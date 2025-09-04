Why European Royals, From Henry VIII to Louis X, Loved Playing ‘Real Tennis,’ the So-Called Sport of Kings Modern tennis’ predecessor was a different—and potentially more dangerous—test of athletic prowess Penny Roberts, The Conversation Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In 1570, a Frenchman was arrested for smuggling clandestine correspondence between France and England in a basket of cheese. A passing comment in his interrogation document reveals that he also happened to be carrying a leather bag “in which there were three or four dozen balls of wool for playing tennis.”

The French term used at the time was jeu de paume, the palm game. This sport was played with the hand, often gloved, rather than a racquet. It would develop into the game that in English we refer to as “real tennis,” which is played by hitting the ball with a specially designed wooden racquet, not only across a net but also off walls within an enclosed court, usually with high windows, a sloping roof and a spectators’ gallery. So it is quite a different beast from modern (or “lawn”) tennis, which is traditionally played on open courts, surrounded on all sides by spectators, as we see at professional tournaments like the Grand Slams of today.

The interrogator believed that this cheap merchandise was simply a ruse for the man’s true purpose of communicating with French Protestant, or Huguenot, exiles. I explore this accusation in my forthcoming book, Huguenot Networks: Truth and Secrecy in 16th-Century Europe, which uses as its starting point the man’s interrogation document. As a historian, I was particularly intrigued by both the large number and the make-up of the goods he was transporting. The wool, if wrapped tightly, could certainly have made these tennis balls bouncy.

By chance, I encountered similar material objects in a small display at the Palazzo Te in Mantua, Italy. A room suitable for playing real tennis was constructed near the palace stables at the beginning of the 16th century. The balls displayed had apparently been retrieved from the palace roof, and several others had come from a nearby church. They were variously made of leather, cloth and string, as well as wool, and probably stuffed with earth and animal hair. Just like the handmade real tennis balls of today, they were harder and more variable in size than regular tennis balls, and usually not so colorful, although some had a simple painted design on the outside.

Real (or royal) tennis is sometimes known as “the sport of kings.” “Tennis” as a term is believed to come from the French word “tenez” (meaning “hold,” “receive” or “take”), which was used to draw the opponent’s attention to the serve. The game was praised for testing agility and athletic prowess, making it popular among European elites.

Louis X of France was a keen player of jeu de paume and is credited with popularizing the sport. He was the first ruler to order the construction of enclosed indoor courts, which were later imitated across Europe. The 14th-century chronicler Donato Velluti, for instance, reported the importation of tennis from France to Florence, Italy. By the end of the 16th century, the game’s rules had also begun to be codified in print.

Although tennis was not as dangerous as other popular court pastimes, such as jousting, mock sieges and hunting, several royal injuries and even deaths in France were associated with it. In June 1316, after a particularly exhausting match at the Château de Vincennes on the outskirts of Paris, Louis X is said to have drunk a large quantity of chilled water or wine and soon afterward died, probably of pleurisy, although there was some suspicion of poisoning.

Did you know? A fatal jousting accident During a 1559 jousting match, a wooden lance pierced the helmet of Henry II of France, leaving splinters in his eye socket and head.

Henry, the husband of Catherine de’ Medici, died ten days after the accident.

Likewise, in August 1536, the death of the 18-year-old dauphin, eldest son and heir of Francis I, was blamed on his Italian secretary, the Count of Montecuccoli, who had brought him a glass of cold water after a match. The count was subsequently executed despite evidence suggesting that the prince had died of natural causes.

By the 16th century, there were two tennis courts at the palace of the Louvre and many more around the city of Paris, as well as at other royal residences. Ambassadors’ accounts describe frequent games between high-ranking courtiers and kings, which could sometimes result in injury, especially if struck by one of the hard balls.

Our man carrying dozens of tennis balls in 1570 had probably spotted a lucrative opportunity in response to rising demand, for the French game had become increasingly popular in England under the Tudors.

The most famous real tennis court in England is at the royal residence of Hampton Court Palace, but many others survive in the United Kingdom. For instance, one lies just down the road from where I live, at Moreton Morrell in Warwickshire.

In the 16th century, the sport was a popular object for gambling, meaning it later became a target for the Puritans. Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII, is said to have placed a wager on a match she was watching on the day of her arrest, and Henry was supposedly playing tennis when Anne was executed in 1536. Tennis balls are even mentioned by William Shakespeare, mockingly sent as a gift by the dauphin of France to England’s Henry V in the play of that name.

By the Tudor period, no self-respecting European court was without its own purpose-built tennis courts where monarchs and their entourages tested their prowess and skill. They often did so before ambassadors, who could report back to their own rulers, making it a truly competitive international sport.

Great Real Tennis points (Jeu de Paume) in the French Open 2022 Final |The ancestor of racket sports Watch on

Thankfully, although still internationally competitive, today’s game has far fewer dangers. There’s no risk of being hit by a ball full of earth or the fear of mortal retribution after beating an exhausted high-ranking opponent.

Since the Victorian period, real tennis has been displaced in popularity by the less complicated game of modern tennis, with its more straightforward rules, although it retains the same curious scoring system. Modern tennis was first devised in Birmingham, England, alongside other outdoor “lawn sports” like bowls and croquet, as a more genteel variant of the game. Women were increasingly encouraged to play. Tennis today looks very different from its traditional predecessor, with its high-tech synthetic rackets and lighter and bouncier standard-sized hollow rubber balls, as well as large paychecks and celebrity status for the professional Grand Slam winners, as we see in the current U.S. Open.

This article is republished from the Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Get the latest History stories in your inbox. Email Powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud (Privacy Notice / Terms & Conditions)