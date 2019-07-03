Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
June 2019 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Innovative Spirit

Seven Inventions For a Safer Fourth of July

From fireworks shields to seat belts, these inventions throughout history have made summer fun less risky

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's annual fireworks report, there were about 5,600 fireworks-related injuries between June 22 and July 22 of last year. (Anna Owen/EyeEm/Getty Images)
By
smithsonian.com

The 4th of July is not all watermelons and fireworks. It’s also America’s most dangerous holiday, associated with some 600 deaths and more than 64,000 injuries each year. Most of these are car-related and many involve alcohol (please, please don’t drink and drive). Others are caused by summer-specific fun: swimming, sparklers and spoiled potato salad. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's annual fireworks report, there were about 5,600 fireworks-related injuries between June 22 and July 22 of last year.

But inventors are here to help! Here are seven historical patents plucked from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office archives for inventions intended to make classic Independence Day activities a bit safer.

Sparkler Shield

None
(USPTO)

We’re not sure this 1941 patent for a “shielded fireworks holder” would meet contemporary safety standards. The illustration shows a small boy blithely holding a lit Roman candle, his hand “protected” by the shield’s metal disk. The shield will presumably keep the sparks from burning the child’s hand (though his head and the rest of his body are still exposed to any fiery showers). It’s a nice thought, Warren P. Hunnicutt of St. Petersburg, Florida. But perhaps keeping kids away from fireworks altogether is a better idea.

Tags

We Recommend

This Ingenious System Brings Water to the Chinese Desert (3:25)
The Karez is a modern-day engineering marvel and a prime example of people working with, not against, the forces of nature to deliver their needs—in this case, water.
Preview thumbnail for video'This Terrifying Worm Snatches Fish From the Ocean Floor
This Terrifying Worm Snatches Fish From the Ocean Floor (3:18)
Preview thumbnail for video'Two Giant Killer Hornet Colonies Battle to the Death
Two Giant Killer Hornet Colonies Battle to the Death (3:25)
Preview thumbnail for video'Baby Humpbacks Need 150 Gallons of Whale Milk a Day
Baby Humpbacks Need 150 Gallons of Whale Milk a Day (2:51)
Preview thumbnail for video'Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing?
Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing? (4:30)

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
Australia and Pacific