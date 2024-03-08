Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

They fly and crawl around us constantly, but we rarely take the time to get a thorough, up-close look at insects. They’re generally unwelcomed, especially in homes and at picnics. They strike fear of arachnophobic proportions in many, but they’re really just living their lives, building complex societies (hello, bees) or trying to catch dinner in their webs.



It’s not their fault their numerous eyes, legs and sometimes venomous bites make us uncomfortable. Maybe it’s time to really appreciate the beauty they bring to our world. Take a look.