Frank Kameny Helped Chart a Path to Liberation for Millions of Gay Americans

In 1957, Frank Kameny, a 32-year-old astronomer with the Army Map Service, was on a work trip to Hawaii and the West Coast when he was told to report back to Washington, D.C. for questioning. There, civil service investigators asked him to respond to reports that he was gay. “I don’t see how it’s relevant to any rational concern or business of the government,” Kameny, a World War II veteran, recalled answering. He was soon fired. The official cause cited was that he had falsified his job application, an official government document, by downplaying his arrest for “lewd” behavior with another man the previous year. (Kameny told the government he’d been arrested for “disorderly conduct,” a less grave sin in those days.) At the time, the government deemed gay Americans to be security risks and effectively banned them from federal service. These were the days of the Lavender Scare, which grew out of the anti-communist panic of the 1940s and ’50s.

Kameny appealed his dismissal in various courts and in 1961 petitioned the United States Supreme Court to take up his case; the court declined to review it. Furious, Kameny would devote his life to fighting homophobia: “We are here to stay, we are part of American life and society, and you will be seeing a lot more of us,” he declared in a 1969 letter.

Born in New York City on May 21, 1925, to a Jewish family, Kameny became a trailblazing activist for gay civil rights. In 1961, after his fruitless petition to the Supreme Court, Kameny co-founded the Washington, D.C. chapter of the Mattachine Society, a pioneering organization with what was then called the homophile movement—the pre-Stonewall campaign for gay equality. Four years later, the group led the first recorded gay rights picket of the White House, protesting the government’s banning of gay Americans from the federal service: “Homosexual Citizens Want to Serve Their Country Too.” “Sexual Preference Is Irrelevant to Federal Employment.” These were radical messages for the era.

Kameny neatly captured his ethos in the slogan “Gay Is Good,” which he coined in 1968, inspired by the Black Power mantra “Black Is Beautiful.” “For those within the community, [the phrase] certainly instilled some pride to counterbalance the [rhetoric of] ‘gays are going to hell,’” says Franklin A. Robinson Jr., an archivist with the National Museum of American History. And Kameny aptly linked the struggle for gay rights to other battles for equality: “We are interested in obtaining rights for our respective minorities as Negroes, as Jews and as homosexuals,” he proclaimed at a 1964 public meeting at Freedom House, a Washington-based nonprofit.

In 1971, Kameny became the first openly gay person to run for U.S. Congress. As he vied to serve as Washington’s delegate to the House of Representatives, he presented himself as a candidate who had something to offer everybody. “I was very conscious of running a double-barreled, double-issue campaign,” he recalled to Washingtonian magazine in 2010. “If you’re going to run for public office, you have to become [an] expert on trash collection, road repair and all the things that concern people, but I was running a parallel campaign on gay issues.”

While Kameny lost his bid, he played a big role in pressuring the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses and disorders in 1973, and some two decades later, he lobbied President Bill Clinton to sign a 1995 executive order banning anti-gay discrimination in federal security clearances. In 2009, two years before he died, the U.S. government issued an apology to Kameny for his 1957 termination.

Kameny’s idealism is especially vivid in the pages of five notebooks he kept beginning in the 1950s. They held information about places across the U.S. that were gay-friendly, from bars to restaurants to hotels. Two of the notebooks are in the Archives Center of the National Museum of American History. Kameny described the Sports Lounge in Springfield, Massachusetts, as “the best in town.” Sam’s Place, in Chicago, apparently drew “a younger crowd.” And over in the resort town of Ogunquit, Maine, while the owners of the Tides Hotel were “non-members,” they were “sympathetic” to gay travelers.

It’s a mystery what Kameny intended to do with the notebooks, written in terse language and sometimes hard to decipher. Robinson speculates it’s possible Kameny wanted to publish them, in which case they would’ve been precursors to Bob Damron’s Address Book—popular guides published starting in the 1960s that allowed gays and lesbians to find sites of acceptance and community; essentially, gay versions of the Green Book, which Black motorists used to avoid discriminatory businesses and potential violence under Jim Crow. If Robinson’s speculation is correct, the notebooks illustrate just how determined Kameny was to help his fellow gay Americans find places where they could live in safety—even joy.