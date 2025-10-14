These Jewish Prisoners Revolted Against the Nazis, Killing Their Guards and Escaping From a World War II Death Camp During the lesser-known 1943 Sobibor Uprising, several hundred Jews fled into the forests of Poland, where many were tracked down and shot. Fifty-eight Sobibor inmates survived the war Meilan Solly - Senior Associate Digital Editor, History Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When Alexander Pechersky, a Jewish soldier in the Soviet Army who’d been captured by the Nazis, arrived at Sobibor in German-occupied Poland in September 1943, he and his fellow prisoners of war quickly attracted the attention of the death camp’s existing inmates. “They knew that the war was going on but had never seen the men who fought in it,” Pechersky later recalled. “We were approached by men and women who made us understand that their wish was to get out of hell.”

In a matter of months, between the spring of 1942 and the fall of 1943, at least 167,000 Jews were killed at Sobibor. A relatively small campus, the Nazi death camp was situated in a remote part of Poland, albeit alongside a train track. The SS used trains to deport Jews from ghettos across Europe to Sobibor. Most would go straight from the freight cars to the gas chambers, but many others, particularly the old, the infirm and the sick, were shot in an open pit. Only a few were selected as workers who would be kept alive to support the camp’s upkeep, enduring weeks or months of torturous hard labor until they, too, were killed.

By the time Pechersky and the other Jewish soldiers joined the approximately 650 prisoners needed to keep the camp functioning, the Nazis had already begun winding down Sobibor’s operations, possibly to convert it into an ammunition supply depot. The remaining Jews feared they would be murdered soon, just as their counterparts at the nearby killing center of Belzec had been after outliving their usefulness to the Nazi cause. A nascent resistance rightly saw the Soviet soldier’s military expertise as just what they needed.

The underground appealed to Pechersky to devise a plan for an uprising. In a series of carefully orchestrated attacks on the afternoon of October 14, 1943, the conspirators killed around a dozen SS men and several non-German guards; more than 300 prisoners took advantage of the chaos to try to escape from the camp, though the majority were either murdered as they fled or later tracked down and shot.

Eighty-two years later, the Sobibor Uprising is lesser known than many other acts of Jewish resistance. Yet the event played a significant role in Holocaust history.

“Without the uprising, there would have been no survivors, no one to testify to what happened at Sobibor,” wrote survivor Jules Schelvis in Sobibor: A History of a Nazi Death Camp. “No court proceedings could have been started … and the crimes that were carried out in the strictest secrecy would never have been exposed.”

Of the roughly 170,000 Jews transported to Sobibor during World War II, only 58 survived until the conflict’s end.

Sobibor’s establishment and operation as a Nazi killing center

Sobibor started operating as a Nazi death camp in April and May 1942. Alongside Belzec and Treblinka, it was one of three killing centers established as part of Operation Reinhard, a plan to systematically murder the Jews of German-occupied Poland.

At concentration camps like Bergen-Belsen and Mauthausen, the Nazis forced prisoners to work under inhumane conditions that often resulted in death by starvation, disease or exposure. At death camps, however, the vast majority of Jews were gassed to death or shot upon arrival, with only a small group of prisoners selected to remain alive as workers. These forced laborers, known as Arbeitshäftlinge, were typically young men and women with experience in fields vital to the maintenance of the camp, including carpentry and tailoring. As Hershel Zukerman later testified, the SS, the Nazi police force that oversaw the camps, once asked a group of 100 men who’d arrived at Sobibor the previous day whether any of them could cook: “My son and I volunteered; we remained alive, while the other 98 went to the gas chambers.”

Most of Sobibor’s Arbeitshäftlinge lived in a part of the camp called Lager I. Staffed by around 400 prisoners, including 100 women, Lager II contained the camp administration office and an undressing area for Jews en route to the gas chambers, while Lager III, which was closed off from the rest of the camp, held the gas chambers and mass graves. Contact between workers in Lager III and the rest of the camp was strictly prohibited to limit knowledge of the murders taking place there. “The most conclusive evidence that something murderous was occurring in Lager III was the fact that nobody ever came out alive,” wrote survivor Thomas Blatt, also known as Toivi, in Sobibor: The Forgotten Revolt.

A Nazi commandant aided by a deputy oversaw Sobibor with support from a group of around 30 SS officers at any given time. An auxiliary police guard unit of 90 to 120 men, including former Soviet POWs, as well as Ukrainian and Polish civilians, also helped enforce Nazi rule. These guards were recruited from POW camps and broadly referred to as “Ukrainians,” despite hailing from all over the Soviet Union. “Trained to be tough, merciless and ruthless, they often surpassed their German instructors in cruelty,” wrote Schelvis in his book. “The Ukrainians followed each and every SS order without the slightest apparent hesitation.”

Planning the Sobibor Uprising

The October 1943 uprising represented the most ambitious escape attempt at Sobibor. But smaller groups of prisoners had previously tried to flee the camp, to varying degrees of success. In December 1942, a Jewish woman named Pesia Liberman escaped with two Ukrainian guards but was betrayed by a local Polish man, who reported the fugitives to the police. In July 1943, several Jewish men from the Waldkommando, a forest detachment tasked with collecting firewood to burn corpses, murdered a guard and escaped into the woods. Knowing they would be punished for their fellow prisoners’ disappearance, other members of the work crew fled, only to be gunned down or recaptured.

“We were summoned to witness their punishment, so that we should hear and be afraid,” survivor Moshe Bahir testified. “Before our eyes, the 11 men from the ‘forest group’ were brought out to be executed. … All the victims fell with the first salvo. One of them got up on his feet and they fired again. Even this shot didn’t kill him. A third salvo of shots put an end to his life.”

In the aftermath of the executions, Bahir recalled, “The mood in the camp was tense. Various rumors flew through the air. We felt that our end was rapidly approaching.” It was against this backdrop that Pechersky and the other POWs arrived at Sobibor in late September 1943.

Born in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, in 1909, Pechersky was captured by the Germans in 1941, during the Battle of Moscow. He managed to conceal his Jewish heritage from his captors until the following year, when he underwent a medical examination after a failed escape attempt and was revealed to be circumcised. “I was locked up with other Jews in a place nicknamed ‘the Jewish cellar,’ where we spent ten days in complete darkness,” Pechersky later said.

Upon arrival at Sobibor, Pechersky sought out SS officer Karl Frenzel to volunteer himself as a skilled worker. Frenzel selected 80 men to join the Arbeitshäftlinge, sending the rest to the gas chambers. Still wearing his Red Army jacket, Pechersky stood out as a natural leader, winning the confidence of both his fellow POWs and the Jewish prisoners.

Leon Felhendler, head of the camp’s underground, arranged a meeting with Pechersky. Over the following days, the pair discussed the merits of different escape plans, rejecting proposals to dig a tunnel out of the camp or recruit the putzers, young boys who served as personal servants of the SS, to murder the Germans in their beds.

“Our motto is ‘one for all and all for one,’” Felhendler reportedly told Pechersky. “Because if at roll call it turns out that some people have escaped, then the entire camp will almost certainly be liquidated, and we will all end up in Lager III. We cannot take that risk.”

According to Blatt, who assisted with “secondary tasks” related to the uprising, the conspirators’ final plan, in broad terms, “called for killing as many Nazis and Ukrainians as possible within one hour, and then storming the main gate.”

The revolt would unfold in three phases: First, members of the underground with access to knives and axes would deliver these weapons to the men assigned to kill specific enemy officers. Then, the assassins would lure their targets to preselected spots and take them out as quietly as possible to avoid alerting the other guards. Other conspirators would cut the camp’s telephone and telegraph cables, disrupting communication with the outside world. Finally, a kapo (a prisoner appointed to a supervisory position by the Nazis) would blow an early whistle for roll call, giving the inmates an excuse to line up near the main gate without raising the suspicions of the guards in watchtowers. From there, the underground hoped that the rest of the prisoners would seize the moment and escape en masse.

Knowledge of the uprising was limited to a select group to maintain the element of surprise. Organizers intended to mount the revolt and escape on October 13, when several key SS officers would be away from Sobibor. But a surprise visit by SS men from a different labor camp put the plan at risk, raising fears that the plot had been discovered. Ultimately, the men’s arrival turned out to be a coincidence, and the uprising was rescheduled for the following day.

The 1943 Sobibor Uprising

Just before 3:30 p.m. on October 14, a messenger delivered a request from the tailors’ foreman to Johann Niemann, the highest-ranking SS officer at Sobibor. The tailor was working on a leather coat for Niemann, the message said, and he wanted the officer to try it on before he continued with alterations. Niemann made his way to the workshop, leaving his horse’s reins in the hands of a passing prisoner. The officer entered the room and placed his belt, which held his revolver, on the table, then willingly donned the coat. As he turned his back to the tailor, a prisoner struck him on the head with an ax. Niemann had just enough time to scream before the prisoner dealt a second fatal blow.

In a nearby barrack, Yehuda Lerner and Arkady Wajspapir awaited the arrival of SS man Siegfried Graetschus, whom they dispatched with ease. Chaskiel Menche, the hatmakers’ foreman, exacted his revenge on the officer’s corpse, taking out a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbing the body while shouting, “This one is for my mother, and this one for my wife, and this one for my child, and this one for all the people of Israel.”

As Lerner later said, Graetschus had no inkling of what was about to happen to him: “The Germans in this camp felt so sure, they had such assurance after having killed hundreds of thousands of Jews, they could not even imagine such a thing.”

Across Sobibor, most of the other conspirators succeeded in taking out their targets and seizing the dead’s weapons for the rebellion, though Frenzel, who was enjoying a leisurely shower, remained elusive. But the plan went sideways after a nervous prisoner stabbed a German officer he wasn’t assigned to kill. Pechersky “had expressly forbidden any random killings of SS men or Ukrainians, or killings in places other than those agreed upon, because it would

present a great danger if anyone were to stumble across a dead body by accident,” Schelvis explained in his book. With limited options, Pechersky decided to initiate the next phase of the uprising early, signaling for the kapo to blow the whistle for roll call.

When the prisoners gathered outside, the majority had no idea what had just taken place. The situation quickly spiraled out of control as conspirators killed a guard. Separately, an SS man who’d discovered the body of a fellow officer started firing indiscriminately. According to Blatt, Pechersky jumped onto a table and delivered a speech to the confused crowd, telling them that most of their German captors were dead and there was no turning back. “Forward, comrades!” he reportedly cried. “For Stalin! Death to the fascists!”

In the ensuing chaos, prisoners fled toward the camp’s outer fence, only to get caught in barbed wire and shot by guards firing down from the watchtowers. Many of those who made it past the fence stepped on landmines scattered around the perimeter and were killed. “Corpses were everywhere,” Blatt later recalled. “The noise of rifles, exploding mines, grenades and the chatter of machine guns assaulted my ears.”

After getting entangled in the barbed wire, he escaped by slipping out of his coat and running through the mine craters, falling several times as he pushed toward the forest. “Behind me—blood and ashes,” Blatt said. “In the grayness of the approaching evening, the machine guns shot their last victims from the towers.”

The aftermath and legacy of the Sobibor Uprising

By Schelvis’ count, around 365 of Sobibor’s prisoners attempted to escape during the uprising. Only 200 or so made it into the surrounding forest, as more than 150 were killed as they tried to flee. The remaining Jews either had no opportunity to escape, as was the case for the Arbeitshäftlinge in Lager III, who were cut off from the rest of the camp, or they chose to stay behind.

In the immediate aftermath of the uprising, the Nazis debated whether local partisans had helped the Jewish prisoners. Frenzel, one of the few surviving SS officers, sent out a message requesting reinforcements, writing, “Jews revolted. … Some escaped. … Some SS officers, noncoms, foreign guards dead. … Some Jews still in camp. … Send help.”

As survivors regrouped in the forest, they discussed how best to proceed, eventually splintering into smaller units that had better chances of evading notice. Blatt recalled Pechersky and several other men departing “by subterfuge,” leaving with a collection of money and all but one of the requisitioned rifles, ostensibly to buy food but never coming back. (Nearly 40 years later, Blatt reunited with Pechersky and asked him about the incident. In response, all Pechersky could say was, “You were there. We were only people. The basic instincts came into play. It was still a fight for survival.”)

By the end of the day on October 15, the Nazis had executed all of Sobibor’s remaining prisoners. Hundreds of German soldiers, Ukrainian guards, SS officers and policemen mobilized to hunt down the escapees, creating a dragnet that caught more than 100 prisoners within just nine days. Another 53 were killed by civilians, some of whom pretended to be willing to help the Jews, only to then shoot them in cold blood and steal their valuables. “We came out of Sobibor to be gunned down by the likes of these,” survivor Berl Freiberg later reflected. Most of the escapees who survived did so by joining up with local partisans or sympathetic Poles.

As for Sobibor itself, the camp was soon razed, its remnants planted over with a pine forest. “The evidence should be destroyed as quickly as possible, now that all else has been destroyed,” the officer in charge of Operation Reinhard advised. In response to the revolt, as well as a prisoner uprising at Treblinka in August 1943, the Nazis enacted Operation Harvest Festival, a mass execution of approximately 42,000 Polish Jews, including 18,400 at the Majdanek concentration camp in just one day. “No other massacre by the Nazis—and there were hundreds of massacres of Jews—in one location and in one [24-hour] period matched it during the Holocaust,” wrote historian Jason Dawsey in 2018.

While the prisoners at Treblinka killed several non-SS guards during their revolt, Sobibor was the first Nazi camp where an organized Jewish resistance group managed to assassinate as many as a dozen German officers.

“This in itself was of considerable importance,” Schelvis argued in his book. “But perhaps even more important was the psychological effect of the realization that Jewish people were, after all, capable of defeating some of their archenemies.”