Five Astounding Ways Humans Are Driving Animal Evolution, Including Causing Lizards to Grow Longer Legs and Leading Moth Populations to Become Darker

How humans drive animal evolution When humans build cities and introduce invasive species, some animals have evolved to better fit into their new environments.

Lizard, insect, rodent and fish populations have all changed over time to adapt to human impacts.

We are rapidly changing the world that many animal species inhabit. Humans are developing wilderness into cities, re-engineering ecosystems by introducing invasive species, polluting the planet in myriad ways and driving changes to earth’s climate. But in response, some animals are evolving at a surprisingly fast pace through what some have called “unnatural selection.” This process conserves traits as they become newly beneficial in human-changed environments.

Such evolution offers an edge for survival, but it can also come with consequences, where one trait improves at the expense of other important traits. And such animal adaptations can cause unpredictable impacts on the wider ecosystem. We talked to four experts to learn about some of the strangest examples of animal evolution, and how some of those changes may, in turn, affect the environment.

Urban lizards evolve building-friendly legs and feet

Puerto Rican cities are a much different environment from the forests anoles usually call home, and the tiny lizards have made some big evolutionary adaptations to thrive in the urban landscapes.

City lizards grow longer limbs to move quickly across open areas exposed to predators. They sport supersize toe pads, with microscopic structures called lamellae that enable them to cling to smooth surfaces like walls, concrete and glass.

The 400 species of Anolis lizards have a long evolutionary history of ecological specialization—especially in limb length and toe pads—as they diversified, says Kristin Winchell, a biologist at New York University. The traits have evolved differently to help various species specialize in different parts of the forest habitat. “So it makes sense that they would coevolve over short time scales to allow lizards to more effectively use the urban habitat,” says Winchell.

The urban anoles can also tolerate heat—almost two degrees Fahrenheit higher than their rural relatives—to live where pavement and metal can push their physiological limits. “Although one degree Celsius doesn’t seem like a lot,” Winchell writes in an email, “this can make the difference of being able to remain active during the midday versus needing to find a thermal refuge (shade), which provides more access to food and mates.”

Winchell has seen the same physical and genomic adaptations arise in genetically distinct populations in multiple locations across the island over the past 20 to 30 years. “So this is an example of parallel adaptation with changes repeatedly arising in response to the same selection pressures in cities,” she says.

She believes the lizards probably have many more urban adaptations including color, claw, tail shape and egg-laying behavior. “The urban habitat is so incredibly different,” she notes, “that just about every aspect of behavior, signaling, physiology and morphology could be adaptively changing in response”

A free peanut diet alters squirrel skulls

Scientists have known diet drives evolution since Darwin’s finches, whose various beak shapes were adapted to the different foods they ate. Humans alter animal diets in many ways—including through handouts that may lead to changes. In an instance where individuals offered red squirrels a steady diet of peanuts, the creatures’ skulls and jaws changed.

Britain’s red squirrels live in fragmented populations that have been isolated from one another for many generations. Each has access to different foods. To help sustain those in the Formby reserve near Liverpool, workers fed them peanuts, year-round, during the 1990s and 2000s.

“Unbeknownst to conservationists, this was changing the anatomy of these squirrels,” says Phil Cox, a rodent biologist at University College London and co-author of a study on the subject in Royal Society Open Science. The squirrels showed smaller, less efficient jaw muscles, and therefore less forceful bites, than other red squirrels. Cox believes the adaptation happened because peanuts are so easily picked apart—unlike the pinecones or hard hazelnuts that other squirrels eat.

Indeed, when peanut feeding was stopped the squirrels began to show a partial reversal of the changes to the skull. “That was the point where we thought, yes, this really is a dietary effect,” Cox says.

“We do know that rodents can undergo very rapid evolution on islands, and these are effectively island populations,” Cox adds. However, these changes occurred so rapidly that it’s possible they are outpacing even evolution. They may occur during a squirrel’s lifetime, via a process called bone modeling in which bone mass decreases with reduced muscle usage. But if so, that beneficial change would itself become selected for and likely develop into an evolutionary adaptation.

Fishing fleets prompt smaller cod

Size matters when it comes to fishing, but the quest for bigger catches is driving genetic changes among fish like cod.

Eric Palkovacs, an ecologist and evolutionary biologist from the University of California, Santa Cruz, says that fishermen often have a financial incentive to target and catch the largest fish. “That’s a direct selective pressure against large size,” he says, “and because fish get larger when they get older it’s also a selection against old age.” Because so many of the larger, older fish were caught, smaller individuals, with traits that enabled them to reproduce earlier, came to represent much of the population over time.

Genetic analysis of Atlantic cod showed that overfishing during the 20th century forced cod to evolve these changes in a matter of only decades.

And this human predation has impacts far beyond cod. “It’s not just that traits are changing, or size is changing, but also the ecological role of these species is changing, which has reverberating effects through the whole ecosystem,” Palkovacs says. Smaller cod eat smaller prey, and studies have shown they can’t play the same ecological role that bigger, top-predator cod once did, which rearranges the larger ocean food web.

“Evolutionary change leads to ecological change, which then drives further evolutionary change,” Palkovacs notes, “so it sort of happens in a cyclical feedback.”

Introduced fly parasites and their cricket hosts change in tandem

When humans introduce non-native species, deliberately or accidentally, the resulting evolutionary impacts can cascade through an ecosystem.

Hawaii is home to an evolutionary cat-and-mouse game between two species that are both invasive and adaptable.

Pacific crickets native to Australia island-hopped through the Pacific and reached Hawaii 700 to 1,600 years ago, likely in the canoes of Polynesian explorers, according to Robin Tinghitella, a biologist at the University of Denver. Their story took a dark turn when a second species arrived in Hawaii about 35 years ago. Parasitic flies arrived from North America and used field crickets as hosts to carry their larvae.

“None of the crickets they had evolved with in North America were there, so they had to first host-switch to start using the Pacific field cricket as a host,” explains Tinghitella.

The flies found the crickets by listening for their mating songs and were so successful the crickets were faced with a dilemma—adapt or die. They did so by literally changing their tune. The crickets evolved new quieter songs, through physical changes to the wing “instruments” that create them.

Crickets producing the new songs are less attractive to the parasitic flies, but they still manage to attract female crickets. This means they tend to survive longer and mate more successfully than those sticking to the old songs—thus passing on the genes involved in these musical mutations.

Now, further research shows that the flies, in turn, are evolving. They are developing more sensitive hearing across a wider range of sound frequencies, the better to eavesdrop on the newly evolved (and constantly changing) mating calls with which the crickets are disguising themselves.

“This is becoming a classic coevolutionary story,” Tinghitella says, “that highlights how newly introduced species can lead to cascades of interesting and often unpredictable adaptations.”

Moths adapt to air pollution and artificial light

The planet is awash with human pollution, and contaminants are spurring species to evolve.

The peppered moth is a classic example of evolutionary biology that was put into action by the air pollution of the Industrial Revolution. The moths may be white or black, but the white hue historically provided better camouflage on England’s birch trees. During the 1950s, scientists realized that industrial air pollution had made it easier for black moths to blend in with their sooty surroundings—like birch trees darkened by the dirty air. Because they were eaten by bird predators less frequently, the black moths reproduced more and became more common than their white relatives in polluted areas, thanks to a specific mutation finally .

By 2012, thanks to air quality that improved beginning in the 1970s, the trend had reversed—as the white variant became less visible on clean white bark.

While Europe’s air has become cleaner, the prevalence of light pollution has grown significantly. Moths are famously attracted to lights, which can disrupt mating and feeding or expose them to dangerous predators. But city moths may now be evolving to avoid this danger.

When spindle ermine moths from rural populations and urban ones were raised in the same garden, urban moths were 30 percent less likely to be caught in a light trap. How? Work by Evert Van de Schoot, a biologist at Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, found the urban moths also have slightly smaller wings. It may be that the moths are selecting for altered flight mechanics, which dampens their flight response to light and in turn boosts their chances of survival.

If so, that light avoidance adaptation may come with costs, like shrinking the moths’ ranges for available food or mates.

Rapid evolutionary changes may produce such negative consequences for species, and for wider ecosystems, ecologist Palkovacs notes. But the positive side is that some creatures display the flexibility to adapt to an increasingly anthropocentric world. “We’d see a lot more extinction,” he says, “if these species were not able to evolve.”