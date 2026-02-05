These Beetles Are Entirely Dependent on Ants for Survival. Here’s Why That’s Not an Evolutionary Death Sentence Rove beetles cloak themselves in ant pheromones to sneak into the insects’ nests for protection. But in an odd catch-22, that makes them forever reliant on their hosts Viviane Callier Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

Ant colonies are well-defended fortresses. The social insects quickly sniff out most intruders and kill them to protect their young in the nest. But many other species—from beetles to butterflies and crickets—have evolved ways to sneak in. “If you can get into an ant nest and not be eaten by the ants, it’s a really safe place to be,” explains Trey Scott, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology.

Insects called rove beetles have perfected this trick by stealing pheromones from the ants to disguise themselves among the colony. One species in particular, called Sceptobius lativentris, “is really this poster child of incredible stealth biology,” says Caltech beetle biologist Joe Parker. “It can infiltrate these colonies and basically gain acceptance as if it were a nest-mate.” Once inside the nest, “it lives as this impostor organism that goes undetected by the ants.”

But for all of its success, this incognito beetle faces a tough evolutionary dilemma. Once a rove beetle lineage evolves this kind of symbiosis, it becomes irreversible; the beetles never revert to living independently. They are entirely reliant on the ants for survival—forever.

This type of arrangement, called obligate symbiosis, is one of evolution’s strangest bargains: Once a species becomes completely dependent on a host, it could easily be doomed if the host were to go extinct. Now two new studies, one published in December in Current Biology and the other today in Cell, use the ant-loving rove beetles as a model to show how these dependencies become locked in—and how the beetles nevertheless persist over deep evolutionary time.

In many cases, symbiotic pairs developed their relationships so long ago that it’s very hard for biologists to reconstruct how one organism became irreversibly dependent on the other, says Parker, who oversaw both new studies. “Can we find a group of organisms that enable us to make those kinds of inferences?” he asks. “I’m going to tell you that rove beetles are that group.”

Trapped in an “ecological catch-22”

Rove beetles of the Staphylinidae family are a huge group of small, inconspicuous beetles that live on forest floors across the world. Their ancestors were free-living and predatory. But over and over, many rove beetle lineages independently evolved dramatic changes in their behavior and chemical ecology that allowed them to infiltrate ant colonies. There, the beetles are protected from predators, and they are even fed by the ants. (The ants don’t seem to gain any benefit.)

Did you know? Remarkable beetle diversity Beetles, or insects belonging to the order Coleoptera, consist of more than 386,000 named species. They account for one of every five animal species.

Sceptobius lativentris beetles live inside the nests of velvety tree ants in the Angeles National Forest in Southern California, where Parker’s team collects them. To live with the ants, the beetles evolved changes to their cuticular hydrocarbons (CHCs), molecules that form a covering over nearly all insects. CHCs have two main jobs: They are pheromones that allow insects to detect nest-mates, and they form a waxy barrier that protects against desiccation.

Adult Sceptobius beetles groom their ant hosts and steal the insects’ CHCs rather than producing their own, which allows them to perfectly match the ant colony’s scent. When the time comes to reproduce, the female beetles will go to the entrance of the ant nest and lay eggs in the soil. The larvae grow, pupate and eventually hatch as adults. Then, they have a problem: They’ve got to cover their bodies with CHCs to avoid drying out, but making their own might reveal them as impostors due to their scent—and get them killed. So what do they do?

In this week’s study, Parker’s team found that newly emerged adults do initially make their own CHCs, which imperfectly mimic those of the host ant. These new adults go in search of ants to groom so that they can perfect their scent-based camouflage. To avoid detection, once a beetle has found an ant, the production of its own CHCs is quickly shut off. “The beetle develops this stealth phenotype, which transforms its cuticle into this blank canvas onto which it can paint the ants’ CHCs,” Parker says. Now the beetles are forever dependent on the ants: Once switched off, the beetles’ own CHC production can never be turned back on. Take them out of the colony, and they desiccate within a day.

The team thinks a beetle’s initial production of CHCs is on a clock—after a certain amount of time, that production tapers off, and “it’s going to die unless it finds an ant,” Parker says. Taken together, these traits make it unlikely that the rove beetles could ever revert to a free-living lifestyle: If a beetle lost the mechanism that silences the production of its own CHCs, it would be detected by the ants and killed; conversely, if it lost its attraction to the ants and its grooming behavior, it would leave the nest but quickly desiccate and die. “So the beetles are caught in this ecological catch-22,” Parker says. Both traits—the silencing of CHC production and the behavior of grooming the ants—are tied together. “If you lose one, it renders the other one incredibly deleterious.”

Parker’s team was able to experimentally manipulate the beetles’ production of CHCs to test these ideas for the new research. “I was thrilled by the experiments they did where they switched off the secretion of hydrocarbons and then switched them back,” says Naomi Pierce, the curator of Lepidoptera at the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, who studies lycaenid butterflies and their associations with ants. “It’s the kind of thing that you just dream about, but it’s hard to do.” These experiments showed that beetles that switch off the production of hydrocarbons reached 50 percent mortality within a few hours.

In this way, organisms that have evolved obligate symbiosis across the tree of life see these traits become entrenched. “As long as there are these interdependencies between symbiotic traits, they are going to protect each other from reversion,” Parker says.

But that raises a thorny problem: “Once you’ve evolved an obligate entrenched dependence that is likely irreversible, how do you make a go of it over evolutionary time scales—why is this not a dead end?” he asks. “That’s kind of a conundrum.”

Navigating an evolutionary impasse

To be successful long-term, a creature that has evolved dependency on another species must be able to switch hosts, allowing it to persist even if the other species dies out. Although a given rove beetle species tends to be found on only one ant species in nature, the beetles have been seen jumping to new hosts throughout their evolutionary history. A few years ago, Parker discovered an ant-loving clown beetle in 99-million-year-old Burmese amber, which offered a key clue.

“The crazy thing is that the only ants around at this time were really early branching stem group ants that went extinct in the Upper Cretaceous,” Parker says. The fossil demonstrated that even though the original host ants went extinct, the clown beetles survived and thrived—today, having escaped co-extinction with the early ants, they live with modern ant families. “Now they’re a really, really successful radiation of these beetles because they have this promiscuity, this ability to host-switch,” Parker says.

From what scientists know about obligate symbiosis, the dependent organisms seem to evolve to become highly specialized to interact with their hosts—their nervous systems grow attuned to the host’s sensory cues. Some species of fruit flies, for instance, become specialized to detect the unique aromas of specific fruits that they are attracted to and will lay eggs on. “But it has set up this paradox—if you’re so specialized on a host, how are you even capable of switching to a new one, when your sensory systems, according to this dogma, are attuned to the chemical cues from just that one [host] species?” Parker asks.

He wanted to know: Are the ant-loving Sceptobius beetles truly so discriminating in their choice of host? For the December study, he introduced the beetles to relatives of the velvety tree ant in the lab—ant species they’d never encountered in the wild. Yet the beetles right away climbed onto the ants and started grooming them. It turned out they just weren’t that picky.

In the wild, Sceptobius beetles that tried this with other ant species would be attacked. But in the lab, the researchers glued shut the ants’ mandibles to prevent this aggression. The experiment showed that the beetle will accept a variety of different ant species as hosts—it’s the ants that detect and discriminate foreign scents, killing beetles cloaked in the “wrong” scent.

“The way they associate with ants limits them, so they are stuck with only one ant,” says Scott, who researches lycaenid butterflies that associate with ants in Pierce’s lab and was not involved in the recent studies.

The team found that the beetle’s senses evolved in a different way than the fruit flies’ did. Living inside its host ant nest, the beetle rarely encounters other scents, so its nervous system has had no reason to specialize on just one aroma. It’s sufficient for the beetle to simply detect that it’s around an ant—not necessarily one of its host species—and pick off a few CHCs.

In fact, the more deeply embedded the beetles are in their host environments, the less opportunity they have to evolve to distinguish different ant scents. Therefore, “they are going to be the ones that are really going to try their luck with other hosts, should those opportunities arise,” Parker says.

And in rare cases, such an opportunity might appear. “The chance of encountering other hosts is small, but never zero,” Parker says. Combine that with the fact that beetles aren’t selective in terms of which ant they might groom for CHCs, and that offers a potential path to how the insects could switch hosts.

But what can this tell us about other symbiotic pairs? The findings, for one, could shed light on the ant-loving lycaenid caterpillars that Scott studies. Lycaenids “are real weirdos for butterflies, because more than 70 percent of them have associations with ants,” Scott explains. Though most of them live on plants rather than inside the ant nests, they have evolved novel organs that secrete a nutritious, sugary substance that in some cases has mind-altering properties for the ants. In exchange, the ants protect the caterpillars from parasitic wasps.

As in the case of the beetles, the specificity of the caterpillar-ant association does not come from sensory specialization of the caterpillar to the ant. Rather, it comes from the intense competition among ant species for the caterpillars.

Although many lycaenids have loose associations with ants and do not seem to become entrenched in the same way that the beetles do, some species of butterflies do develop an entrenched dependence on an ant species. Many of those butterflies are endangered. One example is the large blue (Phengaris arion) butterfly in the United Kingdom, which depends on red ants (Myrmica sabuleti) to survive. The butterflies were declared locally extinct in 1979, but once the Myrmica ants were reintroduced alongside them, the large blue butterflies made a comeback, Scott explains. Perhaps, one day, they’ll manage to switch to a new host, making them more resilient.

The finding that the ant-loving beetles just aren’t that picky about their hosts overturns a longstanding assumption in the field about how these seemingly irreversible and specialized symbiotic relationships evolve.

“We think this may be the basis for resolving this paradox of host-switching,” Parker says.