Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
January/February 2019 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter
The chef speaks with the molecular geneticist who, with her husband, developed a new treatment for blindness using gene therapy

How Jean Bennett Found a Way to Treat Hereditary Blindness in Children

In conversation with chef Spike Gjerde, the molecular geneticist explains how she is paving the way for the future of gene therapy

By
smithsonian.com

Before Jean Bennett found a way to use gene therapy to treat inherited blindness in children, she restored sight in puppies—two of which now live with her, “chasing squirrels around the backyard.”

For the last 30 years, Bennett, a scientist and physician at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, has been a pioneer in gene therapy, looking for a way to treat a hereditary form of blindness that people are born with—the type that when parents get the news they’re told to “put away those colorful books in the baby’s room, learn braille and set aside the dreams of a bicycle or playing sports,” she says.

When Bennett and her husband, Albert Maguire, a retinal surgeon, first decided to commit to investigating ways to treat genetic blindness with gene therapy in the 1990s, they had no idea what they were up against, she explains.

“We felt that with the growth of technology, which allows people to clone and manipulate DNA, and knowledge of what the genes were, we could make a difference. We were very naive. We didn’t know all the obstacles, but we starting tackling them one by one,” as Bennett told Baltimore-based chef Spike Gjerde at “The Long Conversation,” an event that brought together more than two dozen thinkers for an eight-hour relay of two-person dialogues about hope for the future at the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building on December 7, 2018.

In December 2017, her team’s gene therapy treatment received FDA approval, paving the way not only for treatment of hereditary blindness, but also for researchers to use gene therapy to treat many more genetic conditions. This past December, the drug was approved in the European Union. So, in a way, the future she’s been hoping for is finally here.

And what exactly is it like to cure a child of blindness?

“It’s absolutely indescribable,” says Bennett. “Each time I’ve seen this happen, it absolutely makes me want to cry.”

About Rachael Lallensack

Rachael Lallensack is the assistant web editor for science and innovation at Smithsonian.

Read more from this author
Tags

We Recommend

A Coconut Octopus Uses Tools to Snatch a Crab (2:34)
Coconut octopuses are among the most intelligent invertebrates around: They use tools, carry their shelters around for when they need them, and, fittingly, adopt an underwater walking motion that's very similar to humans.
Preview thumbnail for video'Ask Smithsonian: How Long Can a Person Hold Their Breath?
Ask Smithsonian: How Long Can a Person Hold Their Breath? (1:32)
Preview thumbnail for video'Incredible: Five Lions Take Down a Giraffe
Incredible: Five Lions Take Down a Giraffe (2:49)
Preview thumbnail for video'How a Single Asteroid Wiped Dinosaurs Off This Planet
How a Single Asteroid Wiped Dinosaurs Off This Planet (1:14)
Preview thumbnail for video'The Origin Story of Wonder Woman
The Origin Story of Wonder Woman (4:36)

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
Space and Astronomy