Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Although gorillas are the largest primates, weighing up to 440 pounds, their size has not made them impervious to human contact and climate change, which have sharply reduced populations. In 1989, only about 620 mountain gorillas remained, an order of magnitude lower than historic population estimates. To commemorate these apes, World Gorilla Day began in 2017 and is celebrated every September 24.



Thanks to conversation efforts, more than 1,000 mountain gorillas roam Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo today. Despite the increase, they are still considered endangered. However, you may be able to view a member of the more abundant—but still critically endangered—western lowland gorilla species at your local zoo. And, in the meantime, take a look at these glorious gorillas featured in submissions to our annual Photo Contest.

