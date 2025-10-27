This Disturbing 16th-Century Painting of Hell Linked Satan and His Demons With the New World Beyond Europe The panel features monsters with African, Indigenous Caribbean and intersex features, encouraging viewers to connect the sins and punishments depicted to those considered “other” Surekha Davies - Author, Humans: A Monstrous History Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Hell, an enormous Portuguese panel painting completed between roughly 1510 and 1520, depicts demons busily administering punishments to souls guilty of the seven deadly sins. The eternal torments mirror the sinners’ crimes. The gleeful demon on the far left fans flames that mar the beauty of three naked women in hell for their vanity. The winged, horned, greenish demon next to the trio stuffs a gold coin into the mouth of someone enduring punishment for greed. Nearby, a goat-headed demon uses a wineskin and a funnel to force-feed a person guilty of gluttony. At the far right, a man and a woman are tethered together, condemned to burn for the sin of lust.

This vivid scene is housed at the National Museum of Ancient Art in Lisbon, which is temporarily closed to the public as part of the Portuguese government’s Recovery and Resilience Plan in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dominating the center of the panel is a cauldron steaming with an ominously green brew. The cauldron motif became widespread in late 15th- and early 16th-century art through the circulation of the medieval tale The Visions of the Knight Tondal, about a journey to hell and paradise. The large pot signaled the sin of sloth, or idleness, to which the clergy were believed to be especially susceptible.

In Hell, five figures languish inside the cauldron, several with anguished faces turned upward as if entreating a higher power to release them from their bubbling torment. Two have tonsured heads, offering a reminder that taking holy orders and shaving the top of one’s head didn’t guarantee salvation.

To the right of the cauldron, a tailed, feathered demon carries a monk or a friar over their shoulder while leading a chained figure by the hand. In the foreground, a figure restrained by wooden boards is force-fed something resembling a pearl in its shell, perhaps languishing in hell for the sin of envy.

Presiding over the cauldron on a crimson throne decorated with bright touches of inlay is Satan, the devil himself. His feather headdress and tunic immediately associate him with Brazil, in what was then called the “New World.” As Cécile Fromont, an art historian at Harvard University, says, these items “are incontrovertible signs that this should be read as some figure from an ‘elsewhere,’ [a theoretical space] that was becoming specifically related to South America and Brazil.” In light of these overseas motifs, the powdery substance pouring into the funnel in the middle of the painting might represent spices, luxury commodities that motivated European monarchs and investors to bankroll the search for maritime routes to Southeast Asia, to what were then known as the Spice Islands.

During the 16th century, objects and beings that people feared in life shaped how they imagined hell. The painting’s demons are monsters: They muddle conventional boundaries between human and animal, between men and women, and between the faithful and the diabolical. By integrating aspects of West African and South American culture into the devil and his demons, Hell seems to offer a warning. Since punishments in hell were understood to match earthly sins, the force-feeding of gold and spices invites viewers to consider whether the oceanic trading ventures that kick-started Portugal’s overseas empire in the decades immediately prior to the painting’s creation came at a spiritual cost.

Hell and the Portuguese Renaissance

Hell came to light at the start of the 19th century and was soon installed in the newly founded Royal (now National) Academy of Fine Arts in Lisbon. The painting was most likely commissioned for a religious house, such as a monastery. There, it would have functioned as a warning against sin. The oldest surviving description of the artwork appears in the earliest known inventory of the academy, from 1862, which announces that it is an “Allegory of those condemned to eternal torment, drawn from Dante’s [Divine] Comedy.”

Hell’s visual elements and style show the influence of Flemish painting, an artistic tradition that flourished in this period in what’s now Belgium, the southern Netherlands and parts of northern France. In the 15th and 16th centuries, Portugal had strong artistic and trading connections with this region. Painters of what’s known as the Flemish School, like Jan van Eyck, traveled to Lisbon for commissions. Others, like António de Holanda, whose illustrations for a 1519 manuscript known as the Miller Atlas included featherwork-wearing people in Brazil, made Portugal their home.

Hell’s jumbled body parts, infernal terrors and demons bring to mind paintings by Hieronymus Bosch, the Dutch painter known for his horrifying hellscapes. Bosch’s Temptations of St. Anthony might have been housed in the Portuguese royal collections around the time that Hell was painted, meaning the artist could have been familiar with his famous peer’s work. As Joseph Koerner, an art historian at Harvard University, argued in a 2004 journal article, Bosch’s dense scenes are filled with “impossible objects,” which “portray a reality ostensibly ‘out there,’ but one that is radically deceptive, being the product of a devilish plot.”

Sherry Lindquist, an art historian at Western Illinois University, says Hell’s style is clearly “a Boschian aesthetic.” Building on Koerner’s analysis, she adds, “This combination of prosaic objects and supernatural context is a very Boschian kind of approach.”

The Portuguese master of the Hell painting, whose name has not survived the centuries, adds local twists to a theme and style previously developed by painters of the Flemish School. References to beings and artifacts introduced to Europe via Portugal’s newly burgeoning overseas activities, from the luxury goods trade to human trafficking, are evident, as are the potential dangers these entities posed for the body and soul.

Lisbon in the early 16th century

Portuguese ships began sailing to the West African coast in the early 15th century. In the decades that followed, these ships made regular journeys home, returning to Portugal with ivory treasures in their hold, including spoons; containers for table salt known as salt cellars; and oliphants, or hunting horns made from elephant tusk ivory. Many artisans among the Sapi people, who lived in what is now Sierra Leone, designed oliphants for the European market.

Annemarie Jordan Gschwend, an independent research scholar and curator based in Zurich and Lisbon, suggests a date of after 1513 for the painting’s completion. In that year, she says, three Indigenous Tupinambá people from coastal Brazil were brought to Lisbon, “not as slaves but as curiosities,” to meet the Portuguese king Manuel I. Jordan Gschwend also posits that some of Hell’s horrors drew on the artist’s experience of the bubonic plague. Lisbon had suffered a terrible plague outbreak between 1505 and 1507; other outbreaks followed in 1510, 1513 and 1520. Manuel himself probably died of the disease in 1521.

Educated viewers of Hell would have brought to the painting ideas about the afterlife culled from the likes of St. Augustine’s philosophical treatise The City of God, Dante’s Divine Comedy and the Portuguese playwright Gil Vicente’s Barca do Inferno. St. Augustine wrote that those who committed any of the seven deadly sins would be condemned for eternity to torments that matched the fleeting pleasures they had pursued in life. Francisco Bethencourt, a historian at King’s College London, suggests that manuals designed to help priests who heard confessions identify mortal sins might also have shaped understandings of the painting.

In the second decade of the 16th century, many Lisbon residents would have remembered the plague of 1505 and a massacre of between 1,000 and 4,000 “New Christians” (Jews forcibly converted to Christianity) in April 1506. An altercation at a Christian ceremony escalated into a tragedy in which, according to one eyewitness, “murderers and scoundrels” killed men, women and children, then “burnt them in the streets of the city [for] three days on end, till the bodies were consumed and became ashes.”

The geography of monsters

The master of the Hell painting devised a vision brimming with entities that don’t easily fit into specific categories: in other words, monsters, or beings (often human-animal hybrids) who fall between or across conventional social or taxonomic categories.

Since antiquity, the concept of humanity has been intertwined with monsters. In my new book, Humans: A Monstrous History, I explain how, in Europe between classical antiquity and the 17th century, explanations of monsters drew on the works of ancient writers who described “one-off” monsters and monstrous communities. First up were nature’s jokes, or mistakes: individual people or animals whose bodies didn’t resemble those of their parents. Second were those one-off monsters viewed as divine signs or warnings, including unusual births like conjoined twins. Finally, there were “monstrous peoples,” in the words of naturalists at the time: entire groups or nations, wonders of nature in distant places, their “monstrous” features believed to be the consequence of harsh climates and environments. Theories of monstrous giants or peoples with their faces in their chests (called Acephali or Blemmyes), for example, shaped European thinking about distant places for centuries.

In theory, if someone sailed far enough away from the temperate climate of the Mediterranean, they would reach a region in which monstrous peoples were the norm. During the Middle Ages, images of monstrous peoples appeared in Africa and the Far East on European maps. Later, during the period when Hell was painted, monsters appeared in depictions of an increasing number of regions distant from Europe, including parts of the Americas.

The darker-skinned demons in Hell invite viewers to recall Black Africans, who could be seen on the streets of Lisbon at the time the painting was created. The meticulously detailed instruments of torture are those used in prisons; they might also have brought the slave trade to viewers’ minds.

Satan’s attire is clearly inspired by information coming out of the New World. Descriptions and woodcuts (of varying accuracy) of feather costumes and headdresses worn by the Taíno people of the Antilles and the Tupi people of northeastern Brazil appeared in travel accounts associated with the voyages of Christopher Columbus and Amerigo Vespucci. Vespucci’s accounts characterized the Tupi as sexually promiscuous and fearsome eaters of human flesh. Sailors returned to Europe with featherwork objects and Indigenous people themselves, some kidnapped or coerced and others who seemingly came willingly.

Two more demons in the painting sport feathers. To the right of the cauldron is a tailed demon in an outfit of long feathers, half-hidden behind the tonsured sinner hoisted over their left shoulder and a weasel-like creature riding along, snacking on something bloody. On the other side of the panel, a feathered demon gleefully fans the flames of a brazier over which a trio of women resembling an inverted Three Graces pay for their vanity by being roasted, hair first.

Across Satan’s body hangs a beaded bag. While the details aren’t sufficient to pin the bag definitively to a single place, Satan’s accoutrements as a whole invite viewers to interpret it—along with his chair—as overseas objects. By the early 16th century, the material cultures of West Africa, the Americas and Europe were already intertwined. A panel from an altarpiece depicting the Adoration of the Magi, now housed in Portugal’s Grão Vasco National Museum, portrays Balthazar, one of the three kings, with a feather headdress and accessories associated with Brazil.

Fromont, of Harvard, points to a Caribbean zemí, or statue of a divinity, in the collections of Rome’s Museum of Civilizations, which blends Caribbean beading techniques and seashells with European glass beads and mirrors. The piece is a composite, devised by mounting a hat and a belt on a wooden support after they were taken to Europe. One side presents a face crafted out of beads; the other depicts possibly an African face made of rhinoceros horn. As Fromont says, “Putting these faces together tells a really amazing story that is not one of specific direct connections but one of objects and people and imaginaries moving across the Atlantic.”

In Hell, the painted devil’s accessories include paper and a quill in an inkpot—motifs that cast suspicion on the fields of writing, learning and accounting, all of which required these objects. The markings on one page appear to be tallies, bringing the counting activities of trade to mind, since the items are in the hands of a devil bedecked and equipped with artifacts that appeared in Portugal in the wake of trading voyages. The hint of a counting metaphor may also be an antisemitic motif.

Satan holds an oliphant in his right hand. These luxury items began to enter Lisbon as diplomatic gifts in the second half of the 15th century. In 1488, for example, the Kongolese embassy to Lisbon offered João II such treasures as “elephant tusks, carved ivories and finely woven raffia textiles,” writes Jordan Gschwend in From Africa to Europe: The Journey of a Royal 15th-Century Oliphant. Kongolese kings and diplomats gave at least ten ivory oliphants to Portugal by the end of Manuel I’s reign in 1521. The crown gifted and regifted artifacts from West Africa to courtiers, foreign leaders and dignitaries, increasing their circulation and recognizability among wealthy elites and the artists they commissioned to paint portraits.

Everyday people in Lisbon had access to small ivory objects like spoons, many carried home among the belongings of sailors. The material would have been a familiar one, and the long utensil in the hand of the green demon to the left of the cauldron may well have brought ivory forks to the viewer’s mind.

Oliphants, on the other hand, were rare, precious and expensive. By placing an oliphant in the hand of Satan, the prince of hell, the artist invited viewers to associate the devil with West African kings—and perhaps even with the European recipients of oliphants as diplomatic gifts. If the commission for this panel came from a monastery, as seems likely given the number of monks in the scene, this detail may represent a general anxiety among the clergy about the corrupting influence of wealth.

Demonic bodies

The horned, tailed demon on the right, the winged demon to the left of the cauldron and the dark-skinned demon in the foreground of Hell appear to be intersex, visibly combining physical characteristics typically associated with men and women. The first demon also displays features associated with female witches: an aging body with whiskers, a protruding nose and chin, sagging breasts, and a muscular appearance. Similar characteristics are visible in Albrecht Dürer’s circa 1500 engraving of a witch riding backward on a goat and Hans Baldung Grien’s 1510 woodcut of witches. The contrast between Baldung Grien’s witches and the elegant woman being prodded toward her fiery destiny by a witch-like demon with a long-handled tool is clear.

In Galenic medicine, a classical tradition inherited from antiquity, the male and female sexes differed only in the sense that women’s penises and testicles were inside the body, whereas men’s were pushed out on account of their bodies being warmer. In theory, according to Galenic tradition, a change in external conditions could turn a woman into a man. This line of thinking implied that a continuum existed between the typical, socially acceptable notions of the “ideal” man and woman.

Yet this ambiguity was understood by the church and the state as a source of social disorder. Francois Soyer, a historian at the University of New England, explains that Portuguese law at the time included “a prohibition on cross-dressing: Women can’t dress as men, men can’t dress as women and there are quite serious penalties imposed upon people that transgress those norms.”

Clothing makes claims about the body parts hidden below. But these adornments are missing in Hell. The green demon to the left of the cauldron, with a tonsured head, breasts and a penis visible through their crisscrossing underwear, seems to mock sartorial and gender conventions. The winged, goat-headed demon with a beak-like penis and an alarming bird- or animal-like foot, standing upright while using an animal skin to force-feed someone guilty of gluttony, raises alarming questions about the boundary between humans and animals.

That same green demon is what I call an “everything demon”: a demon whose body integrates a wide array of demonic features. They sport dragons’ wings strengthened with horns and have both breasts and a beard. The figure’s tonsured head invites viewers to connect them to the clergy—and makes the demon’s ambiguous gender a greater problem, since only men could become monks or friars.

Bethencourt, of King’s College London, finds the “significant” number of monks present in Hell particularly striking. Not only do tonsured figures appear among the sinners, but they are also demons, including the everything demon and the tonsured demon with three eyes (inspired, perhaps, by depictions of Hindu gods).

The everything demon is a preindustrial cyborg, their body integrating musical wind instruments and suggesting the cacophony of diabolical bagpipes. Similarly, Bosch’s Vienna Last Judgment triptych contains bodies mashed up with musical instruments. The boundary between flesh and metal takes an even more spectacular form in Bosch’s artwork: Satan’s stomach is actually an iron furnace.

Hell warns against the sin of avarice, or the greedy pursuit of wealth, particularly through global trade. According to Elizabeth Horodowich and Alexander Nagel’s 2023 book, Amerasia, the coins used by the everything demon to force-feed a victim are Portuguese gold ten-cruzado coins minted during the reign of Manuel I. They lie in a flat metal plate shaped like a paten, the plate that holds circular wafers during communion, one of the sacraments of the Catholic Church.

As Western Illinois University’s Lindquist says, “For someone who is steeped in Catholic ritual, they are going to see that as an inversion of a holy, liturgical object.” Being fed a wafer-shaped piece of gold from a paten-like plate would have had clear connotations. Lindquist adds, “Eating a coin instead of eating a eucharistic wafer is sacrilegious. It’s not just gluttony; it’s also sacrilegious gluttony.”

The painting’s environment is one where norms are upended. By implication, viewers would conclude that the African and South American cultures associated with Satan and his demons in Hell were beyond the boundaries of “normal,” as were gender nonconforming people. At the same time, the painting appears to warn against European commercial greed. Since hell was understood as a place where just punishments mirrored sins, European global trading appetites would appear to be the root of damnation for many.

Hell appeared at a turning point in world history, in the early decades of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the forced removal of Indigenous people in the Americas. This extraordinary, disturbing painting offers an example of how the events of the day could feed anxieties on earth that were, in turn, believed to portend what awaited viewers in the afterlife.