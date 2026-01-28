These Hungry Starfish Are Spiraling Out of Control in Australia. Now Scientists Say They Have a New Plan to Fight Back Synthetic pheromones may be a promising tool in attracting and culling troublesome crown-of-thorns starfish, which rapidly eat large amounts of coral on the Great Barrier Reef Annie Roth, bioGraphic Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

For decades, crown-of-thorns starfish (COTS) have been rampaging out of control. These pizza-size sea stars are native to the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, but their insatiable appetite for coral, dwindling roster of predators and high reproductive capacity mean that a small population can quickly multiply to plague proportions, devastating struggling reefs.

Across the Indo-Pacific, conservationists at war with COTS have developed a range of special weapons and tactics to take them on. But these stubborn starfish are extremely hard to kill. Not only are they covered in venomous spines that make them difficult for divers to handle; they also release toxic slime when threatened, which can harm surrounding marine life. COTS are resilient, too. As with other sea stars, an entirely new individual can grow into existence from what was once a severed limb that retains some of the central body. And thus, just as Mickey Mouse’s desperate act of chopping up a magical broomstick gives rise to an army of clones in Disney’s Fantasia, slicing and dicing crown-of-thorns starfish can do more harm than good.

To date, scientists have come up with several ways to safely slay these sea stars and protect coral ecosystems, but they all involve finding and killing the invertebrates one by one, which is time-consuming, costly and not particularly effective when an outbreak can number in the millions of individuals. But an international team of researchers has recently developed a new way to help control COTS—one that co-opts the animals’ own communication systems to lure them to their deaths.

The trick, according to research published last year by scientists in Australia and Japan, is to release synthetic starfish pheromones into the water. In laboratory trials, at least, the scientists found that pheromones can lure large numbers of COTS to one place so they can be bumped off en masse. This new method, the researchers say, has the potential to make culling crown-of-thorns sea stars vastly more efficient and cost-effective.

On a healthy coral reef, COTS help maintain the balance of the ecosystem, says Scott Cummins, a molecular biologist at Australia’s University of the Sunshine Coast and a co-author of the study. But when people destabilize the environment by overfishing the starfish’s predators, or when pollution and nutrient runoff trigger an algal bloom, the species can quickly become an existential threat.

A single female COTS can release more than 200 million eggs per year. What’s worse, an adult COTS consumes enough coral every year to strip bare a roughly 110-square-foot chunk of coral reef, which is about the size of a small bedroom. That may not seem like much, but with potentially millions of sea stars at work, a healthy reef can be reduced to rubble in a matter of weeks. This is what almost happened near the Japanese island of Okinawa roughly 40 years ago, when divers were forced to remove more than 1.5 million starfish by hand to keep the reef from being overtaken.

Since then, scientists have been looking for better ways to cull COTS. Recent advances have included killing the invertebrates by injecting them with vinegar or lime juice, which slowly turns them to mush and helps conservationists avoid handling the spiny starfish. Scientists have even developed an autonomous underwater vehicle, known as the RangerBot, designed to dole out death. But these approaches still require conservationists to track the starfish down one by one.

Cummins’ new strategy, of using the starfish’s own pheromones to draw them in close, came from years of studying sea slugs—invertebrates with poor vision that primarily communicate through chemical signals. The work led Cummins to discover that many other marine species, including COTS, also release small proteins known as peptides into the water to communicate, using these signals to meet up and coordinate activities like mating. “If you can understand how an animal communicates, you might be able to manipulate their behavior,” Cummins says.

Having identified the specific peptides that cause the sea stars to swarm, Cummins and his colleagues created a synthetic version. Laboratory trials with their mixture of peptides—dubbed “Acanthaster attractins” for crown-of-thorns’ scientific genus, Acanthaster—caused adult sea stars to beeline toward the pheromones. And not only are Cummins’ synthetic pheromones effective; they’re also entirely nontoxic.

This new approach, says Maria Byrne, a marine biologist at Australia’s University of Sydney who was not involved with the study, “holds great promise” for efforts to control COTS. “However,” she adds, because coral reefs are chemically complicated places, with lots of species releasing all sorts of scents and signals, a real coral reef, unlike a lab, is already rich with “chemicals that the crown-of-thorns starfish may respond to. So it will be important to conduct field trials to see how the chemical works in nature.”

Cummins hopes to begin field trials along the Great Barrier Reef soon. Australians “have been fighting against [COTS] for 50 years,” he says. Though more research is needed before field trials can begin, Cummins is looking forward to what comes next. “It’s an exciting time.”

This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an independent magazine about nature and regeneration powered by the California Academy of Sciences.