Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

Although gorillas are the largest primates, weighing up to 440 pounds, their size has not made them impervious to human contact and climate change, which have sharply reduced populations. In 1989, only about 620 mountain gorillas remained, an order of magnitude lower than historic population estimates. To commemorate these apes, World Gorilla Day began in 2017 and is celebrated every September 24.

Thanks to conversation efforts, more than 1,000 mountain gorillas roam Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo today. Despite the increase, they are still considered endangered. However, you may be able to view a member of the more abundant—but still critically endangered—western lowland gorilla species at your local zoo. And, in the meantime, take a look at these glorious gorillas featured in submissions to our annual Photo Contest.

2 -Baby gorillas are born onto protected land at Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park, one of the three places endangered mountain gorillas live within the Virunga Mountains.
Baby gorillas are born onto protected land at Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park, one of the three places endangered mountain gorillas live within the Virunga Mountains. James Kobacker, Rwanda, 2019
3 - Gorillas can spend up to 20 percent of their time in trees, playing and harvesting fruit. They use branches, thin trunks and vines to move among the flora.
Gorillas can spend up to 20 percent of their time in trees, playing and harvesting fruit. They use branches, thin trunks and vines to move among the flora. Tina Götz, Uganda, 2022

4 - What could this gorilla—in a pose reminiscent of Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker sculpture—be contemplating?
What could this gorilla—in a pose reminiscent of Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker sculpture—be contemplating?   Ly Dang, Uganda, 2019
5 - To communicate, gorillas are known to make at least 22 different sounds, and a few have learned to use American Sign Language.
To communicate, gorillas are known to make at least 22 different sounds, and a few have learned to use American Sign Language. Jan Fleischmann, Democratic Republic of Congo, 2020

6 - Is it time for a snack? Gorillas are primarily vegetarians, eating stems, leaves, bamboo shoots and fruits.
Is it time for a snack? Gorillas are primarily vegetarians, eating stems, leaves, bamboo shoots and fruits. Bonnie Layland, Uganda, 2019
7 - Similar to humans, gorillas have hands with fingernails, hairless palms and opposable thumbs.
Similar to humans, gorillas have hands with fingernails, hairless palms and opposable thumbs. Karthik Ramamoorthy, Uganda, 2021

8 - A young gorilla extends its arm, possibly for a greeting—but shake its hand at your own risk.
A young gorilla extends its arm, possibly for a greeting—but shake its hand at your own risk. Jacha Potgieter, Democratic Republic of Congo, 2019
9 - This baby gorilla may have dreams of swinging in the trees, but mom has other plans.
This baby gorilla may have dreams of swinging in the trees, but mom has other plans. Using a firm grip, she makes sure her baby stays close. Rizwan Yakub, Uganda, 2022

10 - Leafy greens are healthy for humans and gorillas alike, although humans tend to prefer a bit of salad dressing with their roughage.
Leafy greens are healthy for humans and gorillas alike, although humans tend to prefer a bit of salad dressing with their roughage. Jacha Potgieter, Democratic Republic of Congo, 2019
11 - The silverback of a mountain gorilla family keeps a watchful eye over his brood and on the (human) photographers who are visiting.
The silverback of a mountain gorilla family keeps a watchful eye over his brood and on the (human) photographers who are visiting. Ingrid Vekemans, Uganda, 2019

12 - A mountain gorilla climbs up a tree and perches on a branch for a better view of his turf.
A mountain gorilla climbs up a tree and perches on a branch for a better view of his turf. Artur Stankiewicz, Uganda, 2019
13 - Although their eyes can look almost orange, most gorillas, like this one peeking out from behind branches, have brown eyes.
Although their eyes can look almost orange, most gorillas, like this one peeking out from behind branches, have brown eyes.  Tina Götz, Uganda, 2022

14 - What parent can’t relate to this photo? A young gorilla has seemingly depleted all the energy from its adult guardian.
What parent can’t relate to this photo? A young gorilla has seemingly depleted all the energy from its adult guardian. At least one gorilla is ready for a nap. Ly Dang, Uganda, 2019
15 - An adult gorilla carries a young one on her back as they travel through the forest.
It’s all a blur now. An adult gorilla carries a young one on her back as they travel through the forest. Gorillas have been recorded moving as fast as 25 miles per hour. David Santiago García, Central African Republic, 2020

Get the latest Science stories in your inbox.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Recommended Videos