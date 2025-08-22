America's 250th Anniversary A Smithsonian magazine special report

To Protest British Taxes, Men Dumped Tea Into Boston Harbor. With the Edenton Tea Party, Colonial Women Took a Different Approach In 1774, 51 North Carolinian women led by Penelope Barker signed a resolution supporting the boycott of British goods Aurora Martínez - Staff Contributor

In October 1774, Penelope Barker did what women of her time and social class weren’t raised to do: figuratively, rather than literally, stir the pot.

The 46-year-old wife of a Colonial agent tasked with representing North Carolina’s interests in England, Barker led one of America’s first recorded women’s political demonstrations.

While her husband was stranded abroad amid the outbreak of the American Revolution, Barker convened a group of 50 women in her hometown of Edenton, North Carolina, asking them to sign a resolution supporting the boycott of British goods, including tea and cloth. “We cannot be indifferent on any occasion that appears nearly to affect the peace and happiness of our country,” the document stated. The 51 signatures, affixed boldly and publicly in a resolution shared with newspapers throughout the Thirteen Colonies, represented a daring stand against British authority at a time when women’s political opinions were often confined to their homes.

Many of the women who participated in the so-called Edenton Tea Party were married to men, including local politicians, lawyers, doctors, businessmen and planters, who held significant economic and political power within Colonial society. These wives were often the primary consumers and managers of their households, meaning they held the power to buy from or boycott specific sellers.

The Edenton Tea Party wasn’t an isolated incident. It was part of a wave of protests against Parliament’s 1773 Tea Act, a corporate tax break that lowered the price of tea for colonists, encouraging them to buy taxed tea and, by extension, agree to taxation without representation. Barker’s resolution was a direct response to an earlier pledge by North Carolina’s First Provincial Congress, whose delegates had called for a boycott of British goods as well as the cessation of exports to Great Britain.

When news of the Edenton Tea Party reached London in 1775, a political cartoon mocked the women who’d signed the resolution as unfeminine and neglectful mothers. By highlighting the perceived masculinity of the women’s actions, the drawing also demeaned Colonial men, suggesting that “the women are running the show here,” says Debra Michals, a historian at Merrimack College and the author of She’s the Boss: The Rise of Women’s Entrepreneurship Since World War II.

In Edenton, however, this tea party marked something more profound: a declaration that women, too, had a stake in the political future of the Thirteen Colonies. The resolution’s signers not only asserted their political agency but also encouraged others within their social circles to engage in the revolutionary cause, using their status and influence to challenge British authority despite public backlash abroad.

“Barker is a very revered figure in Edenton,” says Robert Leath, executive director of the Edenton Historical Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the town’s history. “Everybody recognizes that she was a prominent, well-educated woman who was willing to find her voice on the political issues of the day and organize the women of the community in a way that was very remarkable for the time.”

From a dutiful daughter to a young wife to a widow

Barker’s personal motivations for organizing the Edenton Tea Party likely stemmed from decades of navigating familial loss; motherhood; inheritance issues; and the challenges posed by coverture, a system in which a woman’s legal identity was subsumed into her husband’s.

Born on June 17, 1728, at Blenheim Manor in Edenton, Barker was the daughter of Samuel Pagett, a physician and farmer, and Elizabeth Blount Pagett, daughter of a prominent Colonial official. Edenton, the seat of Chowan County, was a bustling port and the then-capital of North Carolina, named after former Governor Charles Eden.

When Barker was a teenager, both her father and her older sister Elizabeth died within a year of each other, leaving her to help raise Elizabeth’s three young children. That responsibility, at a time when most girls her age were still preparing for marriage, served as Barker’s first initiation into managing a household.

In 1745, not long after Elizabeth’s death, Barker married her late sister’s widower, John Hodgson, a lawyer who’d previously served as Edenton’s commissioner and treasurer. Two years later, when Barker was pregnant with the couple’s second child, Hodgson died, leaving her a 19-year-old widow with five children under her care. She was also left to manage Hodgson’s estate, battling those who doubted her ability to raise and educate the children. Though a court temporarily transferred guardianship to several male relatives, Barker regained custody in 1751.

That same year, Barker married James Craven, a merchant and local politician. Their union produced no children but offered Barker significant financial stability. Before the couple wed, Craven purchased Barker’s property in a legal transaction that was unusual for its time. Typically, under coverture laws, a husband automatically gained control of his wife’s property upon marriage. Craven’s premarital purchase may have been arranged to ensure that Barker’s assets were protected in the event of widowhood—a move that ultimately made her one of the wealthiest widows in North Carolina following her second husband’s death, in 1755.

“Either because of the death of her father or the death of various spouses, she’s constantly had these little windows of time where she had to stand on her own two feet,” Michals says. “Widowhood was one of the few ways it was legitimate for women to have a political voice,” because widows didn’t have a husband to tell them which opinions to hold.

Craven’s wealth could not, however, shield Barker from further loss. In 1757, she married widower Thomas Barker, a merchant and legislator 16 years her senior. They had three children, none of whom survived infancy. By 1761, seven of the nine children Barker had raised or given birth to had died.

A few years into her third marriage, Barker was once again left to manage her household alone. In 1761, Thomas set sail for London, where he was stationed as a Colonial agent who lobbied for legislation that benefited North Carolina. As tensions escalated over British-imposed trade regulations and taxation in the early 1770s, Thomas’ prolonged absence (because of British blockades, he wouldn’t return home for 17 years) became a crucible in which Barker’s quiet political consciousness was forged.

“Women were presumed to be on the same side as their husbands, whether they were or not,” Michals says. While her husband was away, the historian adds, Barker was “thinking about what all this means for their property, their business and the future of the Colonies, and [she] clearly takes the side of the patriots.”

The Edenton Tea Party

In the fall of 1774, Colonial discontent reached a boiling point. The previous year’s Tea Act had granted the British East India Company exclusive rights to export tea directly to the Thirteen Colonies. Although the act reduced the overall price of tea, colonists feared that it established a dangerous precedent of Parliament imposing taxes and economic control without granting the Colonies representation. The December 1773 Boston Tea Party, in which hundreds of disguised men dumped more than 90,000 pounds of tea into Boston Harbor, became the most famous response to the controversy. But Barker and her circle took a different approach.

An oft-told story of the Edenton Tea Party suggests that 51 women led by Barker gathered in the home of one Elizabeth King on October 25, 1774, drinking tea made from mulberry leaves, lavender and other herbs while they discussed the resolution at hand. But tax records show “no King residence in Edenton in 1774” and only one “of marginal means” under that name in the broader county, historian Cynthia A. Kierner wrote in 2014. She added, “The evidence therefore suggests the presumed site of the meeting is apocryphal, but there is no reason to doubt the leadership of the independent, wealthy and well-connected Penelope Barker.”

Regardless of whether they met in person or simply signed a document distributed around Chowan County by Barker or a peer, the 51 signees were determined to express their support of North Carolina’s First Provincial Congress. In August 1774, the gathering’s 71 delegates had pledged to implement economic boycotts and declared that no British subjects should be taxed without their consent. The men condemned the duties imposed on tea and other goods for “the purpose of raising a revenue [as] highly illegal and oppressive.”

The women’s response was formal and deliberate, emphasizing their alignment with the Provincial Congress and framing their boycott as a civic responsibility. Upholding the delegates’ resolutions, the signees wrote, “is a duty which we owe, not only to our near and dear connections who have concurred in them, but to ourselves who are essentially interested in their welfare, to do everything as far as lies in our power to testify our sincere adherence to the same.”

Hoping to reach a wider audience, the demonstrators sent their statement to multiple newspapers. The Virginia Gazette published the resolution on November 3, 1774. By January 1775, the missive had crossed the Atlantic and appeared in the London Morning Chronicle and London Advertiser.

Did you know? Clementina Rind, Virginia’s first female printer After William Rind, publisher of the second iteration of the Virginia Gazette, died in August 1773, his wife, Clementina Rind, assumed control of the newspaper.

Before her own death, in September 1774, Clementina published robust defenses of the Thirteen Colonies’ rights, as well as letters, poetry and prose by female authors.

Yet the Edenton Tea Party seemingly went unreported in North Carolina newspapers. For decades, the resolution slipped into obscurity. It resurfaced only by sheer coincidence in the early 19th century, when William T. Muse, an American naval officer whose mother hailed from Edenton, stumbled upon a cartoon satirizing the event when he visited a barbershop on the Mediterranean island of Minorca. Muse purchased the drawing and in 1830 brought it back to Edenton, where it was displayed in the local courthouse. Reflecting on the Edenton Tea Party in 1851, historian John C. Wheeler wrote, “The patriotism of the men [of Chowan County] was even exceeded by that of the women.”

Redefining womanhood in the Revolutionary era

Barker was an elite white woman whose status was derived from marriage and inheritance—systems that were inextricably tied to slavery and land ownership. She was an enslaver herself, as were many of her co-signers, particularly those who were married to Colonial planters.

A Letter to the King, a 2024 documentary produced by the John Locke Foundation in partnership with the North Carolina History Project, acknowledges the contradiction posed by these women who enslaved others while calling for the Colonies’ freedom from oppression. In the documentary, actress Jessi Little, as Barker, says, “Future lovers of liberty would rightfully condemn [this] as hypocritical given my own struggle for liberty.”

Yet history suggests that Barker’s engagement with politics came down to supporting the patriot cause, not advocating for women’s rights or any other kind of liberty.

Barker “was of a certain social class, so her political awareness was going to be within that social class,” Michals says. “I know people want their heroes to be pure and do all the right things, but it’s sort of unfair to expect 21st-century values in the 18th century.”

After the American Revolution ended, in 1783, Barker, who’d been reunited with Thomas in 1778, continued to manage her household, even as political conversations about women’s societal roles began taking shape in the nascent republic. Her home in Edenton, built with Thomas on land that had cycled through her past marriages, became a physical testament to her life’s interwoven themes of loss, survival and quiet defiance. Today, it stands two blocks north of its original location, as the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center.

Barker outlived Thomas by seven years, dying in 1796 at age 67 or 68. Though she had no surviving direct descendants, Barker has become a symbolic matriarch of Edenton. “Everybody gets to adopt her as their own favorite aunt,” says Leath, of the Edenton Historical Commission.

Two years before the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776, Barker and her peers affirmed “their political voice” by putting their names to a public petition, Michals says. The Edenton Tea Party may have been satirized in London, but it signaled that women’s choices—as consumers, community leaders and political actors—could shape the course of history.

“If women did not participate in the boycotts,” Michals notes, “it would have been a lot harder to have those boycotts, because women were the consumers of products for families.”

Barker didn’t storm battlefields, but she did claim a space for women in the narrative of the American Revolution. As Michals says, “She walked the line of her times and expanded beyond it.”