The Ten Best Science Books of 2025

In 2025, our science reporters followed the first confirmed glimpse of a colossal squid and a rare look at dinosaur blood vessels. We watched the odds of a future asteroid impact climb to higher-than-normal levels—then drop back down to zero. We parsed headlines on a blood test to detect cancer and a beloved pair of coyotes in New York City’s Central Park. Throughout it all, many of us read extended works of science nonfiction, pulling back the curtain on tuberculosis, evolution and the Arctic.

With this annual list, Smithsonian magazine’s writers and editors seek to highlight books that tackle a handful of science topics and present varied perspectives. This year, our picks feature health innovation—from improving prosthetics to tracking the spread of disease—the repercussions of artificial intelligence, the dark past of museum science and Alaska’s shifting landscape. These works might prompt you to rethink the idea of extinction, consider the vitality of a rushing river and delve into alternative models of the birth of the universe that go beyond the standard Big Bang.

Selected from our contributors’ recommendations—a wide-ranging pool of titles that impacted Smithsonian writers throughout the year—these ten books promise to captivate, challenge and amaze you.

Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane

In the introduction to Is a River Alive?, British nature writer Robert Macfarlane recalls posing that titular, driving question to his young son. “Well, duh,” the 9-year-old replies. “That’s going to be a short book then, Dad.”

In the three parts that follow, Macfarlane embarks on a quest to visit great rivers across the world—hiking through the Los Cedros Cloud-Forest in Ecuador, riding a school bus alongside the polluted waterways of Chennai, India, and paddling the snarling Mutehekau Shipu (Magpie River) to the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada. In doing so, he hopes to learn to see the more-than-human world as his child does and as Indigenous peoples long have: as a universe of beings with inherent rights.

If it’s hard to imagine a river as alive, Macfarlane writes, imagine it dead. That might be a much easier prospect. The polluted and desiccated rivers we see on the news or pass by without a thought in our daily lives give a moral urgency to the growing rights of nature movement, which seeks to grant legal protection to ecosystems so that they might stand as plaintiffs in cases alleging harm to their wellbeing.

Is a River Alive? is Macfarlane at his best—he waxes delightfully poetic about majestic trees, unassuming fungi, colorful moths and rippling streams, traipses through forests with a cast of larger-than-life characters and invites all of us to approach and care for the natural world in a new (yet also ancient) way. —Christian Elliott

Is a River Alive? A joyful, mind-expanding exploration of an ancient idea: that rivers are living beings and should be recognized as such in imagination and law Buy Now

Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy by Mary Roach

We live in a startling medical reality in which all manner of body parts can be replaced and refashioned. And we’ve been in this world for some time: The oldest prosthetics date back more than 5,000 years. But since those early, experimental days of bitumen paste eyes and carved wooden toes, medical science has come a long way. Now, not only are limbs and organs regularly replaced with biological and artificial stand-ins, as journalist Mary Roach highlights in Replaceable You, but our bodies can be so delicately refashioned that only those with specialized surgical knowledge would be able to tell.

Ranging from skin grafts and the workings of iron lungs to the latest innovations in vaginoplasty for transgender patients, Roach approaches the history of medicine and human bodies with the same unflagging curiosity and humor that have characterized her work since Stiff in 2003. The immense efforts to help and heal our bodies—often in the most unconventional ways—make this a fundamentally human story more than a summary of new technologies. “It’s tough for a few hundred years of medicine and engineering to compete with the revolutionary accomplishments of millions of years of natural selection,” Roach writes, but throughout the book’s pages, she highlights the people who are attempting to do just that. —Riley Black

Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy Mary Roach explores the remarkable advances and difficult questions prompted by the human body’s failings—and the quest to re-create the complexities of human anatomy. Buy Now

Battle of the Big Bang: The New Tales of Our Cosmic Origins by Niayesh Afshordi and Phil Halper

Scientists are pretty confident in the Big Bang model of cosmology, rooted in the idea that the universe came into existence as a hot and extremely compact fireball some 13.8 billion years ago and has been expanding and cooling ever since. And yet, questions remain: What was it, exactly, that supposedly banged? Was it a single bang, or could there have been multiple bangs leading to multiple universes? And what, if anything, came before?

This is where astrophysicist Niayesh Afshordi and science popularizer and YouTuber Phil Halper pick up the story in Battle of the Big Bang, examining the idea of cosmic “inflation” along with myriad conceptions of the early universe that complicate the original Big Bang picture. For example, they ponder a variety of “cyclic” theories; in these models, what we interpret as the Big Bang was merely a transition from an earlier universe—a previous phase of the multiverse, one might say—to the present one. While we may be far from truly understanding the earliest moments of the cosmos, the authors relish in what we have discovered so far: “We have come a long way, and we should take a moment to pause and marvel at the grandeur of our playground, where hard science meets imagination.” —Dan Falk

The Explorer’s Gene: Why We Seek Big Challenges, New Flavors and the Blank Spots on the Map by Alex Hutchinson

In The Explorer’s Gene, journalist Alex Hutchinson chronicles the expeditions of adventurers throughout history, from Polynesian navigators setting off across the Pacific Ocean to expedition members attempting an epic crossing of Australia. But the book is much more than that. In it, Hutchinson shows how a kind of exploration mind-set can be used to break down everyday decisions people make, even in fields like sports and science.

To demonstrate, he describes the explore-exploit dilemma. “You can exploit the knowledge and resources you already have,” he writes, “or you can explore in search of an outcome that is uncertain but might turn out to be better.” Even a decision as simple as what you order at a restaurant—do you get the chicken teriyaki again or try the salmon sashimi for the first time—can be seen in this light. Exploiting what you already know is safer and gives you secure outcomes. Exploring can carry more risks, but it might result in new, possibly greater, rewards.

Hutchinson’s work is a mix of first-person adventures, stories about famous explorers throughout history and in-depth analysis of the risks and benefits of exploration. He details an off-the-grid hike with his family, the value of basic scientific research to society and the rewards of embracing play over passive entertainment, like watching television. While the book includes grand and gripping yarns, it is ultimately an evidence-based testament to the benefits of trying something new, even in the simplest, most everyday parts of our lives. —Joe Spring

Air-Borne: The Hidden History of the Life We Breathe by Carl Zimmer

Every year, a trillion trillion bacterial cells and nearly a trillion trillion fungal cells are emitted into the air. Some of that airborne life, we breathe in. As New York Times columnist Carl Zimmer writes in his enthralling book Air-Borne, we are like “aerial oysters,” inhaling thousands of gallons from an ocean of air each day.

In his latest work, Zimmer traces the evolution of aerobiology—or the study of life in the air—from French chemist Louis Pasteur, who headed out onto a glacier to capture life overhead for the first time in history, to environmental engineer Linsey Marr, who worked with others to uncover how Covid-19 truly spread. The story documents not only scientists’ efforts to understand how germs move through the air, but also the desire to harness their powers for use as weapons. Zimmer details the work of American researchers at Camp Detrick in Maryland, later Fort Detrick, who worked to create airborne biological weapons.

Throughout the book, Zimmer highlights dedicated scientists and their varied pursuits, from plant pathologist Fred Meier’s efforts in the 1930s to fly planes and capture life high in the skies, to researchers William and Mildred Wells’ efforts to understand how diseases spread at ground level in the 20th century. (Smithsonian ran an excerpt of Air-Borne here.) In one of the most vivid parts of the book, Zimmer details how Covid proliferated among members of the Skagit Valley Chorale in Washington.

But as Zimmer winds through the evolution of aerobiology, he makes it clear that life in the air isn’t just something to be worried about—the aerobiome contains more than just floating germs. “It would be wrong to think of the atmosphere as merely a stockpile of nature-made biological weapons,” he writes. “Every day we inhale millions of organisms, the vast majority of which do no harm to us at all.” —J.S.

Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI by Karen Hao

It’s hard not to run into artificial intelligence these days—from chatbots to search engines, A.I. is all across the digital landscape. One company might have the strongest claim to bragging rights for bringing A.I. into the public consciousness: OpenAI, the savvy, San Francisco-based startup behind the chatbot ChatGPT. In her debut book, tech journalist Karen Hao, who wrote a critical profile of OpenAI in 2020, peeks behind the curtain of its rise. She asserts that, for all its financial ascendancy, the company—like others following its blueprint for success—has cut ethical corners in its race to dominate the A.I. scene.

Hao brings readers around the world—from data centers in the deserts of the Southwestern United States to Kenya and South America, where cheap labor upholds the industry—to document the vast costs of the pursuit of A.I. Developing A.I. guzzles energy and water, and companies often outsource their labor-intensive data annotation tasks to countries with devastated economies, their citizens looking for any meager-paying work. From interviews with around 260 people—including many of OpenAI’s current and former employees—troves of company documents and reporting trips to five continents, Hao’s conclusion is this: The A.I. industry operates like a modern-day empire, for its exploitative practices that only deepen existing global inequities and the financial benefits that accrue mostly at the top. Empire of AI is a breathtaking investigative feat and exposé that suggests the arcane workings of the industry have, for too long, gone unchecked. —Shi En Kim

Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI An account of arguably the most fateful tech arms race in history, reshaping the planet in real time, from the cockpit of the company that is driving the frenzy Buy Now

Dinner With King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Re-creating the Sights, Sounds, Smells and Tastes of Lost Civilizations by Sam Kean

Veteran science writer Sam Kean has nothing against traditional archaeology—he just wishes it were more exciting. To that end, he embarks on a quest to not merely uncover facts about ancient cultures, but to live as their people lived. As he travels the world, he meets with those who practice what he calls “experimental archaeology”—enthusiasts who learn by doing, imitating the way humans might have behaved in the past.

In Dinner With King Tut, Kean’s entertaining chapters vary in time and place, from Africa roughly 75,000 years ago to 16th-century Mexico. Along the way, Kean learns how to flake stone tools (a technique known as “knapping”) and sleeps on a Stone Age bed. He bakes bread the way the Egyptians did and crafts a canoe the way ancient Polynesians did—and he even sails in it. He concocts medicine in the style of Vikings, creating a salve from onions, garlic, wine and ox-gall—which he administers on himself following dental surgery.

While the book is nonfiction, it includes a series of brief fictional vignettes—mini-chapters in which Kean imagines the experiences of people in those far-off times and places, bringing to life humans we might otherwise know only from a few dusty artifacts in museums. —D.F.

Vanished: An Unnatural History of Extinction by Sadiah Qureshi

Extinction is a fact of nature. All species eventually disappear, and only some leave behind descendant species as evolution continues. But extinction is more than the bleak fate of all forms of life. It is also an idea, one that was accepted by Western scientists only as recently as the 19th century. Extinction then became a politicized concept, historian of science Sadiah Qureshi writes in her wide-ranging meditation Vanished, as colonizers misapplied the idea of extinction to justify the oppression of people and cultures assumed to be doomed to disappear.

“We usually discuss extinction as the loss of species, but this often obscures how it robs the world of distinctive existences, many far older than any nation, humanity and even Earth’s continents,” Qureshi writes. In a spate of case studies—ranging from the fight for recognition among modern Indigenous peoples who were wrongly thought to have disappeared, to how fears of nuclear winter took on new relevance as geologists realized the age of the dinosaurs ended in an abrupt blast—Qureshi deftly considers how narratives of extinction have shaped how we see the world—and each other. —R.B.

Vanished: An Unnatural History of Extinction A poignant history of extinction as a scientific idea, an imperial legacy and a political choice Buy Now

North to the Future: An Offline Adventure Through the Changing Wilds of Alaska by Ben Weissenbach

In North to the Future, polar researcher and writer Ben Weissenbach offers a vivid description of how climate change is impacting Alaska. Weissenbach tagged along with three seasoned scientists—ecologist Roman Dial, permafrost expert Kenji Yoshikawa and glaciologist Matt Nolan—to learn about the state. While the book is strong throughout, the sections with Dial offer the most excitement. The mentor and student head out via foot and raft to study the boreal forest, which may be the fastest migrating forest environment in the world, with the distribution of its trees shifting as the climate warms. As they traverse rugged and remote terrain, they brave grizzly bears, swarms of mosquitos and nagging injuries. Because of the bears, the pair sleeps with the field team’s food between their bodies and a shotgun between their heads. (Weissenbach wrote about some of his field work for Smithsonian magazine here.)

Understanding what happens in the Arctic, Weissenbach notes, is important, because that region is warming much faster than the rest of the planet. And what happens in the Arctic, including how the boreal forest moves and sequesters carbon, will impact Earth as a whole. Weissenbach’s writing is fluid and entertaining, and his account is a testament to the value of going outdoors to have experiences firsthand. Many of his adventures in the book are extreme, but his ability to learn in the field offers a lesson anyone can apply to how they choose to move through the world—that by unplugging and heading out into nature, there are rewards to be reaped. —J.S.

Natural History: Poems by Brandon Kilbourne

Museums are cradles of curiosity and wonder, but how many among their throngs of visitors stop to ponder the origins of the specimens, often secured through historical conquest? Poet Brandon Kilbourne leans on his position as an evolutionary biologist at Berlin’s Natural History Museum to wrestle with the sins that had a lasting effect on modern science. In his debut poem collection, Natural History, he tears off his “blindfold wonder” of youth, writing about his field with a sense of conflict as he ponders his place in it as a Black man. He notes how bygone collectors toted magnificent animal carcasses from abroad back to European museums in the same cargo vessels that carried enslaved people. “Are our morals to be the price of discovery?” Kilbourne writes.

Each of his 34 poems makes a searing point that is often unexpected and insightful, and many highlight the work of biology and fossil study. In one section, Kilbourne reflects on a 2006 expedition he joined to Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic. There, he digs for fossils of Tiktaalik roseae, one of the first fishes to evolve limbs, thus paving the way for life to move onto dry land. He marvels at this evolutionary innovation, yet notes its significance was only realized eons later. This pattern of delayed appreciation, he adds, isn’t far from our gaping at extinct animals in suspended animation behind glass panels in museums, forever glorified in death but not while alive. —S.E.K.

Natural History: Poems Brandon Kilbourne illuminates the intersections between science and poetry in poems that demonstrate the wonder, curiosity and precision required by both disciplines. Buy Now