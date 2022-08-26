Scientists Prove That Plants Can Grow in Soil From the Moon
The experiment is a milestone in the path to helping humans one day experience extended stays on the lunar surface
Lunar Backpack Could Aid Astronauts on Future Missions to the Moon
The pack can create 3-D maps in real-time of uncharted terrain
The Revolution in Moon Exploration
The Next Robots on the Moon
In the 1960s, the moon race was war. This time, it’s commerce.
The Revolution in Moon Exploration
What NASA's Technicolor Mosaic Images of the Moon Can Teach Us About the Lunar Surface
The vivid hues showcase soil composition and ancient volcanic history