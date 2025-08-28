Telescopes Reveal Surprising Chemistry of a Rare Interstellar Object Passing Through Our Solar System Called 3I/ATLAS, the comet is only the third of its kind known to astronomers, and it’s likely been heading our way for billions of years, carrying pristine material from another star system Jay Bennett - Former Associate Web Editor, Science Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Key takeaways: 3I/ATLAS New observations reveal the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has an abundance of carbon dioxide and nickel.

Their presence could help astronomers learn more about the space environments that 3I/ATLAS formed and evolved in.

Earlier this year, on July 1, a 20-inch telescope in the Rio Hurtado Valley of Chile was conducting its nightly survey when it detected something remarkable. One of five telescopes in the NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), the instrument was designed to pick up nearby objects that may collide with our planet.

But of the thousands of discoveries made by ATLAS since its telescopes began coming online in 2015, this particular celestial body was unusual: an object that had come from outside the solar system, the third ever found. Within a day of its detection, astronomers had measured its trajectory and found that it was moving too fast to be orbiting the sun, meaning it must have come from interstellar space.

Nearly two months later, telescopes around the world and in space have performed follow-up observations to glean more information about 3I/ATLAS, as the object was named. The Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile detected nickel in the object but not iron—a conundrum that suggests the metal comes from a never-before-seen chemical process. And the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) measured a surprisingly high amount of carbon dioxide compared to water vapor. Both findings were submitted as preprint papers, which have not undergone peer review, to the arXiv platform this week.

These detections suggest that 3I/ATLAS’s ancient formation and extraordinary flight through interstellar space have molded the object with characteristics unlike anything orbiting the sun.

“We just cracked open the door to a whole new world of chemistry that we never had access to before,” says Thomas Puzia, an astronomer at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile whose team analyzed the VLT observations.

The high nickel and abundance of carbon dioxide were detected in 3I/ATLAS’s coma, a shroud of gas and dust that envelops comets and similar icy objects as material sublimates and breaks off the body, called the nucleus.

“Its CO2-to-water ratio in the coma … is among the highest ever seen in any comet,” says Martin Cordiner, an astronomer at the Catholic University of America and the principal investigator of the JWST observations.

3I/ATLAS is still far enough away from the sun that the amount of activity astronomers have already detected comes as a surprise—the JWST observations captured the object at 3.3 astronomical units away from the sun, or 3.3 times the average distance between Earth and the sun, and the most recent VLT observations occurred at 2.85 astronomical units. The inbound object will reach perihelion, its closest approach to the sun, around October 30 before slingshotting around our star and hurtling back out into interstellar space.

One possible reason for 3I/ATLAS’s unique composition is that it has been soaring through interstellar space for an extraordinarily long time, perhaps seven billion years or more, according to a model based on its velocity relative to the sun. “If this object has passed through the [galactic] disk a few times, it probably passed through interstellar clouds, probably passed through star-forming regions where there’s new giant stars being born, supernovae going off,” Cordiner says. “It’s probably passed through a whole range of different environments.”

Floating through the near-absolute-zero void for eons, exposed to the constant radiation of cosmic rays, 3I/ATLAS may have developed a “cooked shell” on its surface where CO2 ices were created, says Stefanie Milam, an astrochemist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center who worked on the JWST observations. That excess CO2 is now being heated by the sun and venting into the coma.

The nickel, which is usually seen alongside iron when it is sublimated from comets, could come from dust grains in the coma made from nickel tetracarbonyl, the VLT team suggests. This molecule is highly volatile, breaking apart easily when exposed to UV light to release nickel and carbon monoxide, so it may help account for the high amount of activity while 3I/ATLAS is still far from the sun.

Some of these materials may be left over from the object’s formation, and if that’s the case, it could reveal where the object formed within its protoplanetary disk—the thick gas and dust around young stars where planets take shape. “When it formed in its protoplanetary disk, it may have formed where the carbon dioxide ice line is,” Milam says. “So, pretty far out in that disk.”

As it nears the sun, the activity is expected to increase, particularly the sublimation of water ice into water vapor. 3I/ATLAS will remain visible from Earth through September, after which it will pass too close to the sun to see and then re-emerge in late November or early December.

Astronomers will be watching as much of this process as possible to unravel the nature of this bit of material from a likely very distant and ancient solar system.

A chance passing in the night

Larry Denneau, an astronomer at the University of Hawaii and co-principal investigator of ATLAS, was the first to see images of 3I/ATLAS. “I happened to be the person who was reviewing the asteroid data that night,” he says. “At the time it was a completely garden-variety, normal-looking, near-Earth object.”

The next morning, Denneau and his ATLAS colleague John Tonry flew by helicopter to the mountain of Mauna Loa to service one of their telescopes. The road to the site was damaged by an eruption on the active volcano in 2022. “While we’re on the mountain, that’s when all of the … follow-up observations saying that this object might be interstellar happened.”

Immediately after the detection, dozens of observatories around the world swung their telescopes toward the new target, confirming its interstellar trajectory the next day. The object was about 4.5 astronomical units from the sun when it was spotted, inbound and showing early signs of comet-like activity.

“We caught it right before it should get most active,” says Darryl Seligman, an astronomer at the Michigan State University who worked on the initial characterization of 3I/ATLAS. Weeks of observations followed “basically every night.”

NASA: What We Know About Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Watch on

Not only was 3I/ATLAS interstellar, it was traveling at an unexpectedly high velocity, about 130,000 miles per hour. This is much faster than the two previously detected interstellar objects, 1I/‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, and it suggests that 3I/ATLAS has been traveling through interstellar space for an extraordinarily long time, consistently nudged along by the gravity of large-scale structures such as giant molecular clouds.

“Objects on orbits like 3I are very likely to come from stars that are galactically old,” says Michele Bannister, an astronomer at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand. Modeling work by Bannister and her colleagues suggests that 3I/ATLAS came from the thick disk of the galaxy, a diffuse outer layer of primarily old stars that surrounds the denser and more active thin disk, where the sun is located.

If it is truly more than seven billion years old, “that would mean 3I is the oldest macroscopic thing we’ve ever seen in the solar system,” Bannister says.

Following 3I/ATLAS around the sun

After perihelion, astronomers will be watching closely to see how 3I/ATLAS has weathered the journey. Though it will only get as close as about 1.4 astronomical units from the sun, just inside Mars’ orbit, the composition of material released into the coma could undergo a transformation.

“We want to know if this is going to change its relative composition after perihelion, like Borisov did,” says John Noonan, an astronomer at Auburn University. A mixture of carbon monoxide and water vapor was detected in Borisov before perihelion, and then the water source seemed to largely run out after it passed the sun.

Perhaps something similar will happen to 3I/ATLAS. Such a change could help distinguish between material that formed on the surface of the object as it traveled through interstellar space and older material from deeper within the nucleus that is preserved from the time of its ancient formation.

Another open question is the true size of the comet’s nucleus. The Hubble Space Telescope found that the main body of 3I/ATLAS has a radius of no more than about 1.7 miles, but the telescope was not able to detect the nucleus directly. So, in December, astronomers will attempt to use additional instruments on JWST to peer through the hazy coma to measure the nucleus within. This critical variable could reveal exactly how rapidly material is breaking off of the object.

With more detailed observations from JWST and other telescopes, astronomers also hope to find out what other kinds of materials are present on 3I/ATLAS.

“We’re going to get, hopefully, detections of additional gases, things like methanol, formaldehyde, methane, ethane, maybe hydrogen cyanide, ammonia—it depends on what is outgassing,” Cordiner says. “The objective is … to get the detailed chemical inventory inside this object, and that’s going to be really revelatory as far as comparisons with our own solar system.”

Interstellar deliveries

With only three interstellar objects detected so far, astronomers don’t know for sure where these mysterious bodies come from. “The favorite mechanism is they’re ejected from the protoplanetary disks of young systems forming around stars elsewhere in the Milky Way,” says David Jewitt, an astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles, who led the Hubble observations of 3I/ATLAS.

“We know that [the solar system] started with this disk, and then a lot of the stuff in the disk was lost,” Jewitt says. “It was kicked out, 90 or 99 percent was lost, ejected to the interstellar medium. … Maybe the disk of the galaxy is full up with comets ejected that way, and if that’s the case, there should be a hell of a lot of them.”

While Borisov had cometary activity like 3I/ATLAS, the first interstellar object, ‘Oumuamua, was unique. Only detected on its way out of the solar system, ‘Oumuamua did not appear to have visible activity, and its rapidly shifting brightness suggested that it could be a highly elongated object tumbling end over end. What’s more, ‘Oumuamua also unexpectedly accelerated due to some force other than gravity. This has puzzled astronomers, because they did not detect outgassing, which can cause this type of acceleration in a comet, although many scientists believe gases escaping from the object may have been too faint to detect.

Jewitt speculates that ‘Oumuamua may be an evolved form of an object like Borisov or 3I/ATLAS that lost most of its volatile gases when it approached the sun.

But until more interstellar objects are found, astronomers can only wonder about the larger population of objects floating between the stars. Fortunately, state-of-the-art survey telescopes such as the new Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile are expected to discover dozens more of these distant visitors in the coming years.

“This is only the beginning,” Cordiner says.