tells KSAT‘s Mary Claire Patton.

“We could see him fly off from a tree shag perch, skim the lake, grab an insect and return to chow down, then rest a bit and repeat. We watched him for about 20 minutes... a wonderful and unique experience,” he tells the outlet.