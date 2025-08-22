Light Pollution Is Making Days Longer for Birds, Extending the Hours When They’ll Sing A new study looked at millions of recordings of birdsong and found that some species in areas with more light pollution are active for almost an hour longer than average Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

City birds are working overtime because of light pollution, according to a new study. Researchers found that birdsong continues throughout a longer portion of the day in areas with more artificial light.

“For these birds, effectively their day is almost an hour longer,” says study co-author Neil Gilbert, a wildlife ecologist with Oklahoma State University, to Nell Greenfieldboyce at NPR. “They start vocalizing about 20 minutes earlier in the morning and they stop vocalizing about 30 minutes later in the evening.”

The results were published in the journal Science on August 21.

Light pollution is a growing problem—at least 23 percent of our planet’s surface is under an artificial glow. Studies have shown that light pollution is impacting wildlife in myriad ways. City lights confuse sea turtle hatchlings trying to find their way to the ocean, potentially leaving them stranded on dangerous roads. Bright lights can also attract night migratory birds, disorienting them on their journeys and even causing them to collide with buildings. Artificial lights can also outshine fireflies, inhibit coral reproduction and fragment bat habitat.

Did you know? How widespread is light pollution? A 2016 study found that more than 80 percent of people live under skies polluted by artificial lights, and about 99 percent of residents in the United States and Europe live with light pollution.

To better understand how light pollution impacts birds on a global scale, researchers examined data from BirdWeather, a project that has compiled a library of birdsong recordings collected by devices placed at the homes of bird enthusiasts and scientists. “Very few, if any, people who deploy these in their backyard have any idea that people like me and Neil would be using it for some real research,” says Brent Pease, a wildlife ecologist at Southern Illinois University and study co-author, to Dino Grandoni at the Washington Post.

Scientists analyzed 2.6 million morning calls and 1.8 million evening calls from more than 500 bird species and compared that information with light pollution levels as measured by satellites. The team found that birds in areas with higher light pollution had their days extended by about 18 minutes in the morning and 32 minutes in the evening, for an average of 50 minutes of additional total active time. “We were shocked by our findings,” Pease tells Hannah Devlin at the Guardian.

Some bird species also feel the impact of light pollution more strongly, the study found. Northern cardinals, northern mockingbirds, killdeers, Australian magpie-larks and American robins all had their days extended by longer than the average. “American robins will sometimes be singing, you know, two hours before sunrise in some of these polluted areas,” says Gilbert to NPR.

Birds with larger eyes appeared to be more sensitive to light pollution overall. The effects were also amplified during the breeding season, possibly because birds already naturally sing earlier during this time, reports Jake Buehler for Science News. On the other hand, birds that nest in opaque tree cavities that might block out light seemed to be less affected.

It’s currently unclear how this change in schedule impacts birds. They might lose sleep at night, for example, but they might be able to make that time up by sleeping during the day. The longer time spent awake could possibly help them breed and look for food for their young.

“Initially, we were tempted to conclude that, ‘Oh, it must be bad.’ I think we’re thinking of our own experiences as humans,” Gilbert tells the Washington Post. “If we lose an hour of sleep a night, pretty quickly we’ll unravel. But birds and humans are pretty different.”

Diane Colombelli-Negrel, a behavioral ecologist at Flinders University in Australia who wasn’t involved in the work, calls the data “impressive,” to Ellen Phiddian at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. But along with the paper’s authors, she notes that the studied regions overrepresent the United States, Australia and western Europe.

Still, the new work highlights the potential of using citizen science tools to answer broad questions about wildlife. Jeff Buler, a wildlife ecologist with the University of Delaware who wasn’t involved in the study, tells NPR that the way the researchers leveraged the database is “unprecedented.”

“This response by some birds, to prolonging their activity when there’s artificial light around, seems to be pervasive,” he adds to the outlet. “I think it’s happening everywhere.”