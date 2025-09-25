‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Started Out as a Critical Flop. Fifty Years Later, the Beloved Film Is a Cultural Phenomenon Creator Richard O’Brien reflects on how the 1975 movie musical became a haven for the “marginalized and disenfranchised” Gregory Wakeman - Freelance Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In 1972, Richard O’Brien was cast as King Herod in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s London production of Jesus Christ Superstar. But he was soon fired, as the show’s producer didn’t like his interpretation of the role. Suddenly, the British actor, musician and writer found himself at a career crossroads. His son Linus had just been born, and he had no acting work on the horizon. He was even contemplating moving back to New Zealand, where he’d lived in his youth, to get a “real” job.

It was around this time that EMI Studios invited O’Brien to perform some songs at its company Christmas party. “I wrote a song called ‘Science Fiction/Double Feature,’” he recalls. “I cobbled together about 20 minutes’ worth of jokes. It was really a test to see if I should give up or carry on. The warm reception made me stick around for a bit longer.”

O’Brien built on the song primarily to amuse himself, composing a musical that he would personally want to watch. He wrote it in the comedic style of a Carry On film, a hugely popular, bawdy British comedy franchise. O’Brien also “wanted to deal with sexuality through sci-fi and throw songs in,” he says. The result was The Rocky Horror Show, a musical about a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who take refuge in the castle of cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter during a storm. After the doctor brings his new muscle-bound creation Rocky to life, the foursome becomes entangled in a love square, all while the castle’s alien butler and maid plot to return to their home in outer space.

The Rocky Horror Show’s stage premiere took place at the Royal Court Theater in London on June 19, 1973. The film adaptation—whose name was elongated slightly to The Rocky Horror Picture Show—was released in the United States on September 26, 1975. It proved to be such a flop that the musical was pulled from theaters after just a few weeks. But a few die-hard fans kept returning to see the movie at midnight screenings in Los Angeles. Soon, studio executives decided to see if Rocky Horror would attract fans at late-night screenings across the country, too. This hunch proved correct, and today, the film has become a timeless cultural phenomenon that fans the world over are eager to watch again and again.

“From start to finish, [Rocky Horror] is a lighthearted and very loving parody of horror movies of the 1930s and campy science fiction movies of the 1950s,” says Jeffrey Weinstock, editor of the 2008 book Reading Rocky Horror: The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Popular Culture. “It unveils, in a not very subtle way, the sexual subtext that existed within all those films.”

O’Brien says Rocky Horror’s story and subject matter helped make it a “place for the marginalized and disenfranchised” to proudly come together, safely be themselves and find a sense of belonging in a communal space. They embraced Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s (Tim Curry) fishnet tights, glittery corset and defiant androgyny, as exemplified by the character belting out the song “Sweet Transvestite,” then seducing the all-American couple Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon).

Rocky Horror “is the ultimate cult film experience,” Weinstock says. “It has secured its place in cinema and cultural history. It is the longest-running film to be in consistent circulation. It’s a remarkably successful film.” To date, the movie—which had a budget of roughly $1 million—has earned an estimated $116 million to $160 million worldwide.

The cross-dressing musical child of the 1960s

Before Rocky Horror achieved cult status as a film, the story got its start as a stage musical in London. O’Brien’s West End show was the product of its time, building on and responding to the 1960s counterculture movement, gay and sexual liberation, and second-wave feminism.

O’Brien and Jim Sharman, who directed both the film and the stage musical, had previously worked together on experimental theater pieces that helped pave the way for Rocky Horror. These productions included Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar and Oh! Calcutta!, the last of which was a theatrical revue that explored mature themes through numerous sketches and musical numbers. Oh! Calcutta! featured prominent nudity, channeled the glam-rock musical genre, had an androgynous aspect, and tapped into the gothic traditions of the horror and sci-fi films of the 1930s and 1950s, Weinstock says. “There was even a moment in the early 1970s where pornography nearly achieved cultural acceptance,” he adds. “[Rocky Horror] is right on the edge of that in many respects.”

Despite the shifting cultural climate, O’Brien says he believed that Rocky Horror’s audience would dry up within five weeks of its premiere. Instead, it became the hottest ticket in town. After a one-month run at the Royal Court Theater’s 63-seat Theater Upstairs, the production moved first to the larger Chelsea Classic Cinema and then to the King’s Road Theater, where it remained until March 1979.

O’Brien wasn’t single-handedly responsible for the musical’s artistic flourishes: Costume designer Sue Blane, set designer Brian Thomson and composer Richard Hartley were all young creatives eager to prove themselves in the industry.

Arguably the most important component, though, was the casting of actor Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter. O’Brien, who had previously worked with Curry on Hair, says:

I’ve often wondered, if it was any other performer, would we have had the same success? He really did step up. He just had this presence, this aura. I remember the women would be looking at him in his German Expressionist makeup and his ripped fishnet stockings, and they’d be saying he was attractive, and the men sitting next to them would surprise themselves by agreeing.

Rocky Horror’s London location enabled it to have a huge influence on the fashion and attitude of the punk movement, which was coalescing at this time in the British capital. “People in the punk community of the mid-1970s all wore the same costumes as in Rocky Horror,” says Andreas Zerr, director of the new documentary Sane Inside Insanity: The Phenomenon of Rocky Horror. “They had ripped fishnets and pins.”

O’Brien remembers Malcolm McLaren, a rock impresario and fashion designer who would later serve as the Sex Pistols’ manager, regularly attending Rocky Horror. The musical “had a bit to do with the rise of punk,” O’Brien says. “Not just the clothes, but the three-chord rock ’n’ roll songs. We were right in the middle of all that.”

From the stage to the cinema

After music and film producer Lou Adler saw Rocky Horror in London in 1973, he immediately bought the American rights and set out to bring the production to Los Angeles. The show debuted at the Adler-owned Roxy Theater the following year, with the likes of Jack Nicholson, John Lennon and Cher flocking to watch it. “People just kept coming back and back to the Roxy to see it,” says Zerr. “It didn’t play as a regular musical. It was more of a party.”

Rocky Horror’s subversive, idiosyncratic take on the musical genre might help explain why it flopped on Broadway after moving to Manhattan on March 10, 1975. More middle-class, traditional theatergoers in New York were unimpressed and shocked by the edgy musical, which also didn’t suit the much larger Belasco Theater. “It should have premiered in Greenwich Village, where [audiences were] more progressive,” Zerr says.

By this point, production had already wrapped on the film version of Rocky Horror. O’Brien, who wrote the script for the stage musical, also co-wrote the movie with director Sharman. “The material was not changed in any substantial way, but its presentation was changed greatly,” wrote musical theater veteran Scott Miller in Sex, Drugs, Rock ’n’ Roll, and Musicals. “When it was mainstreamed (to the extent that Rocky Horror can be mainstreamed), when it was made slick and expensive, when the sets got better, when the score was more fully orchestrated, some believe it lost its soul, its politics, its prepunk sound, its edge.”

After the film debuted in the U.S. on September 26, 1975, it quickly became clear that audiences weren’t ready to see Curry, who reprised his role from the stage production, oozing sex appeal in a corset and high heels. “The movie flopped,” says Zerr. “They were showing it in family theaters on Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock.”

The show’s Broadway run was intended to act as a promotion ahead of the movie’s release. Instead, the musical closed after just 45 performances, and the film adaptation was pulled out of mass circulation within weeks. O’Brien remembers standing outside Manhattan’s famous Algonquin Hotel with Curry and telling him, “‘That’s it then, isn’t it? It’s all over. It’s been a wonderful few years.’ Then we went our separate ways to do other things.”

Rocky Horror’s midnight screenings

Despite its box-office failure, the film found a loyal audience in Los Angeles, where screenings sold out daily, with “many of the same people … returning every night,” writes Bill Henkin in The Rocky Horror Picture Show Book. Twentieth Century Fox marketing executive Tim Deegan came up with the idea of screening Rocky Horror as a midnight movie at the Waverly Theater in New York City, starting on April 1, 1976.

“The Waverly Theater was already an established venue for showing offbeat films at midnight,” says Weinstock. A core group of 40 to 50 people would come back every Friday or Saturday to watch Rocky Horror. “They formed this family and community,” says Zerr. “They’d get dinner together, watch the movie, then party. It was a ritual.”

After noticing how popular the film was in New York, Fox decided to screen it at midnight in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Seattle; and other major cities across the country, as well as on college campuses. It proved to be just as popular. In fact, the Clinton Street Theater in Portland, Oregon, has screened Rocky Horror every week since 1978.

Crowds kept coming to the late-night showings, and they haven’t stopped in the decades since. For Weinstock, Rocky Horror’s championing of sexual liberation “has endeared it to fans and particularly to the queer community ever since it was released.”

For the past 50 years, devotees of all stripes, and from around the world, have flocked to sold-out screenings in costume, participating in sing-a-longs, interacting with the on-screen actors and acting out the entire film as it unfolds.

The film’s B-movie-style dialogue invites audiences to respond to particularly silly moments.

“[It] gave the audience license to contribute their own lines,” Weinstock says. Not only that, but its catchy songs created a party-like atmosphere. “People started dressing up for Halloween [screenings],” he adds. “They’d bring their own props. Then, around 1978, actors started acting [the show] out in front of the screen.” Known as a shadow cast, these Rocky Horror aficionados dressed up as the film’s characters, delivering lines verbatim and recreating the movie as it unfolded behind them.

To mark the movie’s 50th anniversary, the Roxy Theater is hosting a fan convention, and a Rocky Horror touring experience is traveling to 55 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The interactive screenings will feature meet-and-greets with original cast members Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell. The film is also being rereleased in theaters on October 4, with special sing-a-longs and shadow cast screenings planned.

O’Brien credits Rocky Horror’s continued popularity to the timeless fairy-tale aspect of the story. The movie allows the audience to relax and feel comfortable throughout the cinematic journey. “You don’t watch it and think about how cliché it is,” he says. “You’re just grateful [you] know where it’s going.” While O’Brien can’t help but lament that he didn’t make much money from the musical, especially considering how much its continuous screenings have generated, he still looks back proudly on the impact Rocky Horror has had. “The thing is, I don’t mind,” the actor says. “I got everything I ever wanted because of the show. I say ‘thank you’ every day for it.”