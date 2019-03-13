Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
March 2019 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Innovative Spirit

Seven Innovations That Made a Splash at This Year’s SXSW

The massive Austin event has become the place for unveiling cutting-edge tech, from educational apps to virtual reality art

Festivalgoers attend the Trade Show during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals this week in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty)
By
smithsonian.com

When it got started more than 30 years ago, South by Southwest (SXSW) was a mere music festival. Today the Austin, Texas festival and conference is about music, film, art, technology, education, design, sustainability and pretty much anything else, drawing tens or even hundreds of thousands during its 10-day run. SXSW has become a leading venue for showcasing new technologies and innovations—here are some of our favorites so far.

A Handheld Ultrasound

None
((Butterfly iQ))

The winner of a SXSW Interactive Innovation Award in the category of medical technology, the Butterfly iQ is a portable ultrasound scanner that transmits images via an iPhone app. Running on an innovative silicon chip, the device makes it possible for doctors to scan patients right in their office—or even at home. This makes it possible to do scans—whether of the heart, a limb, or a fetus in utero—in places without traditional ultrasound machines. Plus, it's about 1/5th the price of a traditional machine. 

Tags

We Recommend

This Terrifying Worm Snatches Fish From the Ocean Floor (3:18)
Sand strikers, also known as bobbit worms, are primitive-looking creatures that lack eyes, or even a brain. Despite this, they are savage predators who shoot out grapple-like hooks to reel in passing fish.
Preview thumbnail for video'Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing?
Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing? (4:30)
Preview thumbnail for video'Unlocking the Spear of Destiny's True Power
Unlocking the Spear of Destiny's True Power (3:56)
Preview thumbnail for video'How Were Easter Island's Gigantic Statues Actually Carved?
How Were Easter Island's Gigantic Statues Actually Carved? (4:11)
Preview thumbnail for video'The Human Genome: Unlocking Life's Code
The Human Genome: Unlocking Life's Code (15:37)

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
Cruising Japan