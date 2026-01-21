Three Stunning Ways Biologists Aim to Edit Animal and Plant Genes to Fight Diseases and Extinction The strategy, known as synthetic biology, is gaining momentum globally as a conservation tool and human health solution, despite attracting some critics Sandy Ong Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

In the summer of 1904, Herman Merkel, chief forester at the Bronx Zoo, in New York City, was making his usual rounds across the property when he noticed something strange growing on American chestnut trees: misshapen constellations of swollen, orange-brown cankers. Unbeknownst to Merkel, his observations were the first signs of what would later be referred to as “the greatest ecological disaster in North America since the Ice Age.”

Further investigation revealed that the culprit was a fungus called Cryphonectria parasitica, or chestnut blight, which slips its spores through cracks in the bark and fatally severs a tree’s water and nutrient supply. The pathogen was a stowaway that had arrived on imported Japanese chestnut trees, which are resistant—but on American soil, it proved to be a swift and merciless killer.

Barely a year later, the blight had claimed nearly all the zoo’s chestnuts—as well as those in the surrounding Bronx parks. By the 1950s, it had wiped out 99 percent of the species’ population across the Eastern United States, where more than four billion of the towering trees had once so blanketed the landscape that a squirrel was said to be able to travel from Maine to Georgia on chestnut branches alone.

Since then, scientists have tried, with little success, to bring the trees back from the brink. Today, American chestnuts are considered functionally extinct. Full-sized trees are hard to come by; mainly roots and shoots remain. Scientists have bred hybrid American-Chinese chestnut trees, but planting fully native species is important for ecological restoration goals, says Andrew Newhouse, director of the American Chestnut Research and Restoration Project at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF).

Thanks to an emerging field, the iconic trees—and other imperiled species—could one day be restored. The discipline, called synthetic biology, relies on editing organisms’ DNA to introduce new genes or modify existing ones, essentially reprogramming life to fight disease, clean up the environment, increase food production and more. For chestnut trees, making changes to their genome could boost their resistance to the blight.

“Synthetic biology opens up possibilities that really haven’t existed until now to address this problem,” says Newhouse.

Across conservation, experiments with synthetic biology aim to give other endangered species a leg up. Some researchers are testing whether introducing genes for heat-shock proteins into corals might help them cope with rising temperatures; others are attempting to create a genetic vaccine for black-footed ferrets that offers resistance against the deadly sylvatic plague. The technology could even help clean up the degraded environments some of these creatures live in by enhancing plants’ ability to remove heavy-metal toxins from polluted soil.

Genetic engineering has long been used in agriculture to make crops more pest-resistant and in medicine to produce vaccines and treatments—but in conservation, it’s still a relatively new idea. Synthetic biology is an extremely broad term, encompassing everything from making a few gene edits to creating artificial cells from scratch. As a result, the field is divided over how exactly it should be implemented—and whether it should be used in wild creatures at all.

At the World Conservation Congress, a meeting of international conservation leaders in Abu Dhabi last October, attendees adopted a framework to govern how synthetic biology research will move forward. But a group of academics and nonprofit organizations lobbied for a moratorium on gene editing in wild organisms.

They argued that it’s unclear how genetically modified species released into the wild will survive and how they might affect their ecosystems. “The outcomes are highly uncertain and complex,” says Guy Reeves, an evolutionary geneticist and a scientific adviser for the German League for Nature and Environment, who has done modeling of such releases and backed the moratorium. “What is generally true of many of them is that they are irreversible in practice.”

“We are dealing with unknown unknowns,” adds Ricarda Steinbrecher, a biologist and molecular geneticist who works on genetically modified organisms at the Swiss conservation organization Pro Natura. “The complexity—what the impacts could be—is beyond what we can grasp at present.”

Supporters of the research, however, argue that any releases of gene-edited organisms would take place only after thorough testing, regulatory approvals and consultation with local communities. “There are checks and balances in place,” says entomologist Krystal Birungi, who is working on gene-edited mosquitoes. “People don’t just go out there creating things by themselves, with no one having any oversight.” Birungi says she breathed a sigh of relief when the moratorium was rejected.

Here, we take a closer look at three synthetic biology approaches meant to support conservation and human health. Through these experimental efforts, scientists suggest, gene engineering could help endangered frogs, protect humans from malaria and save the beloved American chestnut.

Creating disease-resilient trees

ESF researchers have been leading the charge to create American chestnut trees that can withstand the deadly Cryphonectria parasitica fungus. Starting in the 1990s, they began looking for genes that might give American chestnuts protection against the blight—and they landed on a promising gene from wheat that codes for an enzyme called oxalate oxidase.

“The gene helps break down a specific toxin produced by the fungus, therefore reducing the damage caused to the tree,” Newhouse says. Although the gene doesn’t prevent the trees from being infected, studies suggest that it helps limit the damage caused.

Researchers figured out how to insert the gene into the American chestnut’s genome, creating a cultivar called Darling 54. Some of these trees have been planted within confined plots in New York State, and the team is now awaiting regulatory approval from federal agencies to widen testing.

That approval process was delayed, however, due to a labeling mix-up of cultivars in ESF’s research trials, which has since been corrected. Still, recent tests have shown that the gene-edited trees grow more slowly than their counterparts and face higher mortality, and the American Chestnut Foundation withdrew its support for the project in December 2023. Newhouse says he and his team still see strong potential in their trees, which they are continuing to test alongside several new partners: “Darling 54 represents an important milestone for enhanced blight tolerance in a fully American chestnut.”

“The end goal is to get the trees in the environment,” Newhouse adds, “to be able to learn more, to let people plant them and see how they work in different parts of the chestnut’s historic range, and to be able to start scaling up toward meaningful restoration plantings.”

Meanwhile, Newhouse and his team are looking to see if their technique might help protect other trees from blight, including the closely related Ozark chinquapin and non-chestnuts such as the American elm and beech.

Saving frogs from fungus

Over the past half-century, a deadly fungal disease called chytridiomycosis has devastated more than 500 amphibian species worldwide, causing at least 90 to go extinct.

“The disease affects their skin,” explains Tiffany Kosch, a conservation biologist at the University of Melbourne, in Australia. “Because frog skin is so important for respiration and also for the uptake of water and ions,” the fungus “eventually leads to death via cardiac arrest.”

One species hovering on the brink of extinction is the southern corroboree frog—a black-and-yellow-striped, thumbnail-size creature that inhabits a narrow strip of mossy bogs in the Australian Alps. Fewer than 50 of the frogs remain in the wild, making them functionally extinct.

“Corroborees are considered Australia’s most iconic species of frog, and that’s because they’re really brightly colored and quite rotund and adorable,” says Kosch, who has spent the past decade studying the species. “They’re also very important to the Indigenous people here,” for whom the calling of the frogs used to “herald that it was safe to cross the Alpine regions in spring.”

In a bid to conserve the frog, Kosch’s lab has sequenced its genome and identified genetic variants that give some individuals natural resistance to the fungus. The team plans to selectively breed these stronger frogs, while studying the genes of closely related species—like the common eastern froglet—that live with the corroboree but are immune to the disease.

“If selective breeding is not enough to help re-establish these frogs in the wild, then synthetic biology has a real advantage,” Kosch says, “because it would allow us to transfer advantageous genes between species, which is unlikely to happen naturally.”

Kosch’s team has so far identified “several hundred gene targets” associated with chytridiomycosis resistance, but they hope to narrow this down to 10 or 20 in the coming years, then start editing genes. “I would say ten years is probably an estimate” for when genetically modified frogs might enter the wild, she says. “It’s going to be quite a slow process as this is the first time that this has been done.”

Suppressing mosquito populations

Apart from safeguarding threatened species, synthetic biology could potentially protect people from deadly diseases like mosquito-borne malaria—especially in Africa, where 47 countries account for 95 percent of malaria cases and deaths worldwide. For example, in Uganda, where entomologist Birungi is from, malaria kills 1 in 25 children under the age of 5.

“We have a high burden of malaria,” says Birungi, who contracted the disease multiple times growing up. Her younger brother almost died from it. “The economy is badly affected in terms of time lost at work and also all the money going into health care trying to treat parents and children.”

Current control methods have helped, but they still face various challenges: Mosquitoes exhibit a growing resistance to insecticides, bed nets can’t protect occupants during the day and multi-course drug treatments are expensive.

Birungi’s organization, the international nonprofit Target Malaria, is working to prevent malaria by genetically altering mosquitoes to carry traits that reduce their population. It targets genes involved in reproduction and fertility, creating strains that hatch more male mosquitoes (which do not bite) and strains with females that lay fewer eggs or are sterile altogether.

Target Malaria’s end goal is to create gene drives, or genetic elements that spread in the mosquito population, allowing edited traits to persist into future generations. This can cut down the number of genetically modified mosquitoes that need to be reared, as well as the total batches of the insects that need to be released. “It’s a lot more sustainable,” Birungi says, “which is particularly important in countries that are not wealthy.”

Gene drives are a controversial technology because scientists can’t predict their long-term effects and their self-propagating spread in the environment would be irreversible. (The organization notes that it is still five to ten years away from requesting regulatory approval for a contained-use permit for gene drive mosquitoes.) But Birungi argues that, as with the wider field of synthetic biology, the cost of inaction far outweighs any of these risks.

“A lot of the time people focus on ‘Oh we don’t really know this. What happens if we do something?’—which is great; think about what could happen if you do something. But never forget to balance that against what would happen if you do nothing.”

“Because for lots of animals,” Birungi says, “that means complete extinction.”