A Weak Spot in Earth’s Magnetic Field Is Growing, but Scientists Say Not to Worry. Here’s a Look at What Shields Us From Space Weather Our planet’s magnetosphere has seen dramatic shifts across its history—even total reversals—but this recent wrinkle doesn’t pose a threat to life Marta Hill | Freelance contributor Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

About 780,000 years ago, something strange happened to Earth’s magnetic field. The giant, protective shield that surrounds the planet weakened immensely over thousands of years, which may have exposed the surface to increased doses of particles and radiation from space. Perhaps most dramatic of all, the magnetic north and south poles flipped positions.

The event, known as the Matuyama-Brunhes reversal, wasn’t totally out of the ordinary—such a flip has happened an estimated 183 times in the last 83 million years—but nothing quite like it has been recorded since. Exactly what caused this polar reversal remains a mystery, but it is just one example of the odd side effects of the dynamic nature of the Earth’s core. Magnetic north wanders and shifts, the field sometimes falters—and the whole system has nearly collapsed.

Now, a recent analysis of satellite data suggests that once again, “something special” is happening in the magnetic field, says Chris Finlay, a researcher of geomagnetism at the Technical University of Denmark. This time, the strange behavior is located over the southern Atlantic Ocean—and it’s not a reversal. Rather, it’s a growing weak spot.

Did you know? The drift of magnetic north While the North Pole is a fixed point at the northern end of Earth’s rotational axis, magnetic north is an ever-changing spot where the planet’s magnetic field lines meet. Magnetic north has long been wandering around the Arctic, but within the last century, it has accelerated toward Siberia.

Since the 19th century, scientists have been tracking the weak spot in Earth’s magnetic field, also known as the South Atlantic Anomaly. The first satellite measurements of this magnetic “dent” came in 1958, and researchers spent the following decades seeking to understand it. The recent analysis, published in October, revealed the weak spot is growing—and since 2014, it expanded by an area nearly half the size of continental Europe.

The shift is “not completely unexpected,” adds Finlay, the lead author of the study, and the growth ultimately confirms what researchers have been expecting for decades.

According to the new findings, it turns out the weak spot actually contains two parts—one that has moved closer to South America and a second to the southwest of Africa. The spot near Africa is weakening the fastest, especially in the last five years.

While a weak spot in the protective magnetic bubble that surrounds Earth might sound like the start of a science fiction movie about the end of the world, scientists say it’s not a problem—and it almost certainly won’t become one in your lifetime.

“If you’re on the Earth’s surface, there’s nothing to worry about,” Finlay says. Though the geomagnetic field plays a crucial role in protecting Earth from space radiation, the atmosphere also protects us from harmful rays. Instead, satellites that orbit beyond the densest parts of the atmosphere can be affected by a weak spot, since increases in radiation can cause malfunctions or outages.

Earth’s magnetic field is generated deep within the planet by the flow of liquid iron in the outer core. As the fluid metal churns, its motion generates electrical currents that create the magnetic field that envelops the planet. This is known as a dynamo, and the entire region affected by Earth’s magnetic field is called the magnetosphere.

Often, people explain the magnetic field as a bar magnet. Imagine, at the center of Earth, an amazingly strong bar magnet with lines emerging from the north pole and curving back down at the south. The field is the strongest at the poles, where the lines are closest together.

NASA ScienceCasts: Earth's Magnetosphere Watch on

But the reality is a bit more complicated, Finlay says. The motion happening at the core has a lot more variation than a bar magnet would. That natural variation in turn causes changes in the magnetic field. Researchers say it is important to understand these changes—and study the past, present and future of the magnetosphere—because of what it can reveal about our planet.

The magnetosphere “contains a lot of information about the structure, dynamics and the story of the Earth,” says Julien Aubert, a researcher at the Paris Institute of Earth Physics who was not involved with the recent study. It all adds up to be “quite important,” he says, for deciphering the planet’s geological history.

Here’s a rundown of how the invisible but essential field works and the ways researchers have come to understand its mysterious past.

What the magnetic field does for us

The magnetosphere protects Earth from dangerous solar radiation and high-energy space particles called cosmic rays. “We should be glad for the magnetic field and for the atmosphere, because if we didn’t have them, then it would be a very inhospitable planet,” Finlay says.

The magnetic field prevents the atmosphere from eroding off into space. It is also critical in shielding from radiation some of the technology intrinsic to modern life, including the satellites constantly feeding information back down to Earth.

As satellites circle the planet, they are exposed to charged particles from the solar system. Flying through the South Atlantic Anomaly raises the risk of exposure, because the field is weaker there. Imagine the magnetic field lines as farther apart in that area, letting a higher dose of radiation pass through.

“The thing is, satellites involve electronics, and when electronics get hit by high-energy charged particles, it can cause bit flips and malfunctions,” Finlay says.

Satellite operators are aware of the South Atlantic Anomaly and can plan ahead. For example, the Hubble Space Telescope routinely shuts down some of its electronics while it passes through the weak spot, so as to avoid interference.

Sometimes, when the sun expels an unusually high amount of charged particles as solar wind, the incoming energy disturbs the magnetosphere in what is known as a geomagnetic storm—and our technology can be interrupted, despite the protective magnetic field. That gives us a taste of why the field is so important to modern life as we know it.

“You can have power line disruption or grid disruption. You can have telecommunication disruption, and you can also have disruption in satellite operations,” Aubert says.

To approximate what might happen to Earth in the absence of a magnetic field, we can look to other planets. Mars, for example, lost its global magnetic field long ago, and over time, its atmosphere has been stripped away by solar wind. Mercury has a weak magnetic field, and Venus doesn’t generate one at all.

“It’s interesting that we’ve got one, because Venus is our kind of sibling planet in many ways—similar size, composition—and it doesn’t have a global magnetic field,” says Claire Nichols, who studies Earth’s magnetic field at the University of Oxford in England and was not involved with the study. “So, even the fact that we’ve got one tells us something about what’s happening in the Earth’s interior.”

Closer to home, many people use the magnetic field on a daily basis, even if they don’t realize it. Smartphones use it to figure out which direction they are pointing, just as many animals use it for navigation.

How scientists measure the magnetic field

The processes that dictate the magnetic field’s behavior happen in the Earth’s core—and with its outer edge at roughly 1,800 miles beneath the surface, this region is very difficult to study. “It’s probably one of the least known places on the planet,” Finlay says.

While scientists understand the basic physics principles at play to power the planet’s magnetic dynamo, they still don’t entirely know what causes extreme events or anomalies. Studying past magnetic changes can help reveal underlying trends in the core.

When gathering real-time data about the magnetic field, satellites are key. The recent paper showing the changes in the South Atlantic weak spot is based on 11 years’ worth of observations from Swarm, a group of satellites from the European Space Agency meant to measure the magnetic field. Each of the original three satellites (a fourth was added in 2018) is armed with an Absolute Scalar Magnetometer and a Vector Field Magnetometer. The former instrument is used to calibrate the latter, and together, along with other tools, they record the strength and direction of the magnetic field.

“The field is changing relatively slowly, so we needed a decade to see these trends,” Finlay says. “It’s a bit like the climate situation, where you need long, time series changes in the Earth system.”

Satellite information about the field only goes back to the 1950s, but first-hand measurements of the field go back about 500 years, Finlay says.

“People were measuring the magnetic field very early on in the history of science, because it was very useful for navigation,” he says. “They were making measurements with their compass and comparing that to the stars.”

Going back even further, researchers can’t rely on human accounts and measurements anymore. Instead, they turn to rocks. As a rock forms, electrons within the molten magma move around based on the orientation of Earth’s magnetic field. When it solidifies and cools to its Curie temperature—the temperature at which electrons’ orientations are set—it records a vestige of the surrounding magnetic field at that time.

“It’s basically information that’s coming more or less directly from the Earth’s outer core, preserved in rocks up to several billion years old—nearly the age of the Earth,” says Earth scientist Andy Biggin of the University of Liverpool in England, who was not involved in the research. “We have this insight into what’s happening in our planetary interior, not only today, through most of its history.”

Researchers venture outside, often to very remote areas like Western Australia, the Arctic and Greenland, to gather rock samples from specific times. Once collected, the researcher puts the samples into a rock magnetometer, which can sense the remnant magnetism in the rock. In theory, the magnetic properties a rock displays are like a time capsule for the Earth’s magnetic field when the rock was formed.

In practice it is, of course, a bit more complicated. A rock doesn’t experience just one heating and cooling event or one magnetization moment. Over millions or billions of years, compounding events can happen that change “the way that they remember the magnetic field,” Nichols says.

To remove the interfering magnetization, researchers heat the rocks up again—which undoes the effects of other heating and cooling events—and cool them in a magnetic vacuum so they aren’t affected by the current magnetic sphere. “You’re essentially overprinting those more recent magnetizations with something which is zero strength,” Biggin says. This leaves just the original magnetic state of the rock.

Even as scientists’ ability to accurately date rock samples improves, there is always the chance that the magnetization occurred at a different time than the rock formed—and the chance that the rock formed at a different place from where it was found, Nichols says. Researchers try to look at samples in a larger context, looking for variations that can indicate the relative time scale of when magnetization occurred.

How the past informs predictions of the future

Complementing the satellite and rock magnetometer measurements are complex computer models aimed at approximating past magnetic field changes and predicting future situations.

The models are based on the physics of Earth’s core. It’s almost like weather forecasting, says Aubert, in that once you have a strong understanding of the underlying system, you can add the current state into the model and let it predict the future. Still, the models have limitations.

“For the same reasons as the weather cannot be predicted more than a few days in advance because of the inherent chaos of the system, the evolution of the geomagnetic field cannot be predicted more than a few tens of years in advance,” Aubert says.

In particular, scientists’ models would struggle to see a dramatic change coming. “They will notably fail at predicting the extremes, the crises—like the extreme storms, the tornadoes,” Aubert says. “We have something which is called the geomagnetic jerks in the Earth, which is a sudden acceleration of the magnetic field, which is a little bit similar to those extremes, also notably difficult to predict.”

Throughout Earth’s history, there have been several such extremes, including complete polarity reversals like the Matuyama-Brunhes event, in which the north and south magnetic poles traded places. Researchers don’t know when, or if, that will happen again—but even with the changes highlighted in the recent study, experts are not concerned about one happening now. And, were another magnetic flip to happen in the future, Nichols shares a bit of good news: Polarity reversals are not correlated with mass extinction events.

Based on models and knowledge about past weak spots in the magnetic field, experts expect the South Atlantic Anomaly to keep getting bigger over the next decade, Finlay says.

If the weak spot does continue to grow, there could be more technological implications. The magnetic field plays a vital role in protecting against interference from solar wind and geomagnetic storms, and a weak spot makes technology like satellites and power grids more vulnerable to interruptions or damage.

“There have been things like this in the past, and often what happens is these things, they grow and then they sort of dissipate again,” Finlay says. He emphasizes that a growing weak spot is a natural variation in the magnetic field and doesn’t spell the end of life as we know it. Still, the anomaly is likely to draw attention again as scientists gain a better understanding of its behavior. “We don’t have any evidence that it’s finished what it’s going to do,” Finlay says.