Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Shark Week approaches. The Discovery Channel’s annual programming stunt begins July 23, and in anticipation, we’re celebrating a species that sparks both fantasy and fear for anyone who dares enter its habitat. From the Bahamas to Bora Bora, whether swimming alone or with an entourage, sleek and smooth or shaped like a hammer, sharks rarely disappoint when it comes to being camera-ready. Those toothy smiles don’t hurt.

Below, view a selection of the best images submitted by the Smithsonian magazine photography contest entrants over the years.

