These High-Tech Scarecrows Will Keep Pesky Creatures Away

Modern scarecrows are a drastic departure from the straw buddy from The Wizard of Oz. An upscale array of intimidating devices deters more than just, well, crows. Cats, raccoons and other tricky creatures may also be targeted.

Some 21st-century scarecrows do their work by growling like thunder. Others prowl the skies, rumble, spew water or just look and act mean. Here are seven of the most remarkable techno-scarecrows.

1 of 7 Robot raptor Built to fly like a peregrine falcon, the remote-controlled 3-D-printed raptor known as RoBird, built by a Dutch firm, swoops and soars. Real birds flee in terror. In fact, the fake falcon can cut the number of pesky birds dogging an area by half or more, according to the manufacturer. “Originating from the desire to mimic nature, RoBird was developed through a unique combination of professional falconry and a passion for model aviation,” explains the maker. 1 of 7

