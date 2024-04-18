Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected Donny Bajohr

Scientists estimate that sharks were swimming the seas some 190 million years before dinosaurs roamed the earth, and they’re still here. That’s only one reason why we’re fascinated by the creatures that live in the oceans—one of the few areas of the earth where humans do not roam.

Whether they’re in cold Arctic environments or the warm tropics of the Caribbean, sea creatures surprise and amaze us. See the seas’ fish, underwater mammals and birds, reptiles, coral and more!