Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

We humans may prefer to spend our winters indoors where it’s warm, away from the harsh, frigid elements, but these bears, bunnies, birds and more seem to enjoy being out in the snow. A few inches of frosty flakes don’t send them scampering for cover. They know the season is fleeting, so they appreciate the winter while it’s here. Meanwhile, we can enjoy their wintry antics from the cozy comfort of our own homes thanks to these seasonal shots.