Birds, Bats and Bugs: The Teeming World Above Our Heads

The skies above us are filled with legions of migrating birds, bats, bugs and microbes. And yet we know little about their movements and intentions, mostly because this ethereal world has largely been inaccessible for research. But new technologies are providing a window into how animals use their aerial habitat to travel and hunt.

The burgeoning field is called “aeroecology,” and researchers are revealing just how substantially humans are altering the world overhead—with deadly consequences for flying animals. The new insights are giving us ways to make the air safer for these creatures.

In this episode, host Ari Daniel speaks with Dustin Partridge of the New York City Bird Alliance as he directs the intermittent shutdown of the iconic Tribute in Light to protect disoriented birds during 9/11 this year. And Daniel interviews Smithsonian contributing writer Jim Robbins about what aeroecology is telling us about the ecosystem above.

Volunteer: Oh, there’s a big moth there. Look by the lamppost over there.

Ari Daniel: It’s September 11 of this year in downtown Manhattan. A small group has gathered on the roof of a parking garage tonight near where the World Trade Center towers once stood. Cosmo Wilson is among them.

Cosmo Wilson: I am a lighting designer and lighting director. I work for bands like AC/DC, Aerosmith, Judas Priest. I’m currently on break, and whenever I’m not on tour, I come down here and thankfully work on the team.

Daniel: That team, Michael Ahern Production Services, is the one that produces the Tribute in Light commemoration every year on September 11. Two powerful beams of light are now emanating skyward from this very rooftop like luminescent ghosts of the fallen twin towers.

Wilson: They go about four or five miles into the sky. And when people ask me, they say, “How high do they go?” I say, “All the way to heaven.” We look at it as the souls of the people who died here. The memorial is for the dead, but the lights we continue to do for the living.

Lili Taylor: I see a light coming up from the ground, heading up into infinity.

Daniel: Actor Lili Taylor—that’s right, that Lili Taylor—is on the roof tonight as well, as one of many volunteers present. She cranes her neck upward and focuses her eyes high up in the beams.

Taylor: I see what looks like dust particles floating around. They’re going all the way up to the top of where the light disappears into the sky. And upon closer inspection, I realized it’s not dust. They’re living things, insects and birds.

Daniel: Lili and the other volunteers are lying on yoga mats, sitting in beach chairs, all gazing upward, scanning those powerful beams of light for birds that have lost their way. These beams, designed to make us humans remember lives lost on 9/11, also attract the attention of birds, bugs and other nighttime fliers. And for these skybound beings, the light can be quite dangerous.

Olivia Liang: There are actually hundreds of birds circling in the tribute lights, and it’s just a privilege to be on the roof to be able to experience this really quiet but powerful night.

Gabriel Willow: It’s kind of neat to have this slice of the night sky visible. And normally you don’t get to witness that, because it’s not something that’s visible. It’s dark.

Brent Bomkamp: Being here and helping out volunteering, you feel like you’re actually doing something to help the birds as opposed to just watch them.

Daniel: It’s the birds in particular that are a source of real worry tonight, says Dustin Partridge, the director of conservation and science at the New York City Bird Alliance, a group that protects birds and biodiversity across the city.

Dustin Partridge: Tonight, we’re predicting extremely large migration. We’re expecting up to 400,000 birds that pass over Manhattan tonight, so it’s going to be a big night. We haven’t had a migration like that on 9/11 in years.

Daniel: I call up Dustin during a period of relative calm.

Will you tell me what you’re doing at the 9/11 Memorial tonight? What are your responsibilities?

Partridge: We’re here starting at sunset. And every 20 minutes from sunset until sunrise, we are doing a count of both the north and the south beams. What we’re counting is the number of birds that are stuck in the beams, both circling around the light and kind of passing through it back and forth.

Daniel: Throughout the year, millions of birds can be found within New York City and passing by overhead, especially in the fall.

Partridge: Like a blanket almost, just this mass movement of these animals that are traveling thousands of miles are passing right over New York City.

Daniel: One reason is the city sits along the Atlantic Flyway, a major corridor of bird migration.

Partridge: It’s this historic flyway that for millennia, birds have migrated along as they’re going between points south in the winter and to points north all the way up to the Arctic Circle.

Daniel: But this journey has become increasingly perilous. Understanding the dangers these birds face and the broader ecosystem flapping and fluttering in the skies above—that’s all part of a relatively new field of study called aeroecology.

Partridge: We’re just beginning to understand the extent of what’s happening overhead as we sleep. This thing that’s literally right over us. You look up at the night sky and you see the stars and the moon, but there’s this entire community of wildlife that’s moving overhead that we have very little understanding of. And these birds that we’re seeing tonight are just part of that.

Daniel: From Smithsonian magazine and PRX Productions, this is “There’s More to That,” the show where we gaze toward the heavens to catch a glimpse of the teeming world above. I’m Ari Daniel. In this episode, the people behind the field of aeroecology and what they’re learning. Keep listening.

Partridge: As we’re actually chatting, I’m looking up right now and I’m going to have to keep doing that. If I see that things are getting a little bit too busy, we might have to cut off and pick up a little later if that’s OK.

Daniel: No problem at all. Dustin, why is it that the Tribute in Light presents such a challenge for birds?

Partridge: So a little over a hundred years ago, we invented light. And suddenly, that light was disrupting the otherwise dark night sky. So birds have learned to migrate with the moon and the stars and Earth’s magnetic fields. And then suddenly this powerful stimulus shows up in the middle of the night. And it essentially overrides their ability to migrate. We don’t quite understand why, but it is incredibly attractive and disorienting to birds. So birds that are flying these huge distances see this light and get pulled toward it.

And that’s a problem in all cities and all brightly lit areas. But tonight, the event is literally shining a spotlight on the power of artificial light at night on birds. Tonight, we’re early on in fall migration when a lot of birds move through New York City as they’re headed south. And they are seeing this stimulus, these beams of light that are shooting into the sky, and it’s interrupting their migration. They’re getting trapped in the beams and circling.

Daniel: In a study conducted during the Tribute in Light a few years ago using weather radar to count birds, Dustin says, the number of birds overhead went from 500-some before the beams were switched on to almost 16,000 afterward.

Partridge: Light is incredibly powerful, and we constantly underestimate it across the world.

Daniel: Can you just list off a couple of the species that might be affected by the lights tonight?

Partridge: There are loads of warblers and sparrows and shorebirds that are moving through right now. Some of the most common birds that we’re seeing and hearing tonight are common yellowthroats, which are a beautiful little warbler with a bright yellow chest, and the males have this kind of black mask that they wear. Also, a lot of American redstarts, which are another type of warbler and actually one of my favorite birds. In the spring, they can look like they’ve literally been just spray-painted with orange and yellow, it’s incredible. We’re seeing a lot of those. A few of the people that are up here with scopes and cameras saw some yellow-[billed] cuckoos. There were some unidentified shorebirds that flew through, so any number of species could be up here right now.

Daniel: If that mass of birds gets too low and they risk colliding with nearby buildings, or if the number of birds ensnared by the light comes to exceed about a thousand, Dustin will ask the production company to shut the lights of the memorial down for 15 or 20 minutes. It’s a decision he takes very seriously, given the emotional stakes of the evening.

Partridge: This is a powerful event for the city of New York, letting the people that are nearby that are quite literally crying, having a moment thinking about a loved one, and keeping it safe. There are hundreds of thousands or more people looking at these lights and having a moment of reflection, and that is constantly on my mind. At the same time, as a conservation biologist, seeing birds stuck pushes against everything in my nature. This event would be very different if there were birds falling out of the sky in exhaustion. If we weren’t here, that is what would be happening.

Daniel: How does what’s happening tonight, Dustin, connect with the New York City Bird Alliance’s priorities?

Partridge: This work that we’re doing tonight is very much focused on protecting the biodiversity that’s migrating through this city—these migratory birds. This is a one-night event, but much of our work is focused on reducing collisions. Bird-building collisions are one of the major killers of birds across North America. Our research with partners shows that over a billion birds a year are dying in building collisions. It’s incredible numbers. In New York City, we have a lot of collisions, partially because of artificial light at night and our location along the flyway. So we spend much of our year working to reduce collisions with buildings. And that’s through both making glass visible to birds and then also working to get lights out at night.

And this fits squarely within that. While this is a one-night, very powerful event, we’re doing this work every day to make the city safer for birds. If I sound strange, it’s because almost the entire interview, I’ve been looking up, and my neck’s going to be sore tomorrow, because I’m going to keep doing this.

Daniel: In fact, somewhere early in the night, around 9 p.m., Dustin starts to get pretty concerned.

Partridge: This is, I think, about to get bad. You can see that there’s so much more activity up there now. There are dozens of birds stuck relatively low already. It seems like the numbers are just increasing rapidly.

Daniel: It grows from 400 birds to 600 to 800 within just a few minutes. Pretty soon there’s nearly a thousand birds knocked off course by the bright lights, getting lower and lower in the sky. So Dustin makes the call.

Partridge: They’re going to start shutting down now. We’re going to shut the lights out for 15 minutes, and that’ll hopefully give all these birds enough chance to kind of snap out of it and clear. Reminder, everything that you saw earlier was an insect. Now almost everything you’re seeing up there is birds. See the lights going off?

Daniel: The lights are shut off. Darkness descends, and the birds begin to clear out, almost immediately.

Partridge: They’re already kind of disappearing from the beams as the light stimulus is reducing. This is exactly why it’s important that cities turn lights out during migration. Look, we can see the stars. Been looking up all night, and we haven’t seen them yet.

Daniel: When you consider the whole sky—the stars and planets, the light from our homes and buildings, our reflective windows, plus the trees, plants and hills that stretch up into the air and the composition of the air itself, with its different currents, pollutants, pollens and temperatures—you can start to grasp the complex environment that birds and bugs inhabit. This new field of study, aeroecology, as in the ecology of the air, is attempting to build a more comprehensive portrait of the places where flying beings spend their lives.

Jim Robbins: The people who study birds, insects and other flying animals, bats, have always studied where they mate, where they feed. But the study of the atmosphere, which connects everything, has really not been formalized in terms of the sky as an ecosystem.

Daniel: This is Jim Robbins. He recently wrote about Dustin Partridge and this developing area of study for Smithsonian magazine.

Robbins: About 15 years ago, a couple of papers came out, and it became known as aeroecology. And now it’s a full-blown field, not only but largely because of the fatalities that are happening to birds from things like the 9/11 Tribute in Light.

Daniel: You mentioned that this has been a kind of understudied and unstudied field. Why has it been so challenging to understand or to point our brains at, historically?

Robbins: Well, I think because it’s hard to see things going on in the sky. We’re at the bottom of the ocean, and everything’s going on above us.

Daniel: We’re bottom feeders.

Robbins: Yeah, more or less. And trying to figure out this kind of mystery is really important before something happens that becomes irreplaceable—the species of bird disappears or species of insect that’s critical to birds or a species of bat that’s critical to pollination. These are the things that they’re looking at, trying to understand. So there’s a lot going on.

Daniel: And those are just the organisms we can see. Joining these species in the air above are all kinds of bacteria, viruses and even small particles that add complexity to the aerial biome.

Robbins: Another aspect of aeroecology is dust. Dust is a huge part of the global ecosystem.

Daniel: Really? As like a substrate that creatures live on?

Robbins: Partly creatures travel with dust, but dust itself is life-giving in some cases. One of my favorite examples is that dust from the Gobi travels across the Pacific Ocean and carries with it phosphorus and other important nutrients. And half of the nutrients that the sequoia trees in California get is from the dust that comes from the Gobi and travels to California. This is going on all over the planet. This is just one example, but again, part of the aeroecology that we’re talking about.

Daniel: What are some of the more surprising revelations in the field of aeroecology?

Robbins: Well, the insect stuff. I mean, one of the researchers I talked to said a lot of these insects will go up two, three kilometers into the sky and catch high-altitude winds that are taking them hundreds of miles away from where they are to another ecosystem. And they have no idea how they know where they’re going and how they get back or if they come back. There is a species of moth called the army cutworm moth, also known as a miller moth, that lives on plants in the Midwest and then migrates to the top of the Rocky Mountains in Wyoming and Montana …

Daniel: Amazing.

Robbins: … over 1,000 miles, it migrates to these alpine regions, and there are so many of them that they become food for grizzly bears. And the grizzly bears go up there in the summer and they turn over rocks and they eat these moths that are really high in lipids, fats. They’re so high in lipids that they call them “bear butter.” And they’re really critical as energetic resources for the bear. One of the ways they study this now is with radar. Radar didn’t exist 40 or 50 years ago the way it does now. They say you can identify a bee at 30 miles with the radar we use now. And so radar has really brought aeroecology into the modern world.

Daniel: And so basically, the radar technology has gotten better, which allows us to discern birds and insects at pretty far distances?

Robbins: That’s right. In fact, there is something called BirdCast, which is a website. And they forecast what birds are going to be migrating over certain parts of the country on certain days. And you can go there and you can type in your ZIP code or your county, and it will tell you what birds are going to be migrating overhead that night. I think it’s something like 80 percent of the birds migrate at night, and so how do you study birds that migrate at night? It’s very hard with binoculars, and so they use radar.

Daniel: Are there other technologies that have helped open up the skies to our understanding?

Robbins: Also widely used in this kind of study is mark and recapture: mark a bird in one place and then put a tracking device on it and follow it as it flies to another place. The bird that flies the longest migration in the world, it’s called the bar-tailed godwit, flies from southern Alaska to New Zealand nonstop, and it’s 7,000 miles. But somehow these birds fly for eight or nine days or longer, and it’s powered flight, meaning it flaps the whole time while it’s flying. So these birds fill up on marine organisms—grubs and marine worms and so on—in Alaska. And they double their weight from one pound to two, and then they fly to New Zealand. And no one knew this until they started tagging them.

The monitoring devices have gotten so sophisticated that they can tell what these birds are doing when they’re flying, how fast they’re flapping, their energetic usage, and it’s kind of mind-boggling. I mean, when you start looking at birds, you realize we know very little about birds, how they do what they do. One researcher put it into perspective for me when he said, “A bird can go from 40 miles an hour to zero in a second and land on a branch that’s moving in the wind.” He says, “We can’t come close to that,” and I think that’s true. And I think we should have appreciation for that—evolution that has millions of years that have created these very sophisticated flying, hunting, eating machines.

Daniel: Jim explains that the field of aeroecology is helping humans adapt the natural skills of birds into our own technologies. He mentions one compelling research study being conducted at the University of Montana Flight Lab, for example.

Robbins: One of the things I looked at for the story in Smithsonian was something called perturbations. Perturbations are wind.

Daniel: When a bird’s flying, it can be buffeted by winds that are 10, 20, even 30 miles per hour.

Robbins: And sometimes they stop and they’ll rest, but sometimes they’ll fly right through it. And these birds are able to get blown off course a little bit and then immediately recover. And so one of the studies they’re doing is: How do they recover instantly to keep flying? If you put a drone up on a windy day, it can get blown off course and crash right away—it can’t stand the winds. But these birds have evolved to be able to get blown off course by these perturbations and immediately recover and keep flying. Well, how do they do it? So they put birds in wind tunnels there and take video of them as they put a magnet on the bird. And when the bird’s flying, they activate the magnet, and it pulls them off a little bit. And then they’re studying, in slow motion, how they recover from these perturbations that they are creating artificially in the wind tunnel to see what muscles are being used, how their wings are being used and so on. So that’s another aspect of aeroecology, is studying bird physiology.

But I think one of the most interesting research that’s being done as a piece of aeroecology, and it goes back to the Tribute in Light, is that the current thinking about how birds migrate is that they migrate long distances by being able to see magnetic lines on the planet. And their speculation, but informed speculation by researchers, that this is done through a quantum entanglement.

Daniel: Yeah.

Robbins: The bird’s eye has a chemical in there called cryptochrome, and they think that the bird is able through some sort of, Einstein called it “spooky action at a distance”—quantum phenomena are just weird. But this is speculation that these birds have this ability to see lines on the surface of the earth, a hundredth of the power, they say, of a refrigerator magnet, but somehow the birds can see them, and this guides them through their journey. Probably the most salient belief right now is that when these birds get near the lights at the Tribute in Light, somehow their guidance system is being hijacked by these powerful lights that are throwing them off. And instead of migrating, their eyes and their guidance system is being thrown off by the electromagnetic output of these lights and throwing off the cryptochrome in their guidance system.

Daniel: Light pollution is only one of several human-built challenges for birds, insects and other organisms that use the air for transit.

Robbins: Also part of that is the impact on wind energy on some birds and bats, especially golden eagles. It turns out that when you build wind turbines in the best place for wind turbines where there’s the most wind and certain kinds of wind, it’s also the best place for golden eagles because they use that same wind. They’re after the same resource as the wind turbines, and so there is this built-in conflict.

Everything in the sky uses the wind. Using wind for hunting is especially important, because animals have so much energy. And if they expend too much energy to hunt, then they can run a deficit in terms of their consumption of energy, and it could cause mortalities, because if they’re exhausted and they can’t hunt because they don’t have the wind to help them, they can crash and burn or cause nutritional deficits.

So they rely a lot—they’ve learned how to use these energy systems, the wind in the skies, to lessen their energy consumption when they’re hunting. And bats use that as well. Bats migrate much closer to the ground than birds do, and in some ways they’re more at risk from some energy installations. I went to Wyoming for the story, a little town called Rolling Hills near Casper, and there are hundreds of wind turbines that have been put there. And they realized this problem was going on, right? They’re killing eagles, they’re killing bats and they’re killing other birds. And so they started a study that I went there to see where they’re using trained dogs to come in and to look for carcasses that are on the ground near these wind turbines to see what kind of mortality they’re causing. And what they found sometimes is a bat a day that will turn up in this random search of these sites.

Daniel: What solutions are there to counteract these threats?

Robbins: That’s what this fellow was doing from Bozeman. When I was with him there in Wyoming near Rolling Hills, we were at one of the wind turbine facilities, and he was studying the blades to see if painting a blade black is enough to appreciably reduce mortalities. There was a study in Norway that found that this work reduced the mortality by about 70 percent. And so they’re studying this in a number of places—what this might do to mortality.

The other solution is something called IdentiFlight, which is a camera that monitors incoming flight and uses artificial intelligence to identify the bird. And then if the bird is at the right altitude coming toward the blades and a species of concern, that they’ll shut the blade down automatically. And it’s promising, it works. The problem is that in places where there’s a lot of birds, they might have to shut down so often that it will make wind installations unprofitable in those places.

Daniel: Aeroecologists are also turning their attention to climate change and how shifting air currents caused by a warming globe affect the air currents that birds, bats and bugs need for their survival.

Robbins: We know that it’s increasing turbulence in airplanes. Well, what is it doing to birds? What does it mean for their perturbations and how they recover? Are they having more trouble recovering because there’s more turbulence? So it’s one of the things they’re looking at in all this.

Daniel: Jim, what’s next for the field?

Robbins: Much of the work being done on aeroecology is not pure research. It’s really about conservation, because the conservation needs are so critical. Do we create reserves in the sky? Do we want to have aero protected areas …

Daniel: I love that.

Robbins: … where birds and bats and what have you have a safe place to hunt and to mate and do the things they do in the sky? So that’s one of the things that are being studied. I think that is where a lot of the work will go. And a lot of work, it will be looking at nighttime migration, because so little is known about that. It’s because it happens at night.

Daniel: Back on that rooftop in Lower Manhattan, Dustin Partridge says that after shutting off the bright beams of the Tribute in Light commemoration at 9:30 p.m., the conditions improved for the birds. The winds picked up. So even though birds would get trapped temporarily by the lights, they were quickly pushed back on course by the breeze.

Partridge: So it is almost midnight right now, and I am very happy to report that we are still seeing relatively few birds. There are certainly birds stuck up high. You can see them kind of mid-beam over the buildings. There’s still a number of them up there, but it doesn’t seem like they’re being stuck for too long. Unless something changes in the next few minutes, I don’t think we’re turning off the beams for the next half-hour, which is wonderful. So I’m happy right now.

For artificial light at night, one of the best things to do is get rid of it. We over-light everything. And what you can see here—when we turn these lights out, it works very quickly. These birds disappear. Lights-out works very well. We know that through events like this, also through documented case studies with individual buildings. When you turn lights out, you have fewer collisions. So if you can get lights-out legislation in place like what we’re pushing for in New York City with lights to go out in unoccupied office buildings, for example, between, say, 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. when nobody’s there anyway, that can be very powerful. That will help reduce the ambient glow, it’ll help reduce collisions at night. The other side of this is glass. And in a time when there are so many scary environmental problems that seem so huge to tackle, I actually am very encouraged, because fixing glass is very easy.

Daniel: When we make glass visible to birds, bird collisions decrease dramatically, by as much as 95 percent.

Partridge: So you put a pattern on glass. It can be something in the visible spectrum that humans can see, or it can be ultraviolet that most birds can see. And by doing that pattern and breaking up the reflection on the outside, [it] lets birds know that there’s an invisible barrier present and it stops those birds from colliding full-speed. And that simple solution of making glass visible to birds can save over a billion birds a year in the U.S. alone.

Daniel: Dustin told me later that they fortunately didn’t have to shut the beams off for the remainder of the evening.

Partridge: There were redstarts in there, and there were some cuckoos. There were all sorts of warblers.

Daniel: He’s amazed by what’s soaring above us, not just on 9/11, but all the time. It’s a part of the world that he says we all have access to.

Partridge: There is so much happening at night just overhead, and there are ways to explore that. Go outside and listen, and maybe you’ll hear an owl, maybe you’ll hear a night flight call. You’ll certainly hear insects singing. Go out on a bat walk. You could go outside and just kind of watch the moon. That’s one of the ways that, early on, we used to have an understanding of bird migration, is just watching how many birds pass in front of the moon. And that’s something everybody could do. And then, of course, go outside and look at the birds in your nearest green space. And you’ll see that many times, especially during migration, the birds that are there one morning change entirely by the next day, and that’s a reflection of this massive migration that’s happening overhead. It helps to show really as we’re sleeping that this whole world is happening above us.

Daniel: Thank you so much, Dustin. I really appreciate you taking the time to talk to me on such a busy night for you.

Partridge: All right, thanks so much.

Daniel: To read some of Jim Robbins reporting on aeroecology, visit SmithsonianMag.com. There are links for you in our show notes. We also want to thank the New York City Bird Alliance and the team at the Tribute in Light for letting us tag along on one of their most important nights of the year. We hope you enjoyed this episode. If you did, please consider leaving us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart Radio app or wherever you get your podcasts, and thank you.

“There’s More to That” is a production of Smithsonian magazine and PRX Productions. From the magazine, our team is me, Debra Rosenberg and Brian Wolly. From PRX, our team is Jessica Miller, Genevieve Sponsler, Adriana Rozas Rivera, Cleo Levin and Edwin Ochoa. You should know, this is Jess’ last episode as our producer. We’re going to miss you, Jess, and we wish you the best in your next adventure.

Special thanks this week to our sound engineer, Sandra Lopez-Monsalve, who got all the great New York City tape you heard in this episode. The executive producer of PRX Productions is Jocelyn Gonzales.

Our episode artwork is by Emily Lankiewicz. Fact-checking by Stephanie Abramson. Our music is from APM Music. I’m Ari Daniel. Thanks for listening.

Dustin, did your last name influence your career trajectory?

Partridge: My last name has certainly helped me. I’ve had several people say that they only return my call because they couldn’t believe that a guy named Partridge was calling about doing research on birds on a roof in New York City. So I’ll take it, it works.