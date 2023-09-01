Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Labor Day, celebrated the first Monday in September, honors those who’ve fought for and helped secure fair conditions, wages and treatment for American workers. It became a federal holiday in 1894, making it one of the nation’s first.

Not all jobs have unions to protect workers’ interests, and not all positions allow a day off, but no matter your career, Labor Day is about you. It’s a day to be proud of your contributions and acknowledge the hard work of others. Start by taking a look at these images that represent the various kinds of work Americans do every day.

Get the latest stories in your inbox every weekday.