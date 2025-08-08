Jim Lovell, Apollo 13 Commander Who Thrived Under Pressure, Dies at 97 The space explorer was determined throughout his life, says Teasel Muir-Harmony, the curator of the Apollo Collection at the National Air and Space Museum Will Sullivan - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Once the Soviet satellite Sputnik soared beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, launching the space race, the United States rushed to beat their rival to the next milestone: sending the first human into space. Less than two years later, NASA selected the seven Americans who would fly to space for its Project Mercury. Jim Lovell, a 31-year-old naval aviator, was not among them. He was rejected due to a high bilirubin count in his blood.

Lovell wasn’t sure he would ever get another chance to become an astronaut. “I went home and was very, very much dejected,” he said in a 1999 oral history interview.

But in 1962, NASA recruited a second group of astronauts, and this time, Lovell passed his physical. Succeeding after things didn’t go his way at first was a theme that repeated throughout Lovell’s career. “This is characteristic of his life and his determination and persistence,” says Teasel Muir-Harmony, a historian of science and technology and the curator of the Apollo Collection at the National Air and Space Museum.

Lovell died on August 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois, at the age of 97.

He flew to space four times as a NASA astronaut, including as the commander of the Apollo 13 mission that made a heroic return to Earth following an explosion on the spacecraft. For a time, he held the record for the total amount of time spent in space, at a little under 30 days.

He “lived his life from a position of humility and groundedness, which then allowed him to bring a confidence to his ability to tackle any challenge,” says Michelle Larson, former president and CEO of the Adler Planetarium.

NASA selected Lovell primarily for the Gemini program, a series of missions designed as preparations for the subsequent Apollo program. He first flew to space in December 1965 with Frank Borman as part of the Gemini 7 mission to test the effects of a long trip to space on the human body. In an oral history interview, Lovell said he felt like a “guinea pig.” The astronauts would orbit the Earth for two weeks. Previously, the longest mission had lasted eight days.

The two astronauts crammed into a small spacecraft that wasn’t big enough for them to stretch out their legs and upper bodies at the same time. They also had to collect all their waste and keep it in the capsule with them. “I often think of it as the least glamorous space mission,” Muir-Harmony says.

Gemini 7 safely returned to Earth on December 18 with both astronauts healthy. In a 1999 oral history interview, Borman said, “Jim Lovell was a wonderful guy to spend 14 days with in a very small place.”

Less than a year later, Lovell returned to space for four days with Buzz Aldrin on Gemini 12, the final Gemini mission. Aldrin conducted three spacewalks. “It was a major turning point in the ability to work outside a spacecraft,” Lovell said in an oral history interview.

With the conclusion of the Gemini program, NASA planned to send people to the moon with the Apollo missions. Apollo 8, with Lovell as the command module pilot, was originally set to test out a lunar module while orbiting Earth. But the lunar module was behind schedule, and the U.S. was trying to keep up with the Soviet Union’s space program, says Andrew Johnston, vice president of astronomy and collections at the Adler Planetarium. CIA intelligence at the time suggested that the Soviet Union was close to sending cosmonauts on a flyby of the moon, so NASA changed course and sent Apollo 8 to the moon instead.

The astronauts lifted off on December 21, 1968, marking the first time humans had left the vicinity of Earth. During the flight, the astronauts tested the best way to navigate through space, Johnston says. The Apollo spacecraft could measure the change in the frequency of radio waves to determine position, and the astronauts also relied on the stars, as mariners had done on ships in the past.

The spacecraft entered lunar orbit on Christmas Eve, and for the first time, human beings could lay eyes on the far side of the moon. “We were like three schoolkids looking into a candy store window,” Lovell said in an oral history interview. The crew surveyed a potential landing site, imaged the moon’s surface, made geological observations and photographed Earth rising beyond the moon.

The crew also made a live broadcast back to Earth, and almost a quarter of the planet’s population watched across 64 countries. “The vast loneliness is awe-inspiring and it makes you realize just what you have back there on Earth,” Lovell said on the broadcast.

After ten orbits of the moon, the spacecraft returned to Earth on December 27. NASA was now on track to put a person on the lunar surface by the end of the decade, says Christopher Orwoll, former director of the New Mexico Museum of Space History. The mission also shifted humanity’s perspective on our place in the universe. Larson says Lovell spoke eloquently about “the vast perspective that you gain as an astronaut for the fragility of our planet and the small place we hold in the ginormous cosmos.”

Lovell later served as the backup commander to Neil Armstrong for Apollo 11, and he was supposed to get his chance to stride across the lunar surface as commander of Apollo 13, but his crew infamously never landed on the moon. On the third day of the mission, with the spacecraft roughly 200,000 miles from Earth, command module pilot Jack Swigert uttered the famous words: “Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

The crew had heard a bang, and warning lights had turned on. “It really was not until I looked out the window and saw the oxygen escaping from the rear end of my spacecraft that I knew that we were in serious trouble,” Lovell said at a 45th anniversary event for the mission.

One of the ship’s two oxygen tanks exploded, causing the other to lose oxygen as well and leading to the loss of the command module’s electricity, water and light. The command module had only a limited amount of battery power. After a few hours, the crew turned off the dying command module and crammed into the lunar lander, which mission control instructed them to use to slingshot around the moon to return to Earth.

The first hour after the explosion was “truly where that crew shone,” Orwoll says. When he listens to recordings from that part of the mission, “the calmness that was displayed by all three of them … just always amazes me,” he says.

For the three-and-a-half-day journey back to Earth, the three-person crew only had food and water intended to last two people a day and half. Each of them could only drink six ounces of water a day, and temperatures dropped to under 40 degrees Fahrenheit as the crew turned off the instruments to preserve power. In these taxing conditions, the crew stayed on high alert to deal with novel challenges.

For example, the lunar module didn’t have enough canisters for filtering out carbon dioxide. The command module had additional canisters, but they were cube-shaped and didn’t fit in the lunar module’s round openings. Following instructions from mission control, the crew jury-rigged plastic bags, cardboard and tape to attach the canisters to the holes.

As the spacecraft approached Earth, mission control realized it was on track to miss our planet. With their guidance system shut down, the crew executed a manual course correction by looking at Earth and using the line separating night from day, a procedure Lovell had practiced on Apollo 8.

Despite the harrowing nature of the journey, Johnston says that Lovell compared it to playing a game of solitaire. “As long as the cards are still working, you can still keep playing the game,” Johnston explains. “Just figure out the next challenge that comes along, and we work that problem and then move on to the next.”

The crew safely touched down in the Pacific Ocean on April 17, 1970.

Apollo 13 would be Lovell’s last mission to space. He retired from the space program and the Navy in 1973. He later co-authored a book with journalist Jeffrey Kluger called Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13, which was adapted into the Academy Award-winning film Apollo 13, starring Tom Hanks as Lovell.

In the decades following the Apollo missions, Lovell educated the public about his time in space, speaking at public events and donating personal belongings from his time with NASA to the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. “He’s a special American hero in that he really did enjoy feeling the connection with people who look up to him,” Johnston says.

James Arthur Lovell Jr. was born March 25, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Blanche Lovell and James Lovell Sr. Growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was interested in rocketry, astronomy and flight. He built his own model rockets, visited the Adler Planetarium and read classic science fiction books.

After graduating from Juneau High School in Milwaukee, Lovell was interested in becoming an aerospace engineer and studying how to design rockets. He was advised to attend MIT or Caltech, but he couldn’t afford to do so. He also applied to the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946, but he didn’t get in. Instead, he attended the University of Wisconsin, where he joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), a college program that trains students to become officers in the military. Through the ROTC, Lovell became involved in naval aviation.

Lovell transferred to the U.S. Naval Academy after two years, getting in on his second try, where he continued to pursue aviation. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1952, and he and Marilyn Gerlach married on the same day.

In his early days in the Navy, Lovell served as a pilot. He received his training in Pensacola, Florida, before heading to Moffett Field in San Francisco to work with a night flying squadron. He later became a test pilot, which involved not only a lot of flying, but also engineering, studying and desk work.

Most of NASA’s early astronauts had been pilots in the military, and Orwoll says Lovell’s experience as a pilot, night flier and test pilot made him an appealing candidate. “It was leadership that was seen in him, skill and technical capability, and that all played into his selection and success as an astronaut,” he adds.

Another strength of Lovell’s was his calmness under pressure. Johnston says that when people asked Lovell if he was scared during the Apollo 13 mission, Lovell would say that he knew he would get back to Earth, because he’d told Marilyn he’d return. The two became close in high school after she shyly made eye contact with Lovell as he served students in the lunch line—and he gave her free meals. The pair remained married to each other as other astronaut couples they knew divorced. They were “utterly devoted to each other,” Johnston says.

“Marilyn was as amazing as Jim in her authentic humanity and caring, and his love for her was so authentic and apparent,” Larson says.

Marilyn died before Jim in August 2023 at the age of 93. Well before that, in a move that became official in 2017, Lovell named a mountain on the moon after her.

Jim Lovell is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.