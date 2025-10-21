A Brief and Amazing History of the Pleiades, Stars That Captivated Ancient Civilizations and Inspired Poets Also known as the “Seven Sisters,” the striking cluster has long been used as an important seasonal marker and appears high in the night sky around Halloween Tristan Gooley - Author, The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature’s Clues Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When treasure hunters Mario Renner and Henry Westphal turned on their metal detectors in 1999 and started sweeping the ground near the town of Nebra in central Germany, they knew their chances of finding something remarkable were better than average. They were searching on a hill within a palisade that dated back to the Bronze Age, rife with ancient swords, tools and other artifacts. But their lust for treasure had led them to a place that was illegal to search without a license.

Their detector alarms signaled metal underground, and they started to dig. When one of the spades stopped hard on metal, they doubtless suspected one more piece of rusting modern junk—but they had struck treasure, and their worlds were about to change, albeit not exactly in the way they had imagined. They had found and damaged an ornate bronze disc that was at least 3,500 years old. They sold their find on the black market to a dealer in Cologne, Germany, and must have hoped they would hear no more about it.

After the disc changed hands several times, knowledge of its discovery became public. Officials traced it back to the two treasure hunters, and in September 2003, the Naumburg court in Germany found the pair guilty of looting. Renner and Westphal struck a plea bargain with the judge, leading police and archaeologists to the scene of the crime. The treasure hunters received prison sentences of four months and ten months. But what they uncovered has shed light on ancient astronomy and humans’ longtime connection to the stars.

The Nebra sky disc, as their find is now known, is circular, about 12 inches across and decorated with intriguing gold symbols. Some we can recognize instantly, and others are more ambiguous. But they all appear to be celestial: A crescent shape represents either the moon or an eclipsed sun, and a bright circle depicts the sun or the full moon.

Thirty-two stars cover the disc, but seven particularly draw the eye. They stand out, because they form a tight cluster. Given the cost of materials and craft needed to create this rare object, this must have been a deliberate attempt to portray a cluster of seven stars in the night sky. As such, it can represent only one astronomical formation.

The Pleiades, pronounced “plee-a-dees,” were easy to spot on this ancient bronze disc, and they are easy to recognize in the night sky for the same reason: Nowhere else can a tight group of about seven stars be found easily with the naked eye. And this visibility is why we can find references to the Pleiades from almost all civilizations that left records, under many different names. The Navajo, for example, considered “Dilyéhé” to be one of the few significant star patterns. In Japanese, the term for the Pleiades is “Subaru,” and the car company with the same name features stars inspired by the cluster on its logo.

Why is it said to have “about seven stars”? While the cluster is easy to spot, the precise number of stars we see will depend on the conditions: A veil of high clouds, light pollution and light from the moon can all have an impact. So can the time of night and our eyesight. The number grows less definite still when we learn that a variable star in the group, called Pleione, fluctuates in brightness. Some astronomers think it might have been brighter long ago, making for a clearer set of seven stars.

How many stars do you see? The act of trying to count them sharpens our powers of observation and kindles a closer relationship with the night sky. In 1961, the late astronomer Patrick Moore put this question to the audience of the popular BBC weekly television program he hosted, “The Sky at Night,” and viewers wrote in with their answers. The numbers varied: Some saw fewer than 7, others saw 8 stars, 9 or even, in one case, 11. But the average number was seven. The weird thing is that seven is a fair average, but it’s not the most likely number you will see: If conditions are good enough to see more than six stars, they are probably good enough to see as many as nine—because the cluster contains three fainter stars of similar brightness. Light pollution is worse now than it was in 1961—it can be challenging in a city, but stars are often visible from the centers of parks—and many people see only six stars, in reality.

But the number seven will persist. It’s a sticky number, popular in ancient times and considered lucky by many to this day. The number is further reinforced by the cluster’s alliterative nickname, the Seven Sisters.

Stars appearing and disappearing in a whimsical way would present a problem for recognizing most groups of stars. The Triangulum constellation—named for the narrow triangle formed by its three bright stars—would shrink to a pathetic, short line with a single star’s loss. But this doesn’t cause any issues when identifying the Pleiades, because they retain a unique appearance, despite fluctuations in numbers. Part of their distinctiveness comes from a bright smudge effect. The cluster contains lots of fainter stars, likely more than 1,000, that we don’t recognize as individuals. Still, they contribute to the light from the group, adding a tinge to the spaces between the stars we spot. This effect is compounded because the light bounces off nebulas, or clouds of gas and dust, that surround the cluster, giving the Pleiades a signature blue glow. This is the “silver braid” that Alfred, Lord Tennyson, admired in his poem “Locksley Hall”:

Many a night I saw the Pleiads, rising thro’ the mellow shade, Glitter like a swarm of fire-flies tangled in a silver braid.

The Pleiades are one of the earliest star clusters to appear in literature, featuring in Chinese works from 2357 B.C.E. They pop up in Australian Aboriginal mythology, and villagers in the Peruvian Andes have long taken note of them when considering their crop yields. The Vikings saw them as hens. I could list dozens more cultural references, but instead I’d like you to reread this paragraph and see if you can spot an astronomical clue within it.

Did you notice that the Pleiades are clearly visible to cultures from as far north as the Vikings and south to Australia? This global prominence is only possible if stars sit near enough to the celestial equator. The Pleiades are 24 degrees north of the celestial equator, making them visible to most of the world’s population for part of the year. Farther north and they would never appear in any Australian culture.

Did you know? The Pleiades are younger than some dinosaurs Astronomers suggest the Pleiades star cluster is relatively young in astronomical terms: only about 100 million to 125 million years old. That means some dinosaurs were already walking the Earth before light from the Pleiades reached our skies.

In autumn, the Pleiades can be seen climbing above the eastern horizon soon after dusk. In spring, they catch up with the sun, and we soon lose them again. These times marked important periods in many traditional societies, so it was inevitable that the Pleiades should become an important seasonal marker. The Greek poet Hesiod wrote, “At the time when the Pleiades, the daughters of Atlas, are rising, begin your harvest, and plow again when they are setting.”

They mark significant moments well beyond the familiar patterns of northern agriculture, which is why we find the same cluster marking time in South Africa, where IsiLimela are seen as the “digging stars,” and Japan, where they signal the time for planting.

The Pleiades rise and set close to northeast and northwest from temperate latitudes. Like all stars that rise over the eastern horizon, they climb until they reach their highest point when they are due south—a moment known to astronomers as “culmination”—before descending toward the western horizon.

There is always a seasonal aspect to the moment any star is highest and due south. If, for example, we happen to notice that a favorite star is highest in the sky at 11 p.m. one night, it will reach the same height about two hours earlier a month later (a change of four minutes per day). For most stars, this timing was not considered important by ancient peoples, but for the great characters, including the Pleiades, it was significant.

There is a belief in some circles that the Druids marked Samhain, the precursor of Halloween, using the culmination of the Pleiades at midnight, which is plausible. The night skies have shifted a little in the intervening years, and the culmination is closer to 1 a.m. these days, but I find it a helpful and colorful prompt: They will still be seen high in the sky late at night near Halloween. Pumpkins mean Pleiades.

The Pleiades are not a constellation in themselves, but they’re part of a much larger pattern: the constellation of Taurus, the bull. The Pleiades are the early outriders of this constellation, more than ten degrees—the size of an outstretched fist against the sky—ahead of the most familiar parts of Taurus: the V shape of his horns and burning red eye, the bright star Aldebaran. This means that the cluster rises earlier (by more than an hour for mid-latitudes) than the recognizable head of Taurus.

From early October through November, the Taurid meteor showers mean we are likely to see good shooting stars emanating from the region of Taurus, peaking near November 5. The quality varies enormously from year to year, from underwhelming to frightening. The Taurids are two separate showers—known as the southern Taurids and northern Taurids—formed by debris from a comet and an asteroid, but they can be thought of as one long-lasting shower that intensifies when the two overlap. Larger fragments burn spectacularly, leading to another nickname for this shower: the Halloween fireballs.

Excerpt from The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature’s Clues. © 2025 by Tristan Gooley. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com