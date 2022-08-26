The plants in lunar soil were compared to a control group of plants grown in volcanic ash and a lunar soil simulant known as JSC-1A. The lunar samples on the right do not appear as developed as the control samples grown in volcanic ash on the left.

Innovation for Good

Scientists Prove That Plants Can Grow in Soil From the Moon

The experiment is a milestone in the path to helping humans one day experience extended stays on the lunar surface

Reseachers tested out the backpack dubbed KNaCK in a volcanic field in New Mexico, and are hoping the tech can support astronaunts on future lunar missions.

Innovation for Good

Lunar Backpack Could Aid Astronauts on Future Missions to the Moon

The pack can create 3-D maps in real-time of uncharted terrain

An artist’s rendering shows Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander already on the moon. But the 2,240-pound spacecraft isn’t scheduled to arrive until next year, when it will be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Revolution in Moon Exploration

The Next Robots on the Moon

In the 1960s, the moon race was war. This time, it’s commerce.

The false-color mosaic shows how features on the Moon differ from each other because of its meteoric impacts and volcanic past.

The Revolution in Moon Exploration

What NASA's Technicolor Mosaic Images of the Moon Can Teach Us About the Lunar Surface

The vivid hues showcase soil composition and ancient volcanic history