 Skip to main content

Subscribe to Smithsonian magazine and get a FREE tote.

Science |

Get an Eyeful of These 15 Photos of Incredibly Cool Icicles

Nature’s wintry accessory, icicles help beautify snowy landscapes

Icicles form on a fence and reflect the blue sky after an ice storm.
Icicles form on a fence and reflect the blue sky after an ice storm.
Icicles form on a fence and reflect the blue sky after an ice storm. Alexandra Lennox, Canada, 2021

Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

Get an Eyeful of These 15 Photos of Incredibly Cool Icicles

Nature’s wintry accessory, icicles help beautify snowy landscapes

Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Icicles form on a fence and reflect the blue sky after an ice storm.
Icicles form on a fence and reflect the blue sky after an ice storm. Alexandra Lennox, Canada, 2021

As snow melts and drips from awnings, tree branches and other high perches, it can freeze mid-motion, often creating beautiful icicles. In some regions, icicles remain a constant throughout the year, but in warmer climates, their presence is fleeting, which makes capturing them and enjoying the moments they’re around that much more memorable. A reminder of how quickly things can transform and evolve—from snow to water to ice to water again—the frozen “beads” are natural accents to wintry landscapes, glistening against snowy backdrops.

While they have famously been compared to daggers and spears (We’re looking at you, Olaf), they’re more likely to melt in your mouth, and some adventurous snow lovers consider them snacks. Whether you want to just look at them, taste them or use them as weapons, take a photo first, and check out these images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.

Icicles hang from an ice bubble that has formed inside the Sapphire Ice Cave.
Icicles hang from an ice bubble that has formed inside the Sapphire Ice Cave. Erika Valkovicova, Iceland, 2020
Nature’s crystalline artistry comes alive in the Himachal Himalayas
Nature’s crystalline artistry comes alive in the Himachal Himalayas, where sunlight dances on the intricate patterns of glistening icicles. Jayanta Roy, India, 2024
Icicles on a beard
Icicles don’t just form on inanimate objects, as this frigid individual with an icy beard can attest. Francesco Guerra, Italy, 2021
Jigokudani Monkey Park
In the Jigokudani Monkey Park, a Japanese macaque seemingly cowers from the cold while icicles form around it. Hidetoshi Ogata, Japan, 2019
The shape of a tree branch and the icicles that formed on it resembles a strand of a DNA.
The shape of a tree branch and the icicles that formed on it resembles a strand of a DNA. Osman Sharif, Louisiana 2021
icicles on palmetto trees
Although they thrive in tropical weather, palmetto trees can withstand frigid temperatures and the icicles that accompany them. Craig Glass, South Carolina, 2025
A black-capped chickadee, Maine’s state bird, clings to a pendant drop.
A black-capped chickadee, Maine’s state bird, clings to a pendant drop. Sydney Michalski, Maine 2021
Icicles form on blades of grass near a fountain on the campus of Idaho’s Northwest Nazarene University.
Icicles form on blades of grass near a fountain on the campus of Idaho’s Northwest Nazarene University. Guy Hudson, Idaho, 2019
Just before sunrise on a cold morning in Chicago, icicles shine and the arc of a helicopter matches the arc of the piers.
Just before sunrise on a cold morning in Chicago, icicles shine and the arc of a helicopter matches the arc of the piers.  Gerri Whitley, Illinois, 2019
A wall of bluish icicles resembles the rush of ocean waves.
A wall of bluish icicles resembles the rush of ocean waves. Mariusz Solka, Pennsylvania, 2007
A cow licks icicles off a fence for refreshment.
Who needs a trough of water? A cow licks icicles off a fence for refreshment. Maryellen Thompson, Kentucky, 2009
A hike on a wintry day led to these cool icicles over a waterway, representing three variations of H2O: liquid, ice and snow.
A hike on a wintry day led to these cool icicles over a waterway, representing three variations of H2O: liquid, ice and snow. Kathryn Peimn, Canada, 2021
A close-up photograph of an icicle captures some of its internal elements and textures.
A close-up photograph of an icicle captures some of its internal elements and textures. Ligia Richter, Pennsylvania, 2009
Icicles removed from a roof’s edge seem to protrude from the ground and reach toward the sky.
Icicles removed from a roof’s edge seem to protrude from the ground and reach toward the sky. Daniela Vasquez, 2015

Donny Bajohr is the associate photography editor at Smithsonian. You can follow him on Instagram @donny_bajohr.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Get the latest Science stories in your inbox.

Email Powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud (Privacy Notice / Terms & Conditions)