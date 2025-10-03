Some People Experience Blissful Ecstasy Right Before a Seizure. Could Understanding This Feeling Help Treat Depression? A neurologist shares her thoughts and research about “ecstatic epilepsy” in a wide-ranging conversation on how we perceive the world—and create the world we perceive Jo Marchant Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Imagine we could switch on bliss, the feeling that everything in your body and the world is completely, utterly … perfect. That might one day be possible, according to Fabienne Picard, a French Swiss neurologist who studies a rare form of epilepsy that causes patients to experience moments of such ecstasy.

She became interested in the condition after reading the work of the 19th-century Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoyevsky. He used his own experiences with epilepsy, a brain condition that leads to recurring seizures, as inspiration for his novels. In particular, he described a profound and intriguing feeling that would strike him just before the seizure itself.

For a few moments, all of his doubts and anxieties disappeared, and the world felt perfectly vivid and clear. He told a friend that he felt “entirely in harmony with myself and the whole world, and this feeling is so strong and so delightful that for a few seconds of such bliss one would gladly give up ten years of one’s life, if not one’s whole life.”

Picard asked her patients whether any of them had experienced a similar feeling and found that some of them had—they’d just never had the opportunity to talk about it in conventional consultations. She has since identified dozens of cases of “ecstatic epilepsy,” pinned down which part of the brain is involved and even triggered this feeling in patients who didn’t have this kind of epilepsy. That raises the possibility that others might one day benefit from such episodes of bliss, without the devastating seizures that follow.

Picard has a hypothesis for why a tiny part of the brain is able to create such a profound—and even, for some, a spiritual—experience, and her work has implications not just for how the brain functions but for the human condition: how we each create the world we perceive and how we might peek beyond our own biases and filters to what connects us.

I recently spoke with Picard for my new weekly podcast, "Where the Wild Thoughts Are: Conversations in Science and Beyond." The following is a transcript of our conversation, edited for clarity.

Jo Marchant: What happens in the brain during an epileptic seizure?

Fabienne Picard: Epileptic seizures are a sort of electrical storm in the brain. They occur when hyper-excitable neurons in a region of the brain discharge spontaneously and synchronously, for anything from a few seconds to a few minutes. You can have generalized seizures, when the discharge comes from the whole brain, or focal seizures that start just in one area of one hemisphere and may spread through the brain, giving rise to different symptoms. Maybe at first the patient is conscious, then there can be an alteration of awareness, and then there can be convulsions, so it’s dynamic.

Marchant: These first effects that occur when the patient is still conscious, that’s called an aura?

Picard: Yes. The first discharge, depending on its location in the brain, can give rise to a feeling that is just experienced by the patient and not visible at all from outside. It’s very varied, although it will always be the same for any particular person. It can be a feeling of fear coming from the stomach and going up to the head. It can be auditory hallucinations. It can be to see a scene that you have experienced in the past, or not. It can be emotions. Everything you can have in everyday life can occur during a seizure, but also symptoms that you never experience in everyday life, such as ecstatic symptoms.

Marchant: What is ecstatic epilepsy, and how did you first come across it?

Picard: Ecstatic epilepsy is a rare form of epilepsy in which people feel at the beginning of the seizures an amazing feeling of fullness and of bliss.

About 15 years ago, at the request of a friend who was an actor, we decided to do a performance about epilepsy. Our goal was to raise public awareness about epilepsy by using historical testimonies from famous people who suffered from epilepsy, punctuated by musical pieces on the piano. Among the texts, there were some from Dostoyevsky, who suffered from ecstatic epilepsy. He used descriptions of his own seizures for characters in his novels.

Marchant: What do we know about Dostoyevsky’s experiences?

Picard: He put some observations on his disease in the notebooks for his novels. There were also some confidences about his epilepsy in his letters to friends, and from his second wife, in her diary. We know that his epilepsy started late, around the age of 20, and that he had around two seizures per month. He described the beginning of his seizures as an incredible feeling of fullness that he never experienced in his everyday life. Following his auras, he also had classic convulsions.

We learned that he didn’t want to bend to the epilepsy, to submit to it. He knew he would have less seizures if he went to bed early, but he preferred to write his novels from 10 p.m. in the evening till 4 or 5 a.m. in the morning, because these were the hours of creativity for him. And he introduced epileptic characters into several of his novels. Nelly was the first epileptic central character, in the novel Humiliated and Insulted. Then there was Prince Myshkin in The Idiot, and characters in other novels. I think this introduction of people with epilepsy into his novels allowed the public at that time to become aware of this condition, without stigmatizing people with epilepsy.

Marchant: When you learned about Dostoyevsky’s condition, had you ever seen a bliss aura in a patient?

Picard: No, not before. It was after reading Dostoyevsky’s texts, where he described with such finesse and precision what he felt at the beginning of his seizures, that I began to be more interested in the details of my patients’ symptoms. These patients with ecstatic symptoms were usually reluctant to speak about this kind of experience, because they were afraid to be thought crazy, or they couldn’t find the words to talk about it. But when I questioned them with more patience and curiosity, I discovered other people describing the same symptoms. They describe it as a sort of enlightenment, of revelation. They have a physical well-being. They feel complete serenity, with no doubts or worries. They describe a mental clarity, or certainty—everything is as it should be, everything makes sense. And they feel a heightened self-awareness.

Marchant: It sounds amazing.

Picard: Often, they feel a time dilation, so they feel as if they are in an “eternal now.” Sometimes they perceive the environment more vividly, and they feel a sense of unity with the universe, with everything.

Marchant: Were these experiences important to your patients in the way that they were to Dostoyevsky?

Picard: Yes. Many patients with this kind of epilepsy say it has had a transformative effect. One patient reported that she didn’t fear death anymore. Another said that the ecstatic experiences helped her to feel more confident, because she understood that there is something that surpasses us, something greater than us.

Marchant: You wanted to find the cause of these auras. How did you go about pinning down what area of the brain was involved?

Picard: I tried to understand which region could be at the origin of all the symptoms of the ecstatic experience—the physical well-being, high positive emotion, increased self-awareness. Looking at the scientific literature, I came across the insula. This is a deep cortical structure in the brain, behind the temporal lobe and frontal lobe, on each side of the brain. It’s where the signals from inside our body arrive. All the signals from the heart, respiratory system, stomach, bladder, hormones come to the posterior part of the insula.

We call these signals interoception; they relate to the physiological state of the body. And it seems that within the insula, these bodily signals are integrated with external signals coming from the environment, as well as cognitive information. According to some researchers, this gives rise, in the anterior part of the insula, to an ultimate representation as feelings or emotions.

Bud Craig, who was an anatomist and a wonderful neuroscientist, proposed that this integration of bodily signals in the insula creates a succession of “global emotional moments,” which could be the basis of our sentient sense of self.

Marchant: It’s pulling together everything about our body, the state we’re in, anything that’s wrong, any needs that we might have? That overall sense of how we’re doing right now as a self?

Picard: Yes, because the integration of all the bodily signals in the context of external signals gives our sense of comfort or discomfort. The interaction between our body and the external world is constant.

Marchant: And the insula was a good candidate for a brain region that might give rise to the ecstatic feelings your patients were describing?

Picard: Yes, because it could explain both the physical well-being and the change in self-awareness. And then I was able to gather evidence supporting this. First, we looked at the brain activity of some patients with nuclear imaging. I could see that during ecstatic seizures, there was increased blood flow in the anterior insula. And later I got stronger support, using intracerebral electrodes in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy who were being evaluated for surgery.

Marchant: You’re putting electrodes into their brains?

Picard: First, we evaluate using surface EEG, to locate some suspected regions. Then we carry out an invasive evaluation, using electrodes implanted deep within the brain, to identify the precise region where the epilepsy is starting, so we can potentially remove it during surgery.

We recorded spontaneous seizures in some patients, and we could see that when the ecstatic sensation occurred, the discharge was propagating in the anterior insula. Then we used the electrodes to stimulate the brain, and by stimulating the anterior insula, we were able to reproduce the ecstatic phenomenon. If we stimulated electrodes in other regions, we couldn’t reproduce it.

The interesting thing was, we could even induce an ecstatic phenomenon by stimulating the anterior insula in several patients who did not have an ecstatic form of epilepsy, who had other forms of epilepsy.

Marchant: So, it’s not just something special or weird about the brains of the people who have this type of epilepsy. You can actually trigger this in someone completely different.

Picard: Yes, but only in a subgroup of patients.

Marchant: Do you see a connection between these bliss auras and the ecstatic states that people talk about in spiritual experiences or during meditation?

Picard: Some historical figures who described mystical or religious experiences are suspected to have had ecstatic epilepsy, such as St. Teresa of Ávila or St. Paul. But apart from epilepsy, I think that the core experience in epileptic ecstatic aura is similar to spiritual experiences reached through meditation. There are many different terms used to talk about this kind of experience. In the 19th century, the American psychologist William James described “religious” or “mystical” experience. In Sanskrit one talks about samadhi, in Zen Buddhism about satori, or in the Vietnamese Buddhism of Thích Nhất Hạnh, the ecstatic experience is close to what they call direct perception, in the context of the ultimate reality.

A few years ago, I gave a lecture at Plum Village in France, a village created by Thích Nhất Hạnh, and a few monks recognized in my description of the ecstatic experience what they reach during meditation when they do a body scan. I think this supports the idea that ecstatic phenomena of different origins are similar.

Marchant: Does that mean ecstatic epilepsy gives us a way to understand more about what this kind of spiritual experience involves?

Picard: That’s what fascinates me the most, to understand how something happening in this region of the brain could give rise to such a phenomenon. I have a hypothesis. First, the brain cannot directly capture the outside world. It is locked in the cranium, so to create an image of the outside world, it must constantly synthesize the information that reaches it through the eyes, ears, skin, etc.

At each moment, the experience that we live is a mixture between, on the one hand, predictions made by the brain, linked to the accumulation of all our past experiences and what the brain knows about the previous moment, and, on the other hand, the new, entering information. The brain functions as a predictive machine, always anticipating the signals which are arriving through predictions. And when the real entering signals arrive, it compares the predictions against what’s coming in. And this gives rise to prediction errors—surprise, ambiguity, conflict. In all regions of the brain, prediction errors are arising moment by moment, and these are used to update the next predictions. For interoception—the bodily signals—this happens within the insula.

Marchant: So, this is predictive coding. It’s a dominant theory in neuroscience at the moment, that the way our perception works is we’re continually predicting what we think is happening or what we want to be happening and then comparing that to what’s coming in.

Picard: Yes, it’s an active perception of the external world. We don’t see reality as it is; instead, it’s a loop between our brain and the entering signals. It is mixed in with our anticipation and prediction. And this mixture will give you your own reality.

My idea for ecstatic epilepsy is that during the epileptic discharge within the insula, when all the neurons are firing at once, the insula is no longer able to process prediction error in the field of interoception. Usually, you always have some conflict for one or other bodily signals. But when a seizure occurs within the insula, suddenly there are no more prediction errors for interoception. It’s as if you have perfectly predicted the physiological state of your body.

I think this mimicking of a perfect prediction of the body’s physiological state can explain the ecstatic quality of the experience—because we experience everything through our body. Your body seems perfect, which normally never happens, and then you feel that everything is perfect. The world around you is also perfect.

Marchant: We’re continually propelled by that process of noticing prediction errors and trying to correct them. And then with the epilepsy, that just stops.

Picard: Yes. And going back to what you asked about meditation, the idea there is that you can reach an ecstatic or mystical state through voluntarily interrupting the predictions. They work on this, to stop the constant flow of anticipations, with full attention and openness to each present moment. I think it’s a similar mechanism.

Marchant: The meditators are working to let go of the predictions and just accept things as they are.

Picard: Yes. And then you have reality without any filters. You have a direct perception of the outside world, without that part of the brain in the loop changing the reality.

Marchant: Do you think this research could be useful for treating disorders such as anxiety or depression? Where people are very far from the state that they would wish to be in, or feel they’re not on top of everything that’s happening?

Picard: Yes, I think such states of mental clarity and unity could help in some neuropsychiatric disorders. There’s a parallel with the use of psychedelics in medicine: We know there are beneficial effects of psychedelics on mental health for drug-resistant depression, for instance, and this seems to mainly occur through the mystical experiences. If a patient has a mystical experience during the psychedelic use, there’s a better chance that his or her mental health will improve.

However, concerning my research, I should point out that not everyone seems to reach an ecstatic experience through dysfunction of the anterior insula. So first, we need to better understand what predisposes some people to reach such a state.

Marchant: If we can understand more about what enables some people to respond in this way, could electrical stimulation of the insula be used in medicine? You talked before about putting electrodes into the brain, and I guess we would not want to do that as a treatment. But could we trigger bliss using non-invasive brain stimulation?

Picard: Yes. With modern techniques, you can stimulate even deep structures in the brain.

Marchant: Have you ever experienced an ecstatic episode?

Picard: No. I have now collected reports from nearly 40 patients with ecstatic epilepsy, and by discussing with them, as well as with expert meditators, I have a theoretical knowledge of the state. I hope to live such a state for myself, so I can speak about it from the inside.

Marchant: From all of your research, and the conversations you’ve had, has this changed how you think about the brain and the mind? Has it changed how you approach life?

Picard: Yes. When I first studied medicine, it was thought that there is only one external world that we perceive in a passive way. But now we understand how much our past experiences influence our perception of reality, moment by moment. And I understand that the same reality, the same external world, can be seen differently by different people, depending on the expectations each of them has formed in their brain. I realize that what we think and anticipate is more important than what we see, hear or sense; what we anticipate shapes our perception of the world.

It’s important to know this, because it explains how different people who are together can perceive reality differently and may never agree. I think that when you know this, you see life and the world differently.

Marchant: Do you feel that we are all still connected, despite the differences in what we perceive?

Picard: I think the mystical experience is a fundamental aspect of human functioning which anyone could achieve in the right circumstances, whether that’s through meditation, psychedelics or an ecstatic epileptic episode. And I think it tells us that we are all more connected than we might think through our education and way of seeing the world. Behind everything, there is a fundamental interconnectedness. I think that if we can reach this state—which is inside our brain, which exists, which is basic—we can learn to live more ethically and with more compassion.

