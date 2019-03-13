Seven Innovations That Made a Splash at This Year’s SXSW

The winner of a SXSW Interactive Innovation Award in the category of medical technology, the Butterfly iQ is a portable ultrasound scanner that transmits images via an iPhone app. Running on an innovative silicon chip, the device makes it possible for doctors to scan patients right in their office—or even at home. This makes it possible to do scans—whether of the heart, a limb, or a fetus in utero—in places without traditional ultrasound machines. Plus, it's about 1/5th the price of a traditional machine.