Get an Eyeful of These 15 Photos of Incredibly Cool Icicles

As snow melts and drips from awnings, tree branches and other high perches, it can freeze mid-motion, often creating beautiful icicles. In some regions, icicles remain a constant throughout the year, but in warmer climates, their presence is fleeting, which makes capturing them and enjoying the moments they’re around that much more memorable. A reminder of how quickly things can transform and evolve—from snow to water to ice to water again—the frozen “beads” are natural accents to wintry landscapes, glistening against snowy backdrops.

While they have famously been compared to daggers and spears (We’re looking at you, Olaf), they’re more likely to melt in your mouth, and some adventurous snow lovers consider them snacks. Whether you want to just look at them, taste them or use them as weapons, take a photo first, and check out these images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.